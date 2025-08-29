Struggles for freedom still relevant today

Support: The principles underlying South Africa’s liberation from oppressive apartheid rule are captured at the Apartheid Museum in Johannesburg. Norway continues to show solidarity through development aid to those countries in need. Photo: Wikimedia Commons

In 1960, Albert Luthuli won the Nobel Peace Prize and the Sharpeville massacre unfolded. Those events mobilised Norwegian support for liberation in South Africa.

At the opening of the African Independence, Norwegian Solidarity exhibition at the Apartheid Museum earlier this year, ANC Veterans League representatives Ribbon Mosholi and Mavuso Msimang paid tribute to the significant support from the Nordic countries. They noted that it came from both the government and civil society. (The exhibition is on display at Constitution Hill until next year.)

For the Nordics, colonialism was occupation. Colonialism was an obvious violation of international law, including international human rights law. Apartheid was first recognised as a crime against humanity by the international community in 1973 through the Apartheid Convention, and was later enshrined in the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court in 1998.

In today’s shifting geopolitics, the world is facing many problems. As we look back on the support from the government and people of Norway to the struggle for freedom on this continent, a pertinent question is how this kind of international solidarity can inspire us today?

First, international law must be applied consistently. As a starting point, we must dismiss the idea of “might is right”, the notion that big countries can do as they wish, using whatever means to dominate others, including military means.

The international community has a set of rules designed to prevent conflict and limit its effect, should worse come to worst. International law, particularly the UN Charter, international humanitarian law and international human rights law, represent fundamental values of the international community. These principles must be applied in a consistent manner.

After Hamas’s brutal terror attack on Israel in October 2023, Israel had a right to defend itself within the limits of international law. The latter is of utmost importance, because both parties are obliged to fully comply with international humanitarian law in the conduct of military operations. This includes an obligation to take active action to protect civilians, and to allow for humanitarian access. This is not the case.

With the support of South Africa and 136 countries, Norway therefore put forward a resolution to the UN General Assembly requesting the International Court of Justice (ICJ) for an advisory opinion on Israel’s obligations to ensure humanitarian assistance to Palestinians living under occupation. This process is now under way at the ICJ in The Hague, and both South Africa and Norway have made urgent appeals for Israel to respect and adhere to international law. Despite Israel’s actions, we must insist that key principles in international humanitarian law are upheld.

Also on this continent, the sovereignty and territorial integrity of states, including the Democratic Republic of the Congo, must be respected. The number of foreign actors involved in civil wars and violence in African countries is a cause of great concern.

Russia is a neighbouring country to Norway. By invading Ukraine, Russia has taken Europe back to the darkest hours of the last century. During World War II small countries such as Norway were but pieces on a chess board, occupied by Nazi Germany.

The UN was established to prevent such “might is right” attitude and new wars. We support Ukraine’s sovereignty, just as we supported South Africans’, Zimbabweans’, Namibians’, Mozambicans’ and others’ right to determine their own future. We appreciate South Africa’s effort to contribute to peace in Europe, including through the African Peace Initiative launched in 2023. It was an important event when President Cyril Ramaphosa welcomed President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in South Africa in April. There can be no peace talks without including Ukraine.

It was, however, disturbing to see some political voices in South Africa rejecting the visit by Zelenskyy. Anyone who claims they defend the principle of self-determination must apply this principle in a consistent manner, and not blame the victim (Ukraine) for Russia’s aggression. There are those political forces in South Africa that claim that Ukraine is only a client of the West. They deny the unique history of Ukraine and the Ukrainian people’s determination for their country to remain an independent democracy.

This narrative is reminiscent of Russia’s. Russia has consistently claimed that there are so-called root causes behind its war against Ukraine, as if it were somehow forced to act.

Support: Norwegian solidarity with independence in Africa, and in particular against apartheid, is reflected in an exhibition. Photo: Wikimedia Commons

But this narrative is nothing more than a thinly veiled attempt to distort the truth: Russia made a deliberate choice to invade a sovereign nation — an unprovoked act in blatant violation of international law. Europe cannot accept the “might is right” policies of Russia rooted in the imperialist attitude of the past after the catastrophes this philosophy repeatedly has brought upon Europe and the rest of the world.

The fundamental principles of international law have recently shown themselves to be of paramount importance in another part of Norway’s neighbourhood, the Arctic. Greenland is part of the Kingdom of Denmark, and cannot be taken by force by any other country.

Recent events in Iran are troubling. Norway shares the concern over Iran’s nuclear programme. The international community has long sought to ensure that Iran does not acquire nuclear weapons. This would constitute a serious breach of the Non-Proliferation Treaty. Norway’s position has consistently been to support efforts for diplomacy and negotiations to prevent further acts of war and devastating military attacks that also affect civilians on both sides. This conflict has no military solution. International law must be respected by all parties also in this case.

Second, solidarity can never be “out of fashion”. Despite an ever increasing need for humanitarian funding as a result of Russia’s and Israel’s warfare, Norway keeps up the funding for development on the African continent. Norway allocates 1% of GDP — about $5 billion — in development aid every year. But it is not only about the funding.

South Africa is taking the G20 presidency to the African continent for the first time. Norway is honoured to be invited as a guest country by the South African G20 presidency. Norway, and so many other countries inside and outside of the G20, fully support South Africa’s priorities guided by the theme “Solidarity, equality and sustainability”.

South Africa is doing an excellent job chairing the G20 and upholding the UN sustainable development goals and struggle for gender equality, despite efforts from some countries to undermine these global values. Important progress has already been made at several ministerial meetings hosted by South Africa.

We will continue working together with South Africa to promote our common goals of peace, prosperity and development for all peoples. We will do this in many fora, including the UN and the G20. Norway will continue to use international law as a compass in geopolitically difficult times, and we will continue to support efforts to fight poverty, exclusion and rising inequality in Africa and elsewhere.

Gjermund Sæther is Norway’s ambassador in South Africa.