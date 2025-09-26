Cameroon presidential poll: Will violence stop people from voting in Anglophone regions

About seven Cameroonian soldiers are reported to have been killed early today when their military pickup truck struck an improvised explosive device. Photo: Mimi Mefo Info

The escalating tensions surrounding separatist movements in the Anglophone regions of Cameroon have raised alarming concerns regarding national security and political stability. On 10 September 2025, along Mile 14 Munyenge on Muyuka Road, a rural stretch in the country’s Southwest region, a routine patrol by Cameroonian soldiers turned into a deadly ambush.

Six soldiers were killed in a single morning without any warning or prior threat, just a flash, a blast, and then silence. Similarly, on 5 September, an incident in Malende, Muyuka, claimed the lives of seven soldiers.

This was not just another isolated act of violence in a forgotten war. Rather, it was a high-profile attack occurring just four weeks before the Cameroonian presidential election, an election in which the 92-year-old incumbent, Paul Biya, is seeking an unprecedented eighth term in office. While the political elite in Yaoundé prepare for the election, the war in the Anglophone regions is also evolving, becoming more sophisticated and deadlier than ever before. The use of advanced explosives demonstrates a level of technical skill that marks a significant escalation from the simple ambushes and kidnappings that characterized the early days of this rebellion. These actions, well executed by the separatists, are not merely acts of violence; they are calculated efforts to undermine the state’s authority and assert a narrative of resistance.

How did the conflict arise? In 2016, lawyers, teachers, and students later joined to take to the streets in towns such as Bamenda, Kumba, and Manfe, among others, to protest the appointment of French-speaking judges and teachers who could neither express themselves in English nor function in their common law courts and English-speaking schools. The Anglophone protesters perceived this as a slap on their identity. The government’s response was to deploy military personnel instructed to use tear gas and live ammunition to disperse the protesters. Unbeknownst to the government, what began as a peaceful protest quickly escalated into a full-scale war and a demand for secession. This brutal crackdown radicalized an entire generation, transforming a moderate call for federalism into a full declaration of independence for the Ambazonia state in 2017.

The attacks on the government military reveal the dangerous reality of state failure brewing in Cameroon. A country already on the edge, these attacks signify that the old guard of power is losing its grip, creating a vacuum where new, more radical forces are now emerging.

The implications for Cameroon are profound, especially during election cycles when political discourse is highly sensitive and can significantly influence public perception. The attacks may trigger a surge in nationalistic sentiments, potentially further polarizing voters. While some individuals might unite in solidarity when facing perceived threats, there is a real concern that the ongoing violence will lead to disillusionment, fear, and apathy among the electorate. When citizens feel unsafe, they are less likely to participate actively in the democratic process, which could result in lower voter turnout, a troubling scenario for any government. Additionally, political opponents may exploit the attacks and the heightened insecurity in conflict-affected regions as a strategic narrative to strengthen their platforms, presenting themselves as agents of change capable of restoring safety and stability. This could foster a chain reaction of political shifts, leaving the current government on the defensive and struggling to maintain the support of its base amid growing public anxiety.

As we approach October 12, 2025, in just a few weeks, the Electoral Committee must develop a framework to ensure the safety of citizens as they head to the polls. Again, leaders should take the initiative to recognize the urgency of addressing the underlying issues fueling separatism while simultaneously reinforcing the pillars of democracy.

Failure to do so could not only jeopardise the upcoming elections, especially in the Anglophone regions, but also lead to an election marred by chaos, further destabilising the nation and undermining confidence in the democratic process.

Helen C Folefac is a post-doctoral research fellow at the SARChI Chair African Diplomacy and Foreign Policy at the University of Johannesburg.