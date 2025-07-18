Wiaan Mulder and the Selfless Spirit

The bigger man: Was SA cricketer Wiaan Mulder’s decision not to contest Brian Lara’s 400-run record humble or foolhardy? Photo: Zimbabwe Cricket

Wiaan Mulder’s unbeaten 367 during the second test between South Africa and Zimbabwe was exceptional for a myriad reasons. It is the highest score by a South African test batsman, the fifth-highest score of all time, the highest score by a debuting captain and the fastest 350 in history. Beyond these feats, he has demonstrated a desire to uphold the spirit of the game.

Mulder has a tremendous respect for cricket. This spirit of the game is a difficult concept to define. Most cricketers and fans can identify specific actions that seemingly embody it, but there are still disputes about controversial topics such as mankading a batter or walking after edging the ball. A key aspect of the spirit of the game is the need for cricketers to respect others and the traditional values of cricket.

Throughout the innings, it seemed as if Mulder was a man possessed. No other batter managed to score past 83, while Mulder batted like a video game character with the setting on easy. By the time lunch had arrived on day two, Mulder was on 367 and within touching distance of breaking Brian Lara’s legendary world record score of 400. But, as lunch ended, the South Africans shocked the world, declaring their innings at 626/5, stranding Mulder on 367.

The sudden declaration brought widespread speculation. What was the reason for Mulder forgoing his chance of unseating Lara? Were the South Africans afraid of not being able to win? This was unlikely because it was day two and the South African bowlers had bowled out the Zimbabweans easily in the previous test. Was Mulder injured? This question was answered when Mulder bowled the ninth over with no signs of discomfort.

At the end of the day’s play, Mulder finally answered why he had declared his innings. After consulting the coach, Shukri Conrad, he decided that it would be better for Lara to retain the record, stating, “Lara keeping that record is exactly the way it should be.”

This declaration irked many people. Fans of cricket chastised Mulder, saying it was wrong not to try to break the record. The former teammate who batted with Lara during that world record innings, Chris Gayle, stated: “Come on, youngster, you’ve blown it big time.”

Lara himself told Mulder that they should have gone for the record. But Mulder stood firm in his decision to declare his innings as the right thing. This demonstrates his steadfast integrity and belief in upholding the spirit of the game.

One message you get from the interviews Mulder gives is his respect and love for those around him. He consistently mentions others rather than hyping up his own accomplishments. He said his main goal was not to break any records but to win the game and make his teammates and country proud.

It is evident from the way that he has nothing but respect for his teammates and those cricketers who have paved the way for him. This respect is undoubtedly a big part of why he decided to declare his innings. He wants the legendary Lara to keep his monumental record. Indeed, it appears that Mulder does not want to be compared to the legend himself, which may have influenced his decision to declare.

It is easy to criticise him for not trying to get the record, but it should be noted that some have criticised Lara for getting the record at the expense of winning the game in 2004.

Perhaps Mulder did not want to be similarly criticised, or maybe he does not enjoy the spotlight.

This quality of selflessness is confusing to most fans of sport. People enjoy seeing the bombastic athletes dominate games and bask in the glory while breaking records. Mulder is clearly not that kind of athlete.

He wants to perform his job and help his team win. This quality does not usually grab headlines, but it is so important for a thriving team. The drive to put the team above oneself is difficult to achieve; it can only be found in those who genuinely respect the spirit of the game.

It is entirely possible that Mulder was wrong and was motivated by the coach or his fears of not reaching that record or being undeservingly named alongside cricketing legends.

What cannot be questioned is that Mulder produced one of the finest batting displays in the history of cricket. He made South Africa proud and added to the legacy of cricket for the nation. He embodied his understanding of the spirit of the game, and it was glorious.

Craig Thrupp is philosophy PhD graduate and educator who is passionate about sport and the spirit of the game.