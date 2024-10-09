Fixing water leaks will help avert a national disaster

Water inequality: Water use in Gauteng is 297 litres per person a day. The law says people have a right to 25 litres. (Delwyn Verasamy/M&G)

We keep emphasising that South Africa is a water-stressed country and that we are reaching the limits to the resource regarding demand and growth. Yet nearly 50% — and in some areas as much as 70% — of all treated water supplied by municipalities is lost before it reaches paying or needy customers because of failing infrastructure and governance, as well as vandalism and theft. The situation, together with poor water use behaviour by consumers, puts our habitats and security at risk.

On 7 October we marked World Habitat Day and as we enter a critical period in Gauteng and other provinces with the closure of the Lesotho Highlands transfer tunnel for maintenance for the next six months, let us use the opportunity to remedy this growing problem.

The risk and cost of non-revenue water (NRW) losses to many countries has been widely documented. While some countries have demonstrated greater resilience and have recovered from these losses, for South Africa a continued trajectory can be devastating.

Not only is this an enormous financial concern, but elevated NRW loss also creates a distraction from municipalities providing full-service coverage, at a reliable level and at an affordable price. High levels of NRW loss are detrimental to the financial viability of water institutions, as well to the quality of water itself.

Non-revenue water encompasses all water losses throughout the water supply chain, from abstraction to the treatment plant and to the customer’s tap. Managing and reducing NRW loss is essential to ensure the sustainability of water supply systems, improve financial viability, and fulfil the government’s commitment to safe and reliable water services to consumers. Neglecting the NRW loss problem has severe consequences.

Wasting scarce money

The first and most foremost effect of NRW loss is an increased cost to the customer and lost revenue to the water services authority.

The cost of revenue loss as a result of unaccounted-for water is estimated at more than R16 billion a year. This is already affecting the financial stability of municipalities, making it difficult to cover operational costs and invest in system improvements. This has a knock-on effect on supporting water entities such as water boards and water intermediaries, which are forced to carry these huge debts, as well as the water trading account.

Operational costs start to spiral: The provision of water is a complex and challenging activity in South Africa, which requires large sums of capital investments. In addition to this cost, the operation costs for chemical and energy to transport clean drinking water is also high. Changes in environmental water quality (such as sewage flows without treatment) put additional burden and increase operational costs. Just the energy required for getting water to the tap can range from 30 to 60% of the operational costs of water supply. In times of energy challenges and growing tariffs water lost, results in all that energy and other operational expenses which all get wasted.

Energy needs grow: To make up for the NRW losses, additional energy is required to treat and pump extra water. Not only does this contribute to increased carbon emissions, which contributes to climate change, but the current high cost of energy and the unreliable provision of electricity puts additional pressure on the supply of water.

Institutional capacity weakened: The loss in income as a result of non-revenue water and resulting financial capacity leads to both institutional failure and the failure to attract investments. Good employees and experts tend to move away from failing municipalities, further weakening the opportunity to turn the tide of deterioration. Low staff morale and commitment exacerbates the situation.

Political will, accountability and corruption: Related to the above, change and traction to solve the problem rests with strong political will and support. Weak political support fuelled by corruption adds greater complexity and burden to deal with NRW challenges. As highlighted, not only does it not attract very necessary investment, but also drives competency away and fuels greater public protests. Those put in charge must be held accountable.

Water losses perpetuate inequity: Tariffs are increased to cover for shortfalls, leading to water becoming less affordable for low-income households, which further increases the issues of water inequity and access, pushing these households closer to or further into poverty. These extremes in usage range from five litres per capita (person) per day to more than 400 l/cap/day.

Poor operations and maintenance: A lack of investment in assets and active leakage management contributes to increasing operational costs and further straining budgets. The money and time spent in fixing leaks far outweighs the cost for replacing failed infrastructure. Furthermore, systems with high NRW loss are more frequented by service disruptions for extended periods of time.

Public health risks heightened: Inadequate and intermittent water supply NRW loss puts pressure on public health, because access to safe drinking water and sanitation services is critical for good hygiene and disease prevention. Without a reliable water supply, people resort to using unsafe water sources or forgoing proper sanitation practices.

Wasteful resource use: Conserving water is increasingly crucial to environmental sustainability. The loss of treated water represents a wasteful use of a finite and essential resource. Over-extraction of water from natural sources to compensate for NRW loss can have adverse ecological effects such as reduced river flows and habitat disruption. In addition, treated water contains levels of chlorine which, while acceptable for human consumption, can be harmful to plants, insects and other wildlife.

Tackling the NRW loss problem has many benefits, especially in the water scarce country in which we live. Securing water for human settlements should be based on water security for future generations. Strong political will, better maintenance of infrastructure and detection of leaks, improved user behaviour, as well as dedicated investments is needed to avoid a total disaster in the near future.

Jay Bhagwan is an executive at the Water Research Commission.