UK endorses Morocco’s autonomy plan for Western Sahara

Support: British Foreign Secretary David Lammy (left) and his Moroccan counterpart Nasser Bourita (right) announce the joint communiqué on the autonomy proposal for Western Sahara. Photo: Supplied

On 1 June 2025, during a visit to Rabat, the United Kingdom’s foreign minister announced the UK’s endorsement of Morocco’s autonomy proposal for Western Sahara, describing it as “the most credible, viable and pragmatic basis for a lasting resolution of the dispute”.

This position was expressed in a joint communiqué signed on Sunday in Rabat by UK Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs David Lammy and Moroccan Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates Nasser Bourita.

The joint communiqué stated that “the United Kingdom is closely following the current positive momentum in this regard under the leadership of His Majesty King Mohammed VI”.

It adds that London “recognises the importance of the Sahara issue” for Morocco, underlining that resolving this regional dispute “would strengthen stability in North Africa and reinvigorate bilateral momentum and regional integration”.

This endorsement positions the UK alongside the United States and France, making it the third permanent member of the United Nations Security Council to support Morocco’s plan, which offers Western Sahara self-governance under Moroccan sovereignty.

The longstanding conflict involves Morocco, asserting sovereignty over the territory, and the Algeria-backed Polisario Front, which seeks full secession of the region.

It is noteworthy to recall that, at the continental level, the active momentum in support for Morocco’s position is equally significant, taking into consideration that Kenya last week became the 14th African country to withdraw or suspend recognition of the Sahrawi Republic.

Furthermore, today, about 38 African Union countries do not recognise the Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic. Of these states, 22 countries have opened consulates in the Moroccan provinces in the Sahara, marking recognition for Morocco’s sovereignty over the territory.

The United Kingdom’s endorsement of Morocco’s autonomy plan marks a significant diplomatic shift, further amplifying the international momentum behind the Moroccan initiative.

As a permanent member of the UN Security Council, the UK’s support lends added credibility to the proposal, which is increasingly seen as a pragmatic and consensual approach toward a lasting resolution of the longstanding dispute over the Moroccan sovereignty of the Sahara.