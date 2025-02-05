G20: Why people’s voices matter

US President Donald Trump takes over as the G20 president in 2026. South Africa needs to help keep global cooperation intact. (Evan Vucci/AP Photo/picture alliance)

South Africa hosts the G20 in 2025, but in November, President Cyril Ramaphosa will hand over the presidency to US President Donald Trump. Many are already expressing concerns that under Trump’s leadership in 2026, the G20’s progress could be reversed, given his history of scepticism toward multilateralism.

Although the G20 is criticised as an elite talk shop, it has become a space where inclusive participation is slowly shaping policy commitments toward real change.

The G20 was established in 1999 to improve global economic coordination in response to financial crises. Initially, it was a gathering of finance ministers and central bank governors. South Africa hosted the 2006 G20 Finance Ministers’ meeting under then finance minister Trevor Manuel.

The 2008 global financial crisis demonstrated that economic crises could not be addressed in isolation. As a result, the G20 evolved into a broader forum, with a Sherpa track introduced alongside the Finance track. The Finance track focuses on economic and financial issues, and the Sherpa track addresses broader social, developmental and environmental concerns.

South Africa’s G20 will oversee six technical working groups under the Finance track and 15 working groups under the Sherpa track, along with three cross-cutting task forces. These groups will tackle pressing global issues, including inclusive economic growth, industrialisation, employment and inequality, food security, artificial intelligence, data governance and innovation for sustainable development.

Critics argue that the G20 has been a closed, government driven process with little room for civil society participation. In response, independent engagement groups have emerged to push for broader representation. Today, there are more than 13 such groups, including the Civil Society (C20), Business (B20), Youth (Y20), Women (W20) and, starting in 2025, the Townships20 (T20). These groups provide a platform for diverse voices to influence policy discussions and contribute recommendations to the final G20 Leaders’ Declaration.

Despite these efforts, a longstanding issue remains the disconnect between the Sherpa track and the Finance track. Too often, the social and development priorities outlined by Sherpa groups are dismissed as “unfunded mandates” by finance ministers. To address this gap, Brazil’s 2024 G20 Presidency introduced a Social Summit, where both tracks worked with a broader audience to foster more inclusive decision-making. South Africa has committed to continuing this initiative in 2025, with hopes that it will become a permanent feature of the G20 process.

Engagement Groups, civil society organisations and activists have a critical role in using this moment to educate, mobilise and push for meaningful participation beyond the summit.

New forms of participation, whether through social media, podcasts, storytelling or artistic activism, can help bring the G20’s work closer to the public. If these efforts gain traction, they could create lasting spaces for public involvement that continue beyond South Africa’s presidency in 2025.

In an era of growing global instability, multilateral platforms such as the G20 matter more than ever. While imperfect, they provide a space for countries to negotiate solutions to shared problems. South Africa’s presidency is an opportunity to shape a more inclusive and people-centred G20.

It can also influence the G20’s agenda in a way that centres African and Global South priorities. With the African Union now a permanent member of the G20, there is potential for greater alignment between the continent’s development goals and global economic strategies. South Africa’s leadership will be tested in how it balances the demands of larger economies while advocating for issues such as climate justice, equitable trade policies and debt relief for developing nations.

One of the key challenges will be ensuring that the promises made at the G20 do not remain theoretical. South Africa must push for mechanisms that hold member states accountable to their commitments, particularly in areas that affect the most vulnerable populations.

The world is undergoing a significant geopolitical shift, with rising tensions between major powers, economic uncertainties and a changing climate that exacerbates inequalities. The G20 must navigate these challenges while ensuring that its policies remain relevant and impactful.

There is genuine concern about the return of Trump as US president and president of the G20 in 2026. His previous presidency saw a retreat from multilateral agreements and a focus on nationalist economic policies. If this pattern repeats, the role of countries such as South Africa in keeping global cooperation intact will become even more crucial.

Citizens have a role to play in shaping the effectiveness of G20. Civil society organisations, media and advocacy groups must use this opportunity to demand greater transparency and inclusivity. They need to ensure that policy discussions are informed by real world experiences and needs.

Lebogang Ramafoko is the executive director of Oxfam South Africa.