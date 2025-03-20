What is ‘right’ in human rights?

Just because we have the right to do something does not mean that it is the right thing to do.

Just because we have the right to do something does not mean that it is the right thing to do. As William Whewell aptly wrote in Elements of Morality: “A rich man has the right to destroy the harvest of his fields, but to do so would not be right.”

In South Africa, our president has the right to sign legislation such as the National Health Insurance Bill once it passes through the appropriate channels, but it does not mean that it is the right thing to do. Similarly, in the US, President Donald Trump may have the right to sign one ridiculous executive order after another or appoint doubtful candidates to his cabinet, but it does not imply that these actions are the right actions to take. Business executives may be given the right by their boards to earn salaries that are 4000 times more than that of the lowest-paid employees in their organisations, but again, it does not mean it is the right thing to do.

When discussing human rights, we tend to over-emphasise the aspects we are entitled to and allowed to do, augmented by claims of how others should treat us. But we tend to forget our own role in ensuring the advancement of human rights. Moreover, we tend to ignore other meanings attached to the word “right”, meanings that encompass aspects such as doing what is morally right, taking the right action, doing good deeds, and the duty and obligation to do so in all our conduct. Indeed, although it tends to vaporise in most discussions on human rights, the concept of human rights was founded on the underlying premise that it cannot exist without doing what is right.

Doing what is right does not require only Nobel prize-worthy actions and contributions. Indeed, doing what is right starts with respect, a fundamental cornerstone of human rights. It encompasses respect for ourselves, colleagues, other stakeholders and the wider community. Respect extends to reverence for society and the elements that ensure its proper and responsible functioning, respect for the natural world and the planet we inhabit, and respect for future generations. Almost every aspect of honouring human rights starts with respect. When we show respect, we are more inclined to treat others appropriately and respect them as holistic human beings, including, but not restricted to, respecting and honouring their rights in our encounters and endeavours.

When our actions and decisions are rooted in respect, we will behave responsibly in everything we do. Conversely, without respecting others, our institutions or our earthly heritage, we are unlikely to live and work dutifully and with responsibility.Trump and Vice-president JD Vance recently exemplified the negative effect of a lack of respect on, for instance, the right to be treated with dignity. Trump’s lack of respect for the natural environment and the rights of future generations, both groups who cannot fight for their own rights, culminated in his shocking exclamation: “Drill, baby, drill!” The effect of not working from a basis of respect on the lives of people is repeatedly demonstrated by Elon Musk and his Doge (department of government efficiency) actions.

But let’s not just accuse politicians such as Ramaphosa, Trump, Vance and Musk of trampling human rights because of a lack of respect. I use these examples of how world leaders trample the concept of human rights to demonstrate the necessity for respect and doing the right thing to be inherently part of the human rights discourse. After all, these examples are making the news headlines; we all know about them and can associate with them. However, similar occurrences are every day enacted by leaders and managers in many of our organisations without the same exposure, resulting in the trust in management being at an all-time low in South Africa and globally, according to the Edelman Trust report. We all stand to blame for the lack of advancement of human rights, for not being respectful and for not doing the right thing. We all have to own up to this.

Respect for others, society and the natural world forms the foundation of humane, ethical and responsible behaviour. Having respect involves a fundamental belief in their rights to exist, to be heard, and to have the same opportunities as everyone else. Having this belief advances doing the right thing beyond those rights noted in the South African Constitution or the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. These two documents only describe the minimum standard of what is required from us and cannot cover every aspect of what is the right thing to do because that would be impossible or become so voluminous that it would be impractical for anyone to memorise and use. For example, none of these documents cover respecting others beyond the codified rights or respecting the implicit rights of future generations and the natural environment. Advancing human rights rests on ingrained respect for everyone and everything. Advancing human rights is about doing right because it is the right thing to do.

Let’s advance human rights not by claiming our rights and only focusing on what we are entitled to because of our codified human rights but by focusing on doing what is right and demonstrating respect for everyone and everything. Let’s honour the cost paid for our treasured human rights by being righteous and respectful in everything we do, rather than claiming our rights for ourselves.

Mias de Klerk is a professor in leadership and organisational behaviour and director of the Centre for Responsible Leadership Studies (Africa) at Stellenbosch Business School.