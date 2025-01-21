The ubuntu economy can help tackle South Africa’s youth unemployment crisis

Using an ubuntu-based approach, centring care, creativity and climate, the education system can be changed to better align with aspirations and market needs

I completed matric in 2002 with two distinctions, a 75% average, an academic blazer — all this from a private school.

Excited and brimming with confidence, I went to the University of Cape Town, ready to continue this streak. I failed my majors in first year and had to pivot to another degree that was more aligned to my strengths. What a character-building moment.

Notwithstanding, I graduated with an economics and law degree, with a shiny certificate from a world class university, ready to earn big money and be a millionaire by the age of 30.

When I returned home preparing for work, I was faced with months of sitting on the couch watching daytime television alone, being an unemployed graduate. This almost broke me. I just could not understand how, with all these achievements, no one wanted me. It was my first experience of depression and anxiety.

To begin with, congratulations are in order for the learners of 2024 who achieved success in their matric exams. Their hard work and dedication deserve recognition and celebration. However, while we commend these achievements, we must also pause to reflect on the problems facing South Africa’s education system.

The annual romanticisation and the pomp and ceremony of prizegiving often overshadow the harsh realities that many young people face after matric — realities that leave them trapped in cycles of poverty and despair.

South Africa’s matric certificate, often portrayed as the key to prosperity, has proved to be a false promise for many. While the pass rate reached an official high of 87.3% in 2024, only about 50% of the cohort that started grade one in 2013 made it to matric. This glaring dropout rate highlights the systemic inefficiencies and leaves countless young people disillusioned. For those who do pass matric, the challenges continue — many face unemployment or pursue tertiary education that does not align with job market needs, perpetuating cycles of poverty and trauma.

The country’s unemployment statistics paint a bleak picture. In 2024, the official unemployment rate stood at 32.1%, with youth unemployment significantly higher. Even among university graduates, the mismatch between qualifications and job opportunities has led to widespread underemployment or joblessness.

The education system’s failure to align with economic demands not only squanders the nation’s demographic dividend but also deepens inequality and despair. Furthermore, young people must beat the triple threat of alcohol, drug and gambling abuse.

We do have options though. The concept of the ubuntu economy offers a path forward. Rooted in the principles of care, creativity, and climate resilience, the ubuntu economy prioritises community well-being over individual gain, which is our forgotten superpower. It shifts focus from narrow economic metrics to inclusive, sustainable development, where education is not merely about producing workers but nurturing empowered, innovative citizens.

An ubuntu-based approach would overhaul South Africa’s education system to better align with market needs and societal aspirations. This includes introducing skills-based curricula that emphasise vocational training, entrepreneurship and environmental stewardship. By fostering creativity and adaptability, young people can thrive in a rapidly changing world, finding opportunities in green economies, technology and creative industries.

Moreover, the ubuntu economy champions localised solutions. In the context of the legacy of spatial apartheid, which persists, this matters. Community-driven initiatives, such as urban farming, art centres, social work, water management, renewable energy projects and cooperative businesses, create employment while addressing pressing social and environmental challenges. These initiatives empower youths to become active participants in building resilient communities, breaking the cycles of dependency and disenfranchisement.

A focus on care — both social and environmental — can transform the workplace. By integrating support systems for mental health, equitable pay and inclusive policies, businesses can nurture a motivated and productive workforce. Climate-focused projects, from renewable energy to conservation, can become hubs for job creation, ensuring sustainable livelihoods while addressing global challenges.

The matric certificate’s promise of prosperity is undermined by systemic failings, but the ubuntu economy offers hope.

By reimagining education and employment through the lenses of care, creativity and climate, South Africa can turn its demographic dividend into an engine for inclusive growth and lasting transformation.

While we celebrate the academic milestones of 2024, let us also commit to creating real opportunities for young people to break the poverty cycle and build a brighter future.

Tebogo Moalusi is a national leadership collective member of RISE Mzansi, a creative entrepreneur and investor.