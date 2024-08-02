For Africa’s health to improve, collaboration, innovation and self-reliance is required

The African continent offers a unique context for many of the world’s most pressing public health issues. (Gallo Images)

Africa is in a period of great innovation. Impressive research, public-private partnerships and increasing health expenditure have yielded improved health systems throughout much of the continent. To continue this momentum and ensure a healthy, sustainable future, it is essential for the international community to support Africa’s self-led development.

The African continent offers a unique context for many of the world’s most pressing public health issues. It accounts for 25% of the total global burden of disease, 40% of the global burden of neglected tropical diseases (NTDs) and 60% of people living with Aids. Additionally, countries in sub-Saharan Africa face conflict, famine and natural disasters, which negatively affect the development of primary healthcare and infrastructure vital for public health.

Historically global health efforts have approached this complex African health context selectively. But significant strides have been made with increased investment in Africa’s health, leading to substantial reductions in child mortality and improved health outcomes. Despite these achievements, Africa’s share of global deaths for children under the age of five has increased to 58%, and maternal mortality remains high at 72%. To achieve more effective, long-term health outcomes, it is crucial for Africans to be at the centre of the solutions.

One way to promote improved health outcomes is by supporting the transfer of technology to enable the production of drugs and vaccines on African soil. Vaccines are essential tools that can prevent death and congenital devastation caused by childhood diseases such as measles, polio, tetanus, rubella and chickenpox. Only about 1% of the continent’s total vaccine demand is supplied by manufacturers in Africa. Strengthening local production capacity can ensure a more reliable supply and foster self-reliance.

Moreover, it is essential to support African scientists and researchers. Although African scientists contribute only 2% of all global research, there is no shortage of talent. Investment in world-class research institutes and collaborative efforts with global partners can help African scientists become leaders in vaccine development and health innovations.

The research sector in Africa must be prioritised. Africa’s disproportionately low global research output — fewer than 0.1% of drug patents — suggests that researchers and academic institutions could better leverage financial support to enable African scientists to lead studies and generate patents. By fostering international partnerships that respect African-centred solutions, African research and associated healthcare can flourish.

The fight against HIV illustrates this potential. Significant investments in research trials conducted in African countries yielded highly effective antiretroviral drugs, transforming HIV from a death sentence into a treatable disease. Today, HIV treatment costs $85 a year. But Africa, which has an estimated 27 million people living with Aids, only about 20 million are on treatment. With continued support and collaboration, we can ensure that everyone has access to these life-saving treatments.

Multinational drug corporations can play a vital role by sharing diagnostics and therapeutic treatments, helping to reduce interruptions in drug supply for communicable and non-communicable diseases. Collaborative efforts can also address problems such as the development of drug-resistant strains and the high death rate caused by antimicrobial resistance in sub-Saharan Africa.

To bring vaccine and drug development to the continent, the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) created the Partnerships for African Vaccine Manufacturing strategy, providing a framework for progress. By following this roadmap to build capacity in vaccine research, development and manufacturing on the continent, Africa will be better equipped to respond to future pandemics and disease outbreaks. With increased local job opportunities, more highly skilled professionals will be encouraged to remain in Africa.

A conscious investment in human capital by Africa CDC and African governments will allow African scientists to become leaders in vaccine development. Investment in world-class research institutes would yield hugely positive economic returns.

Neglected tropical diseases continue to burden many African nations. In Malawi, the elimination of trachoma and elephantiasis makes it the first country in Southern Africa to eliminate these two NTDs. This was accomplished through collaboration between the Malawi government, local community health workers and international nonprofits, which allowed for mass drug administration, access to surgery and antibiotics, as well as overall improved hygiene and sanitation. Using Malawi as a blueprint, other African nations could create private-public partnerships and programmes that successfully leverage their local people, physicians and health resources to create sustainable change.

Climate change is also a pressing issue. Although Africa is not a major contributor to the global carbon footprint, 35 of the 50 most vulnerable countries to the effects of climate change are found in the World Health Organisation Africa region. This disproportionate vulnerability underscores the necessity of investment in accessible and affordable healthcare. Rising temperatures and changing weather patterns create the perfect environment for vector-borne diseases and drug-resistant strains. Unplanned urbanisation, paired with crowded urban living conditions and modern global travel, exponentially increases the chances that the next pandemic virus will emerge. To reduce the risk of this occurring, Africans must be armed with the health infrastructure to protect themselves.

It’s time for Africans to take health into their own hands. The global community will play a critical role in promoting and supporting African-led solutions. The return on investment will benefit everyone.

Dr Ibrahima Socé Fall is the World Health Organisation’s director for Neglected Tropical Diseases and one of the four candidates to become the next director of the WHO’s African Regional Office for Africa.