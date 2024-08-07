Precarious times for the US economy

The US economy appears to be precariously perched on the brink of recession. (Graphic: Getty)

The US economy appears to be precariously perched on the brink of recession. The stock markets’ recent plunge reflects heightened recession fears, further exacerbated by a bleak jobs report. On August 2, the US Bureau of Labor Statistics unveiled that non-farm employment rose by a mere 114 000 in July, marking the lowest increase since December 2020 and far below the anticipated 175 000.

Concurrently, the unemployment rate edged up to 4.3%, the highest since October 2021, surpassing the expected 4.1%. These disappointing figures triggered a rush into government bonds, driving benchmark yields below 4%.

In a statement, after the data release, President Joe Biden acknowledged the mixed signals: while inflation shows signs of easing, job growth is evidently slowing. This dual challenge paints a complex picture for policymakers juggling between fostering employment and curbing inflation. The market’s reaction to the jobs data highlights the precarious balance the US economy must maintain. As investors seek refuge in safer assets, the broader implications for economic growth and stability remain a pressing concern.

The road ahead for the economy is fraught with uncertainty, with market dynamics reflecting the underlying anxieties of a potential recession.

Similarly, US and global stocks took a nosedive after a weak July jobs report stoked fears about the softening economy. Tech stocks have been hit particularly hard, reeling from disappointing earnings reports. It exhibits a picture of uncertainty, with employment gains failing to meet expectations.

This dismal news, coupled with underwhelming earnings from tech giants, cast a shadow over the markets. Investors are left grappling with the dual challenges of a faltering labour market and lacklustre corporate performance. The latest non-farm data from the US has intensified concerns about the employment landscape, raising the spectre of a looming recession.

According to the Sahm Rule, when the three-month moving average of the unemployment rate increases by 0.5% or more from its lowest point in the previous 12 months, the US economy practically enters a recession. This metric has proven infallible since its inception in 1970. With the release of the July non-farm data, the unemployment rate has surged by 0.6% from its low point earlier this year. This rise triggers the Sahm Rule, named after former Fed economist Claudia Sahm, who introduced it in 2019.

The rule serves as an early warning system for the US government, signalling when a recession is imminent and enabling timely policy interventions to support households through economic downturns. As the unemployment rate climbs, the pressing question is how the government will respond to cushion the blow for American families. The current data denotes the urgent need for strategic measures to mitigate the impact of a potential recession.

The latest US non-farm employment report has sparked two significant market concerns — fears of an impending economic recession and anxiety over a potential Federal Reserve policy misstep. Analysts now worry that the US economy may be weaker than the central bankers at the Federal Reserve had anticipated. This could compel the Fed to make a sharp cut in borrowing costs in September, or even resort to an emergency rate cut beforehand to stimulate demand. The sharp slowdown in payrolls in July, coupled with a more pronounced rise in the unemployment rate, has made a September interest rate cut seem inevitable. This situation has increased speculation that the Fed might commence its loosening cycle with a significant 50 basis point cut or perhaps an even more drastic intra-meeting move.

With the economy seemingly teetering on the brink of recession, market expectations for Fed rate cuts are intensifying. Traders are now betting that the Fed will reduce rates by 50 basis points in September. Furthermore, the outlook for 2024 has shifted dramatically, with bets on total rate cuts for the year reaching 111 basis points. This growing speculation underscores the precarious balance the Federal Reserve must maintain.

The market’s trajectory hinges not only on economic data but also on how investors interpret potential interest rate cuts. Rate cuts are typically designed to stimulate economic activity, encouraging businesses to expand and consumers to spend. However, they can also signal underlying concerns about the economy’s health. The delicate balance the Federal Reserve must maintain becomes evident in times like these.

On one hand, cutting rates can provide much-needed relief to a slowing economy, fostering growth and stability. On the other hand, such measures might be perceived as a red flag, indicating that the Fed is apprehensive about the economy’s robustness. Investors are acutely aware of this duality.

When the Fed signals a rate cut, the immediate reaction can be a mix of optimism and caution. The optimism stems from the potential boost to economic activity, while the caution arises from the implicit admission that the economy might be faltering. As the market digests these signals, the broader implications for economic growth and stability remain a pressing concern. The Federal Reserve’s actions are under intense scrutiny, with every move potentially influencing market sentiment. The interplay between rate cuts and market perception reflects the complex dynamics at play, shaping the future trajectory of the US economy.

Dr Imran Khalid is a freelance columnist on international affairs based in Karachi, Pakistan. He qualified as a physician from Dow Medical University in 1991 and has a master’s degree in international relations from Karachi University.