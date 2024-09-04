Is green hydrogen worth it for Africa?

If green hydrogen is to play a role in Africa’s energy future, it must be on terms that genuinely benefit the continent. (Photo by Christoph Reichwein/picture alliance via Getty Images)

The global push towards renewable energy has introduced green hydrogen as a potential saviour in the fight against climate change. Produced through electrolysis using renewable energy, green hydrogen promises a clean, sustainable alternative to fossil fuels. But as green hydrogen projects begin to take root in Africa, serious questions arise about who really benefits from this so-called green revolution. Far from being a panacea, green hydrogen in Africa has already shown signs of perpetuating exploitation, green colonialism, and environmental degradation, all under the guise of sustainability.

Green hydrogen is often presented as a beacon of hope for Africa, promising economic growth, energy security, and a path towards decarbonisation. But a closer look reveals that these promises are largely illusory, particularly when the interests of African nations are overshadowed by the demands of wealthier countries.

In Namibia, the much-touted Southern Corridor Development Initiative, aimed at producing green hydrogen on a massive scale, has become a symbol of green colonialism. Germany, a major backer of this project, seeks to secure its energy future by exploiting Namibia’s abundant solar and wind resources. The initiative is heavily marketed as a mutual benefit, but in reality, the primary beneficiary is Europe, which will import the majority of the hydrogen produced. Namibia, a country with limited infrastructure and resources, is left with the environmental and social costs of this endeavour. The land required for these projects often leads to the displacement of local communities, while the economic benefits, if any, are disproportionately skewed in favour of foreign investors.

South Africa’s Hydrogen Society Roadmap is another example of how green hydrogen projects may not deliver the promised benefits. While South Africa positions itself as a leader in green hydrogen production, the reality is that the vast majority of the energy produced will likely be exported to meet European demands. This focus on export markets does little to address South Africa’s domestic energy needs, particularly in a country where energy poverty remains a significant issue. Moreover, the high costs associated with green hydrogen production mean that any benefits are likely to be reaped by large corporations, leaving local communities with little more than environmental degradation and disrupted livelihoods.

Morocco too, despite its ambitious renewable energy targets, finds itself caught in a similar bind. The Noor Ouarzazate solar complex, which is being expanded to support green hydrogen production, is celebrated as a green energy milestone. However, much like in Namibia and South Africa, the primary goal is to export hydrogen to Europe. This export-driven model does little to alleviate local energy challenges or create substantial economic opportunities for Moroccans. Instead, it risks exacerbating existing inequalities, with the benefits accruing to foreign markets and investors. Beyond the economic and social injustices, green hydrogen poses significant environmental risks, particularly in a continent already grappling with the impacts of climate change.

One of the most significant environmental concerns with green hydrogen production is its intensive water use. The electrolysis process requires vast amounts of water, a resource that is already scarce in many African regions. In Namibia, for instance, where water scarcity is a pressing issue, the diversion of water for hydrogen production could lead to severe shortages for local communities and agriculture. This could trigger water conflicts, exacerbating conflicts over access to this vital resource.

In a continent where water is often a lifeline for survival, prioritising green hydrogen production over local water needs is not only environmentally irresponsible but morally indefensible. The idea that Africa’s scarce water resources should be sacrificed to produce energy for export to Europe is a stark reminder of the exploitative practices that have long plagued the continent.

The land requirements for green hydrogen projects are vast, leading to the displacement of local communities and the loss of agricultural land. In regions like Southern Africa, where communities rely on land for their livelihoods, the appropriation of land for green hydrogen projects represents a continuation of the colonial practices that have historically dispossessed African people of their land.

These land grabs are often justified in the name of progress and sustainability, yet they do little to benefit those who are most affected. Instead, they reinforce existing power imbalances, where the needs of foreign investors and governments take precedence over the rights and well-being of local communities. This not only undermines social cohesion but also risks triggering social unrest and conflict.

Green hydrogen projects also pose significant threats to Africa’s rich biodiversity. The construction of large-scale renewable energy infrastructure necessary for green hydrogen production often encroaches on natural habitats and protected areas. This disruption can have devastating effects on local ecosystems, threatening endangered species and undermining conservation efforts.

In a continent known for its unique and diverse wildlife, the loss of biodiversity to make way for green hydrogen projects is a high price to pay. Moreover, the environmental impact of these projects is often downplayed or ignored in the rush to meet international energy demands, further highlighting the exploitative nature of these initiatives.

The push for green hydrogen in Africa must be viewed in the context of a long history of exploitation and resource extraction. While green hydrogen is marketed as a clean and sustainable energy solution, the reality on the ground tells a different story. The current model of green hydrogen development in Africa is reminiscent of the extractive practices that have long enriched foreign powers at the expense of African people and their environment.

For green hydrogen to truly benefit Africa, a fundamental shift in approach is needed. This would require prioritising local energy needs, ensuring that the benefits of green hydrogen projects are shared equitably, and implementing robust environmental protections to safeguard Africa’s natural resources. However, as it stands, the green hydrogen boom in Africa appears to be yet another chapter in the ongoing exploitation of the continent.

Given the significant risks and challenges associated with green hydrogen, it is clear that the current trajectory of these projects in Africa is not sustainable. The promise of green hydrogen is being used to justify a new wave of exploitation, where the needs of foreign markets are prioritised over the rights and well-being of African people.

If green hydrogen is to play a role in Africa’s energy future, it must be on terms that genuinely benefit the continent. This means addressing the environmental, social, and economic injustices that are currently being perpetuated in the name of sustainability. Until then, the question remains: is green hydrogen truly worth it for Africa? The answer, as it stands, is no.

Karabo Mokgonyana is a renewable energy campaigner at Power Shift Africa focusing on renewable energy in Africa, just transitions and climate security.