Westcliff, the rich ridge with a view

(Graphic: John McCann/M&G)

I took a scroll down memory lane on the Heritage Portal and came across The History of Westclif f by Kathy Munro, an honorary associate professor in the school of architecture and planning at the University of the Witwatersrand.

Westcliff, once called West Cliffe, earned its name from its dramatic location perched on top of a rugged cliff in Johannesburg.

This striking vantage point offers breathtaking views of the surrounding landscape. The two-word name was soon replaced by the easier Westcliff.

The area, with its lush green gardens and charming homes built using old-school construction techniques, is rich with history. Johannesburg officially became a city in only 1928, but houses in the Westcliff area were designed and built well before that by famous architects such as Herbert Baker and FLH Fleming.

I truly admire the remarkable initiative taken by the Johannesburg Heritage Foundation in placing blue discs of historical information on several of the prominent homes in this area. These elegant plaques serve as windows into the past, offering a concise yet engaging narrative about each property.

They reveal not only the names of the architects and original homeowners but also highlight the geographical significance of the locations. Each heritage disc transforms a mere stroll through the neighbourhood into a captivating journey through time, enriching our understanding of the history that surrounds us.

This special area of Johannesburg really shows off this time of year. During this season, a sea of purple hues drape over the suburb courtesy of the beautiful jacaranda trees in full bloom. Their delicate petals create a stunning overhead canopy, casting a dreamlike atmosphere over the suburb.

Within Westcliff is an urban jewel, the only Four Seasons Hotel in South Africa. Guests are encouraged to come and enjoy a luxurious retreat amid the natural beauty and vibrant city life.

The site where the Four Seasons Hotel, The Westcliff, is located today has a special (and somewhat contentious) history.

Circa 1918, the first-ever lavish residential block, comprising 27 apartments, was built here. Each apartment was designed with spacious rooms and its own fireplace.

Samuel Sondheim was the ambitious developer behind this landmark, and John Waterson and Harry Veale were the talented architects who brought the vision to life.

The residential development was for a while called Westcliff Park and was complemented by beautifully manicured amenities, including a croquet lawn, a tennis court, and a children’s play area.

An attorney named Nat Gordon purchased this apartment block and named it after his son, Murray. Many will be familiar with the name Murray Gordon Mansions. The development was controversial, because many believed permission to build such a building in this area should not have been granted.

It was demolished in 1975.

The site stood empty for years. Developers saw the potential of this primely located site, but local residents opposed many of those plans, and they never came to fruition.

According to writer Jeanne Horak, the land was bought in 1993 by developers who built cluster houses, “but they misjudged the market and the completed homes stood empty for two years”.

Fast-forward to 1997, when the Westcliff Hotel was built. In 2013, it was sold once again and closed for a year while being renovated. It opened again in 2014, and now we see that the hillside hotel will be renovated once more.

Before becoming home to the Four Seasons brand, it was a Belmond hotel — sister to “The Nelly” in Cape Town, officially known as The Mount Nelson.

Over time, the Four Seasons Hotel, The Westcliff has expanded by buying up neighbouring homes that come up for sale in the area.

I spoke to Martin Thomas Cody, the regional vice-president and general manager of The Westcliff. He has been with the Four Seasons Hotel group for more than 23 years and oversees its properties in Serengeti, South Africa, Tanzania, Mauritius, two in the Seychelles and a new development in Zanzibar.

Regarding the latest renovations for The Westcliff, guests can expect a soft refurbishment of the 80 rooms in early 2025.

They plan to build a lobby area that will include a new food and beverage lounge in addition to the renowned Flames Restaurant that is currently on the property. They are also building a 400-seater ballroom, which will complement the 100-seater that is already in place

The new lobby lounge and casual dining space will adjoin the spa and provide a seamless pathway for guests wanting to enjoy the views of Johannesburg from Flames Restaurant, which has one of the highest vantage points on the Westcliff hillside. Friends can meet for early-morning pastries with freshly brewed coffee or catch up over a casual lunch. The lounge then transforms into a bar and hotel guests and patrons can enjoy evening dinner and drinks with one of the best views in Johannesburg.

The current lobby is functional but the new lobby promises to be a warmer, welcoming heart of the hotel, ideal for socialising and gathering.

The interior design of this reimagined space draws inspiration from Johannesburg’s mining and gold history. Expect to see elements that reflect this heritage, with the incorporation of stone, raw materials and touches of gold.

Each piece of art in these newly designed areas will be sourced from local artists, ensuring that the space also pays homage to the community and culture that surround it.

They are installing a kitchen which will service the entire hotel. Everything will continue to be managed in-house, and the culinary offering and team will be expanded, creating 20 more jobs for new employees.

As far as the ballroom goes, the plan is to create a most luxurious event space while retaining the opulent, traditional ballroom feel. The hotel hosts weddings of up to 100 guests; the expansion will accommodate 400. Huge glass windows run along the perimeter of the ballroom and natural light floods in from all angles. The interior design elements will be neutral tones with a classy elegance. Brides and grooms can then use this base to decorate the wedding venue into their own dream.

The hotel presented the planned renovations to Westcliff residents and the residents’ association, which were well received. The owners of the hotel — ASB Investment from Dubai and HPL of Singapore — are also in full support of the renovation plans.

When it comes to the demographics of the guests who visit this urban retreat, Martin says the number one market is the United States. This is probably because of the familiarity of the well-established Four Seasons brand, which competes against The Ritz in the US. The second-biggest pool of guests comes from the United Kingdom, and South Africans are third.

The hotel’s local market took off during the Covid-19 pandemic. Martin says they are almost back at their occupancy numbers of 2019 and the spa, as well as food and beverage is supported by a large share of locals.

Johannesburg is a melting pot of culture, cuisine, and history. The hotel offers the true Jozi experience to all visitors. With a plethora of established art galleries and foodie hotspots sprinkled all over town, many guests request to pair their excursions with a half-day Soweto tour and a visit to the Apartheid Museum. While these are emotionally heavy experiences, they are among the top requests by foreign visitors to the hotel.

When guests are done exploring Johannesburg, they generally head off on a short drive towards safari turf that is home to the Big Five or take a flight to enjoy the coastline in the Mother City and the Winelands region.

This suburban jewel lies in one of the world’s largest cultivated urban forests. The renovations will be completed in the middle of 2025. Make sure you pop into the restaurant for a celebratory drink paired with one of the best views in the City of Gold.

Ask Ash is a column that examines South Africa’s property, architecture and living spaces. Continue the conversation with her on email ([email protected]) and X (@askashbroker).