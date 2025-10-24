Beyond narrow confines: A new chapter in Türkiye-South Africa relations

South Africa’s Deputy President Paul Mashatile on his visit to Türkiye

The recent visit of South Africa’s Deputy President Paul Mashatile to Türkiye marks a new and dynamic chapter in our bilateral relations. Accompanied by cabinet ministers and senior officials, the deputy president co-chaired the inaugural Türkiye-South Africa Bi-National Commission in Ankara, an important milestone that revived high-level engagement between the two countries after more than a decade.

Exchanges focused on practical cooperation in trade, investment, education, technology and defence and signalled a shared determination to deepen and broaden ties based on complementarity and mutual benefit.

Türkiye and South Africa are not ordinary partners. As G20 members, and leading economies in our respective regions, we share a vision for a fairer, more inclusive global order. Our relationship is grounded in equality, dialogue and tangible cooperation.

This spirit has taken clear form in recent years. Trade and investment between our countries continues to grow, supported by strong business-to-business links and initiatives such as the Türkiye-Africa Business and Economic Forum in Istanbul.

Bilateral trade has reached over $2 billion, with Türkiye exporting about $650 million in goods to South Africa and importing around $1.35 billion, mainly in raw materials. There is scope for a more diversified and balanced trade in areas like manufacturing, technology and services, where Türkiye’s industrial capacity and South Africa’s resource base can complement each other.

Turkish investors are exploring opportunities in South Africa’s energy, construction, infrastructure and technology sectors. They bring experience in sustainable urban design, smart logistics and public-private partnership models that can support large-scale development. Turkish Airlines, connecting Johannesburg, Cape Town and Durban to Istanbul, facilitates business, tourism and cultural exchange.

Active engagement of the Türkiye-South Africa Business Council and members of the South African segment of DTIK, the World Turkish Business Council, is also instrumental in facilitating trade, investment and bilateral collaboration between the two countries.

Our partnership extends beyond trade and economy. Türkiye’s presence in South Africa is strengthened by institutions such as the Maarif Foundation Schools, Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TİKA) and the Yunus Emre Institute, which together support education, community projects and cultural exchanges. Their initiatives and projects help build skills, deepen understanding and create long-term social ties.

As relations expand, outside voices of those affiliated with ill-intentioned agendas may try to obstruct constructive engagement between the two countries. Diversity of narratives is healthy when grounded in facts and goodwill. What defines Türkiye-South Africa relations is not speculation, but the tangible progress achieved through dialogue, cooperation and common understanding.

Since declaring 2005 the “Year of Africa”, Türkiye has deepened its partnership with the continent, expanding its diplomatic network from 12 to 44 embassies and increasing annual trade from $5 billion to more than $36 billion. Across Africa, Turkish contractors have delivered major infrastructure projects, while the growing network of Turkish Airlines continues to connect markets and people.

In South Africa, TİKA supports projects in education, health and community infrastructure that align with national priorities to reduce inequality, unemployment and poverty, while promoting sustainable development.

Türkiye and South Africa share a commitment to justice, peace and human dignity. Our aligned calls for an immediate ceasefire, unhindered humanitarian access and a just resolution to the Gaza crisis reflect a common conviction that stability must be built on fairness and respect for international law. These shared positions strengthen our collaboration in promoting a more equitable global order in which developing nations have greater influence.

At the Bi-National Commission, both sides underlined their roles as bridges between Africa, Europe and Asia, discussing collective responses to global challenges such as climate change, digital transformation and sustainable trade. The African Continental Free Trade Area, with its market of over one billion consumers, offers a transformative opportunity that Türkiye and South Africa can harness together for regional prosperity.

The Bi-National Commission meeting showcased practical areas for cooperation such as green energy, digital technology, agriculture, manufacturing and higher education. Türkiye’s strengths in renewable energy technologies complement South Africa’s Energy Action Plan, opening paths for joint projects. In construction and infrastructure, our experience in sustainable, high-quality and large-scale delivery can support South Africa’s development priorities. Joint ventures in mining supply chains, automotive components and advanced manufacturing can spur industrialisation and create jobs.

Within this framework, the new cooperation agreement in the field of free zones will enable both sides to exchange expertise in industrial planning, logistics and investment incentives, helping to attract investors and expand local production.

The planned Joint Economic and Trade Commission meeting in South Africa will help explore new areas of cooperation, ranging from pharmaceuticals and electronics to logistics and green technologies. By prioritising diversification and sustainability, both sides can expand trade beyond traditional commodities into higher-value sectors.

Cooperation in the defence industry, guided by transparency and mutual benefit, also offers valuable prospects for technology sharing, skills development and joint production in areas where both sides have complementary strengths. Exchanges at forums such as the International Defense Industry Fair have already begun to lay the groundwork for sustainable partnerships between defence industry companies.

The Türkiye-South Africa relationship is a modern, forward-looking partnership built on trust, mutual benefit and shared vision. In an uncertain global environment, our cooperation offers a model of how nations can work together for inclusive growth and sustainable development. The first meeting of the Bi-National Commission paved the way for deeper cooperation that connects our peoples, economies and aspirations, beyond narrow confines.

Through continued dialogue, innovative public-private partnerships and the work of institutions such as Maarif, TİKA, Yunus Emre and Turkish Airlines, we can translate potential into concrete projects that deliver lasting benefits for both countries and the wider region.

K Nilvana Darama Yıldırımgeç is the ambassador of the Republic of Türkiye to South Africa.