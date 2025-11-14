Tragedy of Tanzania’s 98% vote

TYRANNICAL RETURN: President Samia Suluhu is back in office after a shocking landslide victory. Photo: X

It’s the kind of headline that makes you blink twice. The kind you assume must be a typo. Yet there it was, the official figure in Tanzania’s presidential election. President Samia Suluhu Hassan declared the winner with a staggering 98% of the vote.

Let that number sit with you for a second. Not 58, not 68, not even 78. Ninety-eight percent. The kind of figure that doesn’t just raise eyebrows. It raises alarms. The kind of figure that insults the intelligence of every citizen who can count beyond ten.

Because let’s be honest, nobody gets 98% of anything in a real democracy. Not in a country of millions, not when people have real choices.

That’s the core of this story. There were no choices in Tanzania. The opposition was not defeated; it was dismantled. Major rivals were disqualified on laughable technicalities or jailed on fabricated charges before campaigns even began. It was not an election. It was a coronation conducted under the illusion of choice.

Picture this: you train for a race, show up at the track, and before the starting pistol fires, the organisers break your legs, then celebrate your failure to finish. That is not competition. That is control.

Yet as fireworks lit up Dar es Salaam on election night, Samia Suluhu stood on stage draped in victory colours, declaring the election “free and democratic.” The cameras rolled. The diplomats smiled politely. The African Union issued its predictable congratulations. And once again, Africa was asked to applaud a charade dressed as Democracy.

Behind those staged celebrations lies a darker truth. Reports, credible, verified, and chilling from diplomats, human rights observers, and opposition insiders suggest that between 500 and 1,000 Tanzanians were killed in the days surrounding the election.

Not detained. Not missing. Dead. Young men and women whose only crime was believing that their voices mattered. The government, of course, denies everything.

“We condemn the violence,” President Suluhu said in her victory speech, as if the violence were a natural disaster, tragic, but beyond her control.

But make no mistake: this was not chaos. It was choreography. The violence was not spontaneous but systematic, a show of force meant to remind citizens that power in Tanzania does not flow from the people but from the state. And when the government cut off the entire internet, it was not a technical issue.

It was a blackout of accountability. A deliberate silencing of witnesses and evidence. When you sever a nation’s digital lifeline, you bury the truth before it can spread. By the time the connection returns, the bodies are buried, and history has been rewritten.

Tanzania’s 98% election result is not just a local scandal. It is part of a broader continental pattern, the slow suffocation of democracy through democratic means.

We were told, decades ago, that the era of strongmen was over. That Africa had turned the page from the generals in fatigues to presidents in suits. But what we have today are dictators fluent in the language of democracy. They speak of transparency while operating in secrecy. They praise freedom while jailing journalists. They hold elections, but only as rituals, ceremonies of legitimacy, not instruments of choice.

Look around. In Cameroon, Paul Biya has ruled since 1982. He has seen the fall of the Berlin Wall, the invention of the internet, and the birth of entire generations who have never known another president. In 2018, he “won” re-election with 71% of the vote amid bloodshed and ballot stuffing. In Equatorial Guinea, Teodoro Obiang has been in power since 1979. In Congo-Brazzaville, Denis Sassou Nguesso has governed for four decades, punctuated only by brief interruptions of musical chairs.

Across the continent, elections are increasingly coronations, tightly scripted performances where the ending is known before the curtain rises.

This hollowing out of democracy is the greatest political tragedy of our time. It is not just that leaders cling to power; it is that citizens are beginning to lose faith in democracy itself. When your vote never counts, when your protest gets you killed, when every election is a foregone conclusion, democracy stops feeling like a right and starts feeling like a scam.

That is why, across West and Central Africa, we are seeing young people cheering military coups, in Mali, Burkina Faso, Guinea, and Gabon. They are not celebrating soldiers; they are celebrating the fall of fake democracies.

When you have been denied genuine choice for so long, even a soldier with a gun begins to look like hope.

That is the true cost of Tanzania’s 98%. It is not just the erosion of one nation’s democracy. It is the poisoning of an entire generation’s belief in democratic ideals.

The violence in Tanzania sends a dangerous message: that elections are meaningless, that power is permanent, and that justice is optional. When peaceful change is impossible, people inevitably begin to look for other means. History teaches us that when democratic pressure builds with no outlet, something eventually breaks. That is not stability; it is a ticking bomb.

Samia Suluhu Hassan may have her 98%, but she is governing a nation that no longer believes in her legitimacy. That is not leadership. It is an occupation. Her regime, like others before it, mistakes fear for loyalty and silence for consent. But suppression is not stability. The ghosts of the dead and the silence of the living are not the signs of a strong nation, but of a broken one.

And the world? The world watches and shrugs. Western governments issue their familiar statements: “We are deeply concerned.” Concern, however, does not stop bullets. Concern does not free political prisoners. Concern does not resurrect democracy.

The truth is that the so-called champions of democracy are comfortable with tyranny when it serves their interests. They will look away if the contracts are profitable, if the minerals keep flowing, if the ports stay open. For them, stability, even a violent, repressive one, is preferable to freedom that threatens their Investments.

But the people of Africa see through the hypocrisy. They know that democracy has been hijacked, not by the masses, but by elites who have mastered its vocabulary while betraying its spirit. They know that true democracy is not about elections, but about accountability, fairness, and dignity.

The lesson from Tanzania’s 98% election is not just that tyranny can wear a smile; it is that silence from the world emboldens the tyrants. Real democracies do not die in explosions. They die in applause.

They die when stolen elections are politely congratulated, when repression is rationalised as stability, when fear is mistaken for Order.

Tanzania’s election should shock the conscience of Africa. Not because of the number 98, but because of the number zero: zero credibility, zero accountability, and zero shame.

If we do not stand up for real democracy, we will soon find ourselves governed by numbers, not by people. And when that happens, 98 will no longer be an outlier. It will be the new normal; the official percentage of Africa’s surrender.