The ANC at a crossroads: The ‘door of no return’

The ANC is at a critical juncture after losing its majority. Its future, like that of other liberation movements, is uncertain as voters’ disillusionment grows. (Delwyn Verasamy/M&G)

The ANC stands at a critical juncture, marked by the loss of its parliamentary majority in the 2024 general elections. This pivotal moment has sparked debate, with some likening it to a “triangular trade” where the ANC’s alliance with the Democratic Alliance (DA) in a Government of National Unity (GNU) signals a departure from its core principles of national democratic revolution.

The formation of the GNU under President Cyril Ramaphosa’s leadership was met with public outcry, with some arguing that it was an abandonment of these core principles. It is obvious that a significant shift in policy is imminent.

The economy is in distress, land is being misused and our mineral resources are being exploited by foreign entities, leaving communities to suffer from hunger. Nelson Mandela’s words reverberate: “You must support the African National Congress only so far as it delivers the goods; if the ANC government does not deliver the goods, you must do to it what you have done to the apartheid regime.” This moment seems to have arrived.

The future of this nation rests on its young people, who now hold the responsibility to guide the country forward. Corruption and social ills are rampant, with gender-based violence and other crimes increasing and gangs controlling the nation’s economy. Gangs dominate rural areas and townships, with alleged complicity from government officials. This “triangular trade” under the ANC government enriches a few individuals through the proliferation of drugs and alcohol, pushed onto both adults and minors.

The end of an era for liberation movements?

The challenges faced by the ANC are not unique. Across Southern Africa, liberation movements are showing signs of decline, attributable to corruption, self-enrichment and poor governance. The Botswana Democratic Party, Namibia’s Swapo and Zimbabwe’s Zanu-PF are approaching the “door of no return”, where their actions seem likely to lead to widespread social unrest and an “ungovernable society”. The ANC is apparently in decline, with no clear political plan of return.

A call to action

The people in the abovementioned countries are at a crossroads, with the future of their nations hanging in balance. It is time for citizens to demand accountability and systemic change. The rise of public figures within the South African Police Service and the South African National Defence Force sends a clear message — vigilance is necessary, as a decisive turn of events is on the horizon.

The future of South Africa, and other Southern African nations, depends on the actions of the people. Will their governments prioritise the needs and aspirations of the citizens or will they continue down on a path of self-destruction? The future is uncertain but one thing is clear — the people will not be silenced.

The history of African liberation movements is complex, marked by both the fight for freedom and the continuation of exploitative practices. While these movements aimed to free Africa from colonial rule, some leaders participated in the transatlantic slave trade, trading enslaved people for goods. This historical exploitation has evolved into a modern form of what some call “triangular trade”, where African nations export raw minerals to the West for minimal profit, while African workers remain underpaid. This system perpetuates economic inequality, enriching foreign corporations and local elites at the expense of the general population.

The Burkina Faso revolution: A case study

The story of Burkina Faso offers a powerful example of resistance against imperialism and its lasting effects. The country’s revolutionary leader, Thomas Sankara, challenged Western influences and was labelled an enemy of colonial powers. His assassination in 1987 did not silence the voices of change but instead fuelled a revolutionary spirit that eventually led to a coup d’état. This recent military takeover, led by Ibrahim Traoré, has inspired similar movements across the continent, highlighting a growing desire for African nations to take control of their own affairs.

South Africa’s political crossroads

Drawing a parallel to the status quo in Burkina Faso, the political climate in South Africa suggests similar societal unrest. The country, under the leadership of the ANC, is experiencing increasing social and political turmoil. While coups were once unimaginable in post-apartheid South Africa, recent threats suggest that public frustration is reaching a critical point.

This unrest is exacerbated by divisions within the ANC, most notably the formation of the uMkhonto weSizwe Party by former president Jacob Zuma. This political fracturing, combined with the South African Communist Party’s rejection of a unity government with the DA, has fragmented the black vote, signalling a significant shift in the political landscape. The ANC’s grip on power appears to be weakening and the country may be at a critical juncture, facing the possibility of widespread social upheaval.

Nkuna Moteane Gift is a candidate for bachelor of commerce in law, a previous chairperson of the Black Management Forum Student Chapter and a shop steward for the Southern African Clothing & Textile Workers’ Union.