‘Coffee badging’ might be the next big thing — or a storm in a teacup

The human resources world loves a buzzword — think “quiet quitting” or “the great resignation”. The latest one is “coffee badging”. This term describes employees who come into the office just long enough to be seen, grab a coffee and go home.

Born from the shift towards hybrid work post-Covid, coffee badging reflects a balance between remote flexibility and the expectation of office presence. Many companies are reinstating five-day work weeks in the hope of increasing productivity and boosting workplace culture. Corporates such as Amazon have begun implementing a five-day in office work policy with 2025 seen as the year of the great return to the office.

In South Africa, roughly 59% of office workers embraced hybrid working models despite many employers’ efforts to bring them back to the office post-pandemic. This is according to PwC’s Global Workforce Hopes and Fears Survey 2024 — African Perspectives.

These countervailing forces make striking a balance between an employees’ desire to continue to work from home and the importance of building company culture difficult. However, it is not impossible.

According to Gallup’s State of the Global Workplace 2022 report, only 24% of South African workers were engaged at work and only 29% were thriving in their overall well-being. Hybrid work remains popular with employees, because of the perceived range of benefits it has for them, including holistic well-being.

Remote work reduces commuting costs and time, while also cutting daily expenses like meals and work attire. Hybrid setups also allow for a better work-life balance, enabling employees to juggle personal and professional tasks more effectively.

The survey also found that 51% of respondents from Africa believe their work can be done from home, while 59% preferred hybrid models, despite employers’ efforts to encourage office presence.

And even with this, flexibility shouldn’t come at the expense of accountability. Organisations are starting to see the effect that entirely remote working has on workplace morale and productivity, and the tug-of-war between employees who want more flexibility, and organisations who want more of their people in the office will continue to rage on for some time.

The best way for both to win is by establishing clear expectations around work delivery and hours, regardless of location, and this is key to maintaining productivity. Employees also need to be accountable with the flexibility they are afforded. On the other side, employers need to create a safe environment that enables trust for both parties and spotlights psychological safety.

According to the Harvard Business Review, psychological safety is a “shared belief held by members of a team that it’s okay to take risks; to express their ideas and concerns; to speak up with questions and to admit mistakes — without fear of negative consequences”.

It helps build trust by allowing employees and employers to communicate candidly about workplace expectations and potential solutions to problems like coffee badging. The knock-on effect is that this builds a positive workplace culture based on trust.

Achieving balance between remote and office work is crucial. Companies should develop systems that don’t require full-time office attendance. Offering support, career development and flexible work arrangements can make employees feel valued, no matter where they work. This creates a supportive environment that prioritises well-being and fosters a sense of belonging.

Embracing technology to blend remote and in-office interactions can help maintain team cohesion. Video check-ins, virtual coffee breaks and online collaboration tools keep employees connected, even when they’re not physically present. This prevents the sense of isolation that can come with hybrid models and allows companies to maintain a strong, inclusive culture.

Ultimately, coffee badging can be seen as an opportunity rather than a problem. It shows that employees are willing to reconnect with their workplace, on their own terms. Whether organisations choose a fully remote, completely in-office or hybrid model, it’s key to get buy-in from their staff to ensure the terms work for both businesses and employees.

Jaco Oosthuizen is the co-founder and managing director of YuLife South Africa.