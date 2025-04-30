Right of reply: A reformist leader must reform

Millions of Zambians regularly exercise their democratic right at the ballot box (GIANLUIGI GUERCIA/AFP via Getty Images)

During President Hakainde Hichilema’s time in office the government of Zambia has abolished the death penalty, enacted the Access to Information Act and repealed the Defamation of the President Act.

It should be no surprise to those following political developments in the country that the president continues to lead the drive for reform, even as his administration navigates the effects of debt, drought and geopolitical turmoil.

As elections scheduled for August 2026 draw closer it is natural that to some extent developments are being analysed through that particular lens. However, it is disappointing to see such blatant attempts to raise the political temperature as those pedalled by Sishuwa Sishuwa in the Mail & Guardian last week (“Zambia: Understanding Hakainde Hichilema’s transition from reformist to despot”) in an article which makes several unfounded allegations that appear to undermine the country’s hard-earned reputation as a stalwart of progress, peace and stability in the region.

In his article Sishuwa writes that when in opposition Hichilema was able to “position himself as the reformist leader Zambia needed to reclaim its democracy, eliminate corruption and set itself on the path to economic recovery”. On that much we are agreed, but thereafter we diverge almost completely.

No one is claiming the project is complete. The task we faced when entering office was substantial. Significant reform was, and still is, required and there is still plenty of work to do, including when it comes to improving governance, fighting corruption and the cost of living. However, this right of reply speaks to some important points which Sishuwa appears to wilfully ignore or disregard, as well as addressing some of the blatant inaccuracies at the heart of his analysis.

Let’s start with one of his most outlandish allegations that “democracy is essentially non-existent” in Zambia. It’s hard to believe this is a characterisation that many would agree with, not least the millions of Zambians who regularly exercise their democratic right at the ballot box. Unfortunately, this smear sets the tone for Shishuwa’s hyperbolic writing.

Elections are open, fair and competitive; during by-elections in February this year the president readily congratulated an opposition candidate for his successful election to parliament in the Petauke Central by-election, while the ruling United Party for National Development at the same time secured a seat in Pambashe.

In his article Sishuwa appears to challenge the legitimacy of a 2024 ruling by the constitutional court that former president Edgar Lungu is ineligible to contest the 2026 elections. Yet this was a decision taken in accordance with the Constitution that is very clear under Article 35 that “No person who has twice been elected as president shall be eligible for re-election to that office.” In Zambia the separation of powers is enshrined in the cConstitution and the government respects the outcomes of judicial processes, as must others.

A key focus for his criticism is the proposed constitutional amendments around which there has been considerable scare-mongering in recent weeks. Misinformation that the government would extend presidential term limits or remove the 50%+1 threshold for the election of president have proved wholly unfounded. Instead, the proposed amendments address various deficiencies in the existing Constitution, such as a lack of clarity about how long ministers stay in office before elections, as well as long-standing disputes about inequitable constituency boundaries.

Delimitation is routine in established democracies the world over and will be carried out by the independent Electoral Commission of Zambia. Its importance relates not just to elections but also to delivery. The government’s flagship development programme, the Constituency Development Fund, allocates funding on the basis of electoral districts and has recently been increased to a record $1.28 million per constituency. This pays for roads, bridges, schools and healthcare facilities, so it is only right that we ensure fair distribution.

With regard to the proposed amendments, due process is being followed and the Electoral Commission of Zambia shared its report on recommendations earlier this week, which will now inform the drafting process. Mr Sishuwa’s article neglects to note that a month-long public consultation is expected to commence on 20 May 2025. Rather than asking anyone to be silent, we are encouraging all those who have strong views on the process to meaningfully engage with proposals and that includes Mr Sishuwa.

In talking about corruption, the article fails to note that Zambia’s Transparency International Corruption Perception Index (CPI) score improved in 2023 for the first time in a decade, with a further improvement recorded in 2024. Corruption cannot be eliminated overnight but we are confident that progress is being made. In the second half of 2024 alone, the Anti-Corruption Commission secured the forfeiture of K183 million worth of assets (about R120 million), including cash, properties and cars.

As to the claim that ethnic divisions are worsening, anyone who has walked the streets, or visited the bus stations and markets under this government will have noticed that peace has returned to Zambia. The importance of unity and the One Zambia One Nation motto is being championed at all levels and under this government we are proud of the fact that traditional leaders are routinely travelling to ceremonies and celebration in other parts of the country as part of efforts to deepen ties.

While there is much still to be done, the past three and a half years have generated a significant amount of progress without which we would be much poorer. Despite inheriting huge debt levels and facing an historic drought we believe there are many achievements of which Zambians can be proud and that give us hope for a better future. It is important not to lose sight of successes, such as the millions more children (and adults) now in school following the provision of free education; or the significant reduction in maternal deaths from 278 per 100,000 births in 2018 to 195 in 2024.

Fundamental to this right of reply, however, is that we do not ask for people to be silent or silenced. Instead, we ask for continued participation by civil society and citizens in our democracy as we look to build on our successes and learn from our failings. In working together to chart a better path forward context, balanced analysis and basic fact checking must play their part.

Whitney Mulobela is the Zambian government’s chief communication strategist.