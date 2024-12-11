South Africa’s G20 presidency an opportunity to reshape the global energy narrative

The G20 logo at the launch of South Africa's G20 Presidency at Imbizo Media Centre on 3 December 2024 in Cape Town. The G20 is a forum of the largest economies in the world who meet regularly to discuss the most pressing issues facing the global economy. (Photo by Brenton Geach/Gallo Images via Getty Images)

With South Africa assuming the G20 presidency, the country has a rare opportunity to shape the global discourse on pivotal issues such as climate action and just energy transitions. As the first African country to lead this influential forum, it carries the responsibility of reframing global priorities to address the historical and structural injustices that Africa continues to endure.

Africa cannot reproduce the extractive economic model that destroyed our ecosystems and resulted in food and energy insecurity, poverty, socio-economic exclusion and conflicts as well as economic and ecological destruction. African economies have been locked at the bottom of the global value chain since colonial times. Africa cannot continue to be the continent that provides cheap raw materials for others to feed their industrial development while also tackling a climate emergency.

South Africa’s G20 presidency holds the potential to recalibrate Africa’s energy and developmental strategies in recognition of the current and ongoing climate collapse. The pressing question is: what should South Africa prioritise to reshape the global energy narrative?

Bridging the global divide

Climate change disproportionately affects nations in the Global South, where limited resources and infrastructure exacerbate vulnerability.

South Africa must use this unique opportunity to advocate for increased climate finance, especially given that climate finance is not an act of charity, it is a moral obligation, a responsibility rooted in historic accountability for the crisis we face today.

President Cyril Ramaphosa cited the continent’s debt burden during the launch of the G20 presidency. This is important given that African countries continue to struggle with endless cycles of sovereign debt crises that tend to weaken their degree of economic and monetary sovereignty and reduce the fiscal policy space necessary to tackle national priorities such as health, education, infrastructure, and other public services.

This process also forces African countries to accept punitive loan conditionalities that weaken the state, hurt the most vulnerable people and lock countries into further dependence on external financing. South Africa can refocus their investments to tackle the systematic deficiencies the continent faces. If they fail to recognise this opportunity, they risk being complicit in the cycle of deepening indebtedness, dependency and climate collapse.

Climate negotiations have historically mirrored an uneven boxing match, where Africa steps into the ring burdened by the climate crisis, while the Global North, the historical heavyweight of emissions, dodges its obligations. Despite repeated promises of support, wealthier nations leave developing countries fighting with little more than resilience as their armour.

South Africa’s own journey toward a just energy transition (JET) provides a microcosm of the broader difficulties and opportunities facing developing nations. As one of the world’s largest coal producers and consumers, the country faces the dual task of ensuring energy security and economic stability while reducing its carbon footprint.

South Africa can push for accountability and clarity on these commitments. Additionally, it can rally for a more equitable distribution of resources to fund energy transitions that do not replicate systems of inequality, increased debt and exploitative energy models.

Finance reform, technology transfer and energy equity

The current architecture of climate finance does not favour developing nations. High-interest loans, bureaucratic red tape, and conditionalities often deter the countries that need support the most. Additionally, South Africa can work for debt relief measures linked to climate action, ensuring that nations are not forced to choose between repaying debts and investing in sustainable development.

South Africa’s presidency could prioritise advocating for the reform of the global financial architecture to make financing more accessible, affordable and responsive to the needs of the Global South. Proposals such as establishing a dedicated G20 fund for climate resilience and renewable energy projects could signal a new era of proactive climate leadership.

Africa holds immense renewable energy potential, from sunlight to wind and geothermal reserves, yet it remains one of the least electrified regions, leaving millions without modern energy access. South Africa’s G20 Presidency is an opportunity to champion increased renewable energy investments. Leveraging this platform, South Africa can advocate for technology transfer agreements to empower African nations in building and sustaining renewable energy infrastructure.

Energy poverty remains a pervasive issue, with many African households relying on biomass and other unsustainable sources. Addressing this requires policies that prioritise universal energy access while ensuring affordability and sustainability. South Africa must ensure that the voices of vulnerable populations — women, youth and marginalised communities — are central to G20 discussions to ensure energy equity, advocating for tailored solutions that respect the socio-economic realities of different nations.

The true test of South Africa’s G20 Presidency will be in the actions it inspires.

Karabo Mokgonyana is a renewable energy campaigner and Dean Bhekumuzi Bhebhe is a senior just transitions and campaigns adviser, both at Power Shift Africa.