Vigilance or victimhood: Why ignoring politics is expensive

Politics will shape your tomorrow, whether you participate or not. You can either shape it consciously or be shaped by it painfully. The choice is between vigilance and victimhood.

The truth is simple but brutal — the quality of your life mirrors the quality of your politics. Every shilling in your pocket, every tax deducted from your payslip, every road you drive on and every hospital bed you lie on is shaped by political decisions. To say “politics is not my business” is to sign away your future to people who have made it their business. Not to serve, but to steal.

Politics is the most powerful force that touches every aspect of our lives, whether we like it or not. It determines who gets what, when and how. It dictates the price of unga, the safety of your children, the education they receive and the justice you can or cannot afford. You can ignore politicians, but politics will never ignore you.

In Kenya, political apathy has become a silent epidemic. Millions of citizens have retreated into private survival, claiming they are “tired of politics”. They say, “Let them do what they want. We just want peace.” But peace without justice is just organised silence. When the citizen retreats, the scoundrel advances. And every time we switch off from public affairs, the corrupt grow bolder, the incompetent grow richer and the nation sinks deeper.

The brutal truth is that corruption survives on public indifference. It thrives when good people stay neutral, when the educated stay silent and when the oppressed normalise their suffering. Kenya’s thieves in suits don’t need your support. They just need your distraction. They know that, as long as you’re busy hustling, praying or scrolling, they can loot in peace.

Yet the connection between politics and poverty is as direct as cause and effect. When politicians mismanage the economy, the cost of living rises. When they loot funds meant for healthcare, you pay the price at the hospital. When they misuse education budgets, your children inherit ignorance. When they appoint incompetence, you inherit chaos. Politics writes your daily reality; in the cost of fuel, the quality of water and the dignity of your labour.

Financial freedom without political responsibility is a myth. You cannot build personal prosperity on sinking public foundations. The money you earn is shaped by policies you ignore. The taxes you pay are spent by people you elect or fail to challenge. When you disengage from politics, you are not neutral; you are complicit. Silence is not innocence. It is surrender.

Look at countries that work, from the Nordic democracies to the Asian tigers. Their prosperity is not an accident; it is a product of political consciousness. Citizens there understand that politics is not an occasional event; it is a daily duty. They vote wisely, hold leaders accountable and demand transparency. That is why their taxes build, not bleed.

In contrast, Kenya’s middle class, the group with the greatest potential to shape reform, often treats politics as a dirty game for others. They debate sports and business passionately but whisper about politics like it’s taboo. They forget that their electricity bills, mortgage rates and even job opportunities are the outcomes of policies set by the same politicians they disdain.

But politics is not a spectator sport. It is a mirror reflecting our collective choices. When we elect thieves because they “bring development”, we become accessories to our own robbery. When we tolerate incompetence because “he’s our man”, we choose tribe over truth. When we sell votes for a few coins, we mortgage our dignity.

The first step towards reclaiming our future is to reject apathy. To stop treating elections as tribal rituals and start treating them as moral audits. To demand competence, honesty and service from those who seek to lead. To remember that the ballot is not a piece of paper; it is a weapon of destiny.

As citizens, we must also move beyond voting. Democracy is not an event every five years. It is a lifelong contract. Attend public forums, question budgets, demand accountability and protect whistleblowers. If we don’t occupy civic space, the corrupt will.

So, the next time you are tempted to say “politics doesn’t affect me”, remember this — every pothole, every tax hike, every doctors’ strike and every collapsed bridge has a political signature. You are already paying for your indifference.

Freedom begins not with money but with awareness. Understand politics and you reclaim your power. Ignore it and you surrender your destiny. In the end, the most expensive mistake a nation can make is to let fools govern while the wise remain silent.

Gitobu Imanyara is a former member of the Kenyan and Pan African parliaments, a human rights and pro-democracy lawyer and publisher. Follow him on X @GitobuImanyara.