Not providing textbooks to quintiles 4 and 5 will impoverish children

Learning materials are a basic yet vital resource essential to building an equal education system

In South Africa, a country where inequalities in education are still a big issue, access to learner materials such as textbooks, study guides and stationery are essential for quality education. These resources are not just a luxury but a constitutional right that directly affects their ability to succeed.

But the availability of such resources is increasingly under threat. During a media briefing in Pretoria on 25 September, Basic Education Minister Siviwe Gwarube raised concerns about the effect of fiscal mismanagement across government. She warned that these budgetary constraints could result in fewer teachers and reduced access to essential learning materials such as textbooks, with quintile 4 and 5 schools — often perceived as better resourced — particularly at risk.

In the past, there have been troubling reports of learner materials not reaching classrooms, delaying academic progress. The South African Human Sciences Research Council documented how the lack of these resources affected under-resourced schools.

Access to learner materials is vital, particularly in schools without digital resources or supplementary tools. Under section 29(1)(a) of the Constitution, every learner has the right to resources necessary for basic education. This constitutional guarantee aims to ensure that all learners, regardless of socio-economic status, have the tools they need to succeed academically.

For teachers, textbooks provide a reliable foundation for lesson planning, enabling them to deliver a structured and consistent curriculum. When used alongside a teacher’s creativity, textbooks can help create a rich and effective learning experience for learners.

A global report by Unesco emphasises the transformative effect of learning resources, particularly textbooks in education, noting that providing each learner with them could improve literacy scores by up to 20%, especially in low-income households. This is particularly relevant in South Africa, where a significant portion of the population faces socio-economic difficulties.

While the long-term effects of reduced learner materials are still debated, they highlight the need for balance in resource allocation. Numerous studies, both locally and internationally, affirm the essential role learning resources play in enhancing literacy and closing educational inequalities​.

In South Africa, millions of learners attend quintiles 4 and 5 schools. These families often sacrifice financially to make sure their children have what they perceive as better educational opportunities, not because they can afford to. Despite the perceived advantage, learners in these schools face challenges and, as such, require even more resource support.

Back in the early 2000s, the basic education department released a report which revealed that many schools in the higher quintiles grappled with overcrowded classrooms, inadequate infrastructure and underqualified teachers. More than 20 years later, this reality has not changed and for many of these schools, learning resources are their backbone.

By providing access to the same materials, educational inequality can be reduced, helping to bridge gaps in resource availability across all schools.

One of the government’s main commitments is to ensure equity in education. School allocations were introduced to ensure that all learners — especially those in poorer provinces — have the resources needed for quality education. While these allocations were initially increased, over time they have not kept up with the enormous imbalances that continue.

The #TextbooksMatter campaign, which was led by Section27 in 2015, emphasised the power of constitutional challenges and public encouragement in addressing such issues. The campaign highlighted how inadequate delivery of textbooks in Limpopo led to a lawsuit and extensive public conversations. It ended up in court rulings stressing the government’s duty to provide these essential resources.

The government must uphold its commitment to equitable education by ensuring access to learner materials across all schools. While embracing the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR), it is important not to forget that innovative educational approaches are still out of reach for many communities. Targeted support remains crucial to enhance the availability of learning material in public schools.

Keith Michael is the chief executive of Lebone Litho Printers.