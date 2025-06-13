2025: The year of justice for all Africans

Attendees: The ambassadors of Angola, Dominican Republic, Egypt, The Gambia and the EU, as well as Cameroon’s high commissioner, the dean of the Diplomatic Corps, the dean of African heads of mission and South Africa’s acting chief director of the international relations department.

This year’s Africa Day event was held at Sir Pierre Van Ryneveld High School sports grounds in Kempton Park and was hosted by the group of African heads of diplomatic missions accredited with the Republic of South Africa.

Embracing the African Union’s declaration of 2025 as the Year of Justice for Africans and People of African Descent Through Reparations, this theme is further connected to the G20 theme of Solidarity, Equality and Sustainability, which South Africa, as the G20 host, is promoting. In essence, the theme emphasises the need for justice and reparations for the African diaspora, including addressing the legacy of slavery and colonialism.

The Africa Day event brought together diplomatic missions, cultural performers and citizens in a celebration of unity.

The annual commemoration of Africa Day marks the founding of the Organisation of African Unity (OAU, now the African Union) in 1963. This year marks the 62nd anniversary.

Guest speakers included the dean of the Diplomatic Corps, HE Salih Omar Abdu; the dean of African heads of missions, HE A Nzapayeke; and the ambassador of Angola, who read a message from the president of Angola.

Ben Joubert delivered a speech on behalf of International Relations and Cooperation Minister Ronald Lamola in which he stated: “Africa is the cradle of humankind, as much as it is the continent of the future.”

He also reaffirmed South Africa’s commitment to pan-Africanism and emphasised the country’s G20 presidency as a critical platform to champion Africa’s development agenda on the world stage.

This year’s Africa Day event saw embassies from Dominican Republic, Jamaica, Cuba, Venezuela, Nicaragua and the European Union participating and displaying their connection to Africa.

The event is Africa’s biggest cultural celebration, showcasing the diverse heritage and traditions of the continent. Guests indulged in a variety of dishes prepared by the embassies and their staff while watching performances.