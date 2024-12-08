Champion gender equality in agriculture now

Women are the backbone of food production and environmental sustainability. They make up 60% of the global agricultural labour force and are responsible for half of the world’s food production. (Delwyn Verasamy)

Women are the backbone of food production and environmental sustainability. They make up 60% of the global agricultural labour force and are responsible for half of the world’s food production. Yet their immense contributions are often undervalued and overlooked.

As someone who deeply values equality, I believe empowering women in agriculture is essential for creating sustainable food systems and stronger communities. Women in farming often work harder and longer than their male counterparts but face far greater obstacles. Addressing these disparities is not just the right thing to do — it’s necessary for achieving a sustainable future.

Women bring invaluable expertise to agriculture — managing natural resources, adapting to climate challenges and ensuring food security for their communities. Despite these contributions, they face systemic barriers such as limited land ownership, restricted access to financing and entrenched social discrimination.

Fairness in agriculture is about more than fair wages; it is about empowering the women who are essential to our food systems, climate solutions, and communities. By uplifting rural women, we move closer to a truly sustainable future.

In support of 16 Days of Activism for No Violence Against Women and Children — from 25 November until 10 December 2024 — we are shining a much-needed spotlight on gender equality and human rights in agriculture with Fairtrade Africa’s “Be Fair Right Now” initiative, urging South Africans to harness their consumer power in support of ethical, fair practices.

We need to bring gender equality in agriculture to the forefront, highlighting how systemic issues affecting females in farming are not only affecting individual progress, but that of local communities and the entire world.

In South Africa, an increasing number of women are entering the farming and agribusiness sectors. Through collective consumer action, our “Be Fair Right Now” initiative aims to address these challenges, promoting fair wages, equal resource access, and sustainability practices that will benefit generations to come.

Now in its second year, we are urging South Africans to join us and rethink their buying choices to support gender fairness, environmental sustainability and climate action.

Through an interactive online quiz, consumers can discover the effect of their current purchases, explore practical ways to support Fairtrade-certified products, and even stand a chance to win. Our aim is to inspire a deeper connection between consumers and the women who work tirelessly to feed the world.

We want South Africans to recognise their power as consumers to advocate for gender equality, human rights, and environmental responsibility. This 16 Days of Activism, let us act positively for women in agriculture, for human rights, and for a fairer, more sustainable world. Through collective responsibility and ethical choices, we have the power to be effective.

To participate, South Africans can visit Fairtrade’s campaign page, take the quiz, and learn sustainable shopping tips to incorporate into daily life – here: https://befairrightnow-sa.org.

Sandra Ndlovu is the regional communications officer, Southern Africa Network at Fairtrade Africa.