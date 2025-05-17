Our ailing power grids need urgent upgrading to accommodate renewable energy

The reality is that we simply cannot meet the African continent's unique energy problems and opportunities without accelerating grid transformation. Photo: Salam Habash / Unsplash

The world had a stark wake-up call about the importance of stable and modern power grids when large parts of Spain and Portugal had a major power blackout recently, the worst of its kind in almost 20 years. Planes, trains, refineries and internet services ground to a halt. Traffic gridlocked for hours. International news reports claimed the cause was a “very large oscillation in power” — when the power grid was unable to absorb a large inflow of renewable energy.

Events like these remind us that changes in society can sometimes happen faster than our infrastructure allows. The foundations of our societies and economies clearly need to transform to facilitate the critical integration of renewable energy and the technologies that shape a new world.

The four key drivers of economic transformation in the next decade and a half will be decarbonisation, circularity, social impact and purpose-driven technologies, according to research in the Pictures of Transformation — South Africa in 2040 Report.

Automation is a critical part of this picture. While automation is exciting in the industrial context, one of its lesser-known applications is in the upgrading of ailing and underperforming electrical grids around the world.

But today’s electricity grids are not equipped to handle the major increase in renewable energy that the world needs. By 2030, to facilitate this integration, the global length of transmission lines will need to increase by almost 2.5 million kilometres and distribution networks by over 16 million kilometres. This means the world will have to spend up to $630 billion a year by 2030 to upgrade its ailing grids.

This is where the science of grid transformation comes in. It refers to the comprehensive overhaul of the electrical grid to make it more resilient, flexible and capable of integrating renewable energy sources and advanced technologies. It involves upgrading infrastructure, implementing smart grid technologies and enhancing grid management systems to handle the complexities of modern energy demands.

It’s no overstatement to say that resilient, autonomous grids are the future of energy management. Our power distribution systems need to adapt to changing conditions, optimise energy use and ensure continuous power supply. Autonomous grids can do that, because they leverage digital technologies, Internet of Things devices and artificial intelligence (AI) to operate independently, while making real-time decisions to balance loads and integrate renewable energy sources.

This autonomy enhances grid reliability, reduces operational costs and supports the transition to a sustainable energy future. Critically, autonomous grids can optimise energy distribution by balancing supply and demand more efficiently, using predictive analytics to forecast energy needs and adjust generation and distribution accordingly. Autonomous grids can also seamlessly integrate variable renewable energy sources, manage multi-directional energy flows and store excess energy for later use.

If the world wants to reach its environmental sustainability goals, it must upgrade its energy infrastructure and reduce reliance on fossil fuels. Energy demand is evolving and new technologies emerge every day. Autonomous grids are set up to adapt, while integrating innovations such as electric vehicles and smart appliances without extensive manual intervention. This ensures grids remain robust and capable of meeting the needs of a modern, digital society.

The reality is that we simply cannot meet the African continent’s unique energy problems and opportunities without accelerating grid transformation. Consider this: Africa has the fastest growing, youngest population of any continent and, by 2050, when it has a population of roughly 2.5 billion people, one in four people on the planet will be African.

Rapid urbanisation, increasing energy demand and the need for sustainable development will therefore require robust and flexible power grids across Africa. It’s one of the big themes that the global energy community will be grappling with at the upcoming Enlit Africa 2025 and recent Africa Automation Tech Fair conferences. The mission is to improve energy access, reduce outages and foster economic growth and environmental sustainability.

A key part of this picture is the management of smart energy infrastructure. This technology enables multi-directional energy flows — to balance supply and demand, accommodate renewable energy sources and ensure grid stability. A practical example from sub-Saharan Africa is the integration of solar power in rural areas. By managing energy flows from solar panels, batteries and the main grid, operators can provide reliable electricity to remote areas, reduce dependency on fossil fuels and enhance energy resilience.

In sub-Saharan Africa, autonomous microgrids powered by solar panels and batteries can also provide reliable electricity to rural areas, improving energy access and supporting economic development.

One way we can substantially accelerate the roll out of autonomous grids is with the help of AI. AI-driven grid software can enable real-time monitoring, predictive maintenance and intelligent energy flow management. AI can also optimise grid performance, enhance reliability and support the integration of distributed energy resources. AI is a powerful tool for modern grid management, because it can easily integrate into existing information technology and operational landscapes.

We are already seeing new platform approaches and connectivity solutions to reorganise how society is powered, underpinned by AI and automation. In the next decade, we could see the rise of more efficient societies and industries, provided that they are underpinned by cyber security, human rights and consumer trust.

Sabine Dall’Omo is the chief executive of Siemens Sub-Saharan Africa.