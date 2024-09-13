Pravin Gordhan set the benchmark for public service and dedication to the cause

Former public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan.

I first met Pravin Gordhan in about 1979. It was a time when workshops for young activists were organised even on Christmas day. That was the level of commitment, determination and discipline.

He would be the first to say that he led with a collective of the most insightful and talented who were motivated by nothing but a moral imperative which Pravin Gordhan would later call a “higher purpose”.

He was our leader then and remained so until his last days.

We were fortunate to receive a message from him on Sunday 8 September on the occasion of the 130th anniversary of the Natal Indian Congress (NIC). He wanted to be at the event. He was scheduled to be there and would have been there but for his illness.

I now know that he would have crafted that message while suffering much physical pain. But that would have been typical of the grit, work ethic and sense of duty that was Pravin Gordhan.

His message was crystal clear:

* It is time for a reset.

* We must rework a progressive political culture and assert the NIC’s values of ethical

leadership, non-racialism, selfless service and economic justice.

Pravin Gordhan has become the personification of selfless service, great courage and an unshakeable political integrity.

Not everyone liked him. But everyone respected him.

He did not suffer fools lightly and many of us would have felt the lash of his sharp tongue if we fell short of the standards expected.

He strived for excellence not just for the sake of excellence or to create an elite group, but rather to direct a critical mass of the best talents towards achieving a capable and effective state and thereby improve the lives of our people especially the poor.

He was a great believer in the effective use of the latest technology in advancing the state and society.

A single book will not be adequate to describe the life and work of Pravin Gordhan and his contribution to the public good.

This contribution traverses his days as a student, a young activist and then leader of the NIC, builder of civic movements, leading in the United Democratic Front (UDF), in the ANC underground and Operation Vula, in the Codesa negotiations and member of our first democratic parliament.

His contribution in the post 1994 democratic era too has been phenomenal. His role in building the South African Revenue Service (Sars) into a world class organisation is a testament to his leadership and organisational skill — an almost perfect illustration of finding the correct balance between theory and practice.

Provin Gordhan has set the benchmark for public service and good governance.

His last message to us was once again providing leadership and direction.

In his words, that all those who are progressive “must come together to build consensus around a common platform of progressive politics”.

Pravin Gordhan has left us a powerful legacy.

Let us not betray his courage and sacrifice.