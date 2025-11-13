What Africa can learn from Japan’s Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi

Japan’s Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi. (Wikimedia Commons)

When Sanae Takaichi became Japan’s first female prime minister on October 21, 2025, she not only shattered a historical glass ceiling but also redefined political conduct in ways that carry valuable lessons for Africa’s political culture. Her leadership choices — such as appointing to key positions some of the former rivals who competed against her for the leadership of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party. Notable among these were the appointment of Shinjiro Koizumi as the minister of defense and Toshimitsu Motegi as minister of foreign affairs.

Maintaining cultural authenticity by speaking Japanese in international engagements and moderating her earlier hardline views demonstrates an adaptive and pragmatic form of governance. The lessons for Africa can be explored through four interrelated lenses: political recycling, conflict resolution, the shadow of the future, and cultural confidence.

Political recycling and the ethics of inclusion

One of Takaichi’s most remarkable acts was to give key cabinet positions to some of her main political rivals. In political science jargon, this can be seen as a form of political recycling — the strategic reintegration of experienced political actors into governance, regardless of past differences. The goal is to recycle their skills, networks, and legitimacy for national stability. Eight out of the 18 members of Prime Minister Takaichi’s government had served in the government before.

In many African countries, political transitions are often characterized by winner-takes-all outcomes, leading to exclusion, resentment, and even violent contestation. The Takaichi model offers an alternative: the institutionalization of inclusive governance through the reuse of political capital. Political recycling recognizes that rivals can become partners in nation-building — a principle that African democracies can adopt to strengthen state capacity and reduce the costs of perpetual political antagonism.

Conflict resolution and the symbolism of continuity

The fact that Prime Minister Takaichi’s predecessor, former Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, personally accompanied her to the imperial palace when she was sworn in by the Emperor of Japan symbolized reconciliation and continuity rather than rupture.

This ceremonial act represents an advanced stage of political maturity, acknowledging that political competition is not warfare but a process within an enduring national project. It was also remarkable that when Mrs. Takaichi was officially voted in the Japanese Diet (parliament) as a prime minister on October 21, there were four former prime ministers of Japan sitting right behind her.



In contrast, many African transitions are marked by delegitimization of predecessors, revenge politics, or deliberate dismantling of prior achievements. Takaichi’s symbolic gesture — reinforced by Ishiba’s grace — illustrates how conflict resolution can be institutionalized through rituals of respect and cooperation. African politicians can benefit from embedding such symbols of civility into their political culture.

The shadow of the future: strategic moderation

American political scientist Robert Axelrod’s concept of “the shadow of the future” refers to the idea that cooperation is more likely when actors anticipate future interactions.

Leaders moderate their behaviour not merely out of altruism but because they expect to engage with the same actors again. When Prime Minister Takaichi appointed the young and ambitious Shinjiro Koizumi to the key position of the defense minister, it was clear that she was also making a statement, that is, he could one day become the head of the LDP and eventually the prime minister of Japan.

Takaichi’s moderation on sensitive issues — such as immigration and historical revisionism — since her election can also be read in the light of the shadow of the future. She understands that Japan’s future requires sustained relationships with both domestic constituencies and international partners.

African political elites, by contrast, often operate under short-term horizons —prioritising immediate gains over long-term cooperation. Extending “the shadow of the future” in African politics would mean building trust, cultivating policy continuity, and fostering reputational accountability.

Cultural confidence and linguistic sovereignty

Prime Minister Takaichi’s insistence on speaking Japanese during her meetings with foreign leaders, despite her proficiency in English, underscores her commitment to cultural sovereignty. This act of linguistic self-respect projects national confidence and asserts Japan’s cultural parity in global discourse.

African leaders, by contrast, often rely exclusively on colonial languages in diplomatic contexts, even when they can use their own beautiful Swahili, Amharic, Hausa, Yoruba, or any other African language, inadvertently reinforcing dependence and cultural subordination. A lesson here is not linguistic isolationism but the dignified assertion of African linguistic and cultural agency in global interactions.

Conclusion: Toward a culture of strategic cooperation

Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi’s leadership style blends strategic inclusion, symbolic reconciliation, and cultural self-confidence. For African polities, the core lesson is the cultivation of political maturity — an orientation that values the long-term stability of the polity over short-term partisan advantage.

Leaders would act more prudently if they recognised that today’s adversary could be tomorrow’s ally or coalition partner. By embracing the principles of political recycling, institutionalized conflict resolution, and the shadow of the future, Africa can deepen democratic consolidation and reimagine political competition as a cooperative enterprise rather than a zero-sum game.

Seifudein Adem is a Visiting Professor in the Institute for Advanced Research and Education, Doshisha University, Kyoto, Japan.