Right of reply: Freedom of expression is alive and well In Zambia

A report by United Nations special rapporteur Irene Khan into the status of freedom of expression in Zambia says that important steps have been taken to promote freedom of expression in Zambia since 2021. (Marco Longari/AFP)

In Zambia you only need to tune your radio to hear what freedom of speech sounds like. Flicking through frequencies, you’ll find over 100 stations to choose from, mostly run and funded by local communities. Turn on the TV and you can take your pick of 50 state and independent channels, all dissecting the news of the day and holding government’s feet to the fire of public opinion. Log onto social media and you’ll be joined by 3.5 million Zambian fellow users, chatting about everything from films to fiscal policy in the global town square.

So it was a pity not to see any of this acknowledged by Mail & Guardian columnist Aaron Ng’ambi, who this week claimed, without citing any examples, that Zambia is “suppressing the freedoms and liberties of innocent individuals” (Why the UN human rights rapporteur on freedom of expression visited Zambia, 3 February 2025).

Among the many mistruths and mischaracterisations in Mr Ng’ambi’s article, he

compared Zambia with Myanmar, a country that has been riven by civil war since 2021 and which Freedom House has awarded a total freedom score of eight. Zambia has a score of 54 and has enjoyed 60 years of peace since independence, safeguarded by free and fair elections that have transitioned power peacefully between seven presidents from four political parties.

Mr Ng’ambi’s article deliberately coincided with a report by United Nations special rapporteur Irene Khan into the status of freedom of expression in Zambia. Ms Khan was invited to Zambia as the honoured guest of President Hakainde Hichilema and given access to every level of Zambia’s government, media, and civil society.

Ms Khan’s initial report, which Mr Ng’ambi’s article fails to quote, is incredibly instructive and makes clear that the government has plenty of work still to do. We are incredibly grateful for her recommendations and will do our utmost to see them carried out.

However, the report also acknowledges that “important steps have been taken to promote freedom of expression” since President Hichilema took office in 2021.

Ms Khan notes that under the new administration, newspapers and TV stations are no longer routinely targeted or closed down and journalists are far less likely to be attacked than under the last government.

In particular, the report commends the introduction of the Access to Information Act last year, which has increased government transparency and made it easier for journalists to scrutinise the work of politicians.

It also praises President Hichilema’s decision to repeal the Defamation of the President Act in 2022. This rather puts paid to Mr Ng’ambi’s claim that “today it is a crime to call out lies uttered by the President,” which under this government is simply no longer the case.

Ms Khan goes on to applaud the government’s initiative to increase internet access in Zambia and legislative arrangements to increase media self-regulation. She also recognises the work being undertaken to replace the colonial-era Public Order Act and rightly calls for this to be sped up. A replacement bill will shortly be presented to cabinet.

Government appreciates that there is still plenty of work to do to bolster freedom of speech in Zambia, particularly as internet access increases and the creep of online dis- and misinformation becomes more of a challenge.

Nevertheless, we do not recognise the ugly portrait that Mr Ng’ambi and others have painted of our beautiful country. Zambia is a youthful nation that encourages high levels of political engagement and robust debates about our country’s future. We enjoy exceptional levels of media pluralism and settle our differences at the ballot box, not in the streets.

As the UN report acknowledges, we now find ourselves at a crossroads in the journey towards total freedom of speech, with legislative and social reform needed to forge ahead. Now as before, this government is determined to choose the right path.

Whitney Mulobela is the Zambian government’s chief communication strategist.