Austerity is a silent war on survivors of gender-based violence

As we reflect on what Women’s Month means in 2024, we must confront the persistent problems women face, especially in relation to gender-based violence (GBV). Despite significant legislative progress, austerity measures have critically undermined services for GBV survivors, revealing that the fight for women’s safety is far from over.

Austerity measures — government spending cuts aimed at reducing public debt — have severely limited South Africa’s ability to provide essential services to GBV survivors.

In March 2020, the cabinet approved the National Strategic Plan on Gender-Based Violence and Femicide, designed to offer a comprehensive response to GBV. However, no funding has been made available for the plan, pointing to a lack of commitment by the government to truly prioritise GBVF prevention and response.

The lack of costing equates to response and prevention activities being dependent on general department budget allocations. Budget cuts at a department level affect everything from immediate post-violence care and shelters to the criminal justice system’s capacity to prosecute offenders.

In late 2023, the treasury announced that operating budgets would be cut to maintain fiscal balance, nationally. The effect of these operational austerity measures has been felt in the health system since the beginning of 2024.

In its article outlining the effect of health budget cuts on women, Section27 estimated that 85% of people in South Africa rely on the public system for healthcare. It further suggests, continuing unequal gender norms result in women being unequally reliant on this system.

In July 2024, the budget vote presented to parliament saw a marginal 3.5% increase to 62.2 billion from R60.62 billion in 2023-24 — an increase far below the current CPI inflation rate of 5.1%, amid an existing austerity fiscal climate.

What does this mean for survivors of GBV in South Africa? Austerity measures not only weaken direct services for survivors but also undermine preventative efforts.

One stark example can be seen in the implementation of the Thuthuzela Care Centre model. These centres are designed to offer comprehensive, coordinated medical, psychosocial and legal support to survivors of sexual and domestic violence. Despite the National Prosecuting Authority’s efforts to expand the care centre network through public-private partnerships, many centres are underfunded. As a result, some operate with insufficient staff and a lack of essential resources.

In January 2024, Western Cape health personnel reported the consolidation of medical services personnel, forcing survivors to wait for casualty doctors to perform forensic examinations. This can see a survivor spending hours waiting for medical examination and treatment, a risk for effective evidence collection, and the survivor not receiving HIV prevention medication within the crucial 72-hour window period from the time of the incident.

The broader consequences extend beyond the immediate lack of services, signalling a societal failure to prioritise women’s safety. When survivors are denied support, it sends a message that their suffering is secondary to fiscal concerns.

The criminal justice system, meant to protect survivors, is not spared the effect of austerity. In the 2022-23 period, the South African Police Service reported 53 498 sexual offences, yet only 3 459 convictions were secured, with a mere 591 people sentenced for rape.

While the National Prosecuting Authority touts a 75% conviction rate in sexual offences courts, this figure represents only a fraction of the cases that should be brought to justice. The backlog of cases and the low referral rate for prosecution highlight a system unable to meet the demand for justice, a failure exacerbated by cuts to police and prosecutorial services.

Austerity is quietly eroding the support systems that GBV survivors rely on, making it harder for them to escape violence and seek justice.

During this Women’s Month, as we honour the women who fought against oppression in the past, we must confront how austerity perpetuates a new form of violence against women today. The women of 1956 marched for freedom and dignity; it is our duty to ensure their legacy is not tarnished by the neglect of those in power. We must demand that the government reverse harmful budget cuts and fully fund GBV response services.

Let this Women’s Month be a call to action to end austerity’s silent war on survivors and to invest in a future where all women can live free from fear and violence. The fight against GBV requires not just symbolic gestures, but concrete financial commitments that reflect the true value of women’s lives.

Kerryn Rehse is a policy consultant on gender-based violence