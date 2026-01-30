Motsepe, the Crown Prince?

Will he? Will he not? Soccer boss Dr Patrice Motsepe is touted as the man to save the ANC, amid concerns about the party’s declining popularity and challenges facing the Cyril Ramaphosa administration.

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s term as president of the African National Congress (ANC) and of South Africa is nearing its end, with the ANC presidency concluding in 2027 and the national presidency in 2029.

His tenure has faced significant challenges, including addressing corruption and state capture, which led to the nerve-jangling findings of the Zondo commission of inquiry.

He also navigated the country through the COVID-19 pandemic, making difficult decisions to mitigate its effects.

In July 2025, Ramaphosa announced a public inquiry, led by retired Judge Mbuyiseli Madlanga, to investigate allegations made by the South African Police Service (SAPS) KwaZulu-Natal provincial commissioner, Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, of collusion and corruption involving politicians, senior police, prosecutors, intelligence operatives and elements of the judiciary.

This Judicial Commission of Inquiry into Criminality, Political Interference and Corruption in the Criminal Justice System, better known as the Madlanga commission, was given at least six months to produce its preliminary report.

South Africans have praised Ramaphosa for his prompt response to these threats to national security, recognising him as a decisive leader who remains focused on the country’s pressing issues.

The year 2025 was marked by dialogue and reflection, with progress under Ramaphosa’s leadership celebrated. Reconciliation Day on 16 December 2025 served as a poignant reminder of past sacrifices and the importance of building a future in which all South Africans can live with dignity and equality.

Ramaphosa has consistently raised issues of national importance, demonstrating his commitment to the country and its people. His leadership is widely regarded as guided by genuine concern for the struggles of ordinary South Africans.

Ramaphosa has fostered a spirit of forgiveness, understanding and reconciliation. His efforts to address the legacies of apartheid, including poverty, inequality and unemployment, have been widely commended.

The declaration of gender-based violence and femicide as a national crisis underscores the government’s commitment to tackling pressing social issues.

The appointment of Justice Mandisa Muriel Lindelwa Maya as the first woman chief justice of South Africa was also a historic milestone under his leadership.

South Africa’s hosting of the BRICS and G20 summits, with their focus on social justice, inclusive growth and multilateral equity, demonstrated the country’s commitment under Ramaphosa to global solidarity and cooperation.

The social summit, which provided a platform for civil society, marked a significant step towards inclusive decision-making. Dialogue remains crucial in addressing complex societal issues. Ramaphosa’s leadership and vision for a more inclusive and equitable society are seen by some as a beacon of hope for the nation.

A notable aspect of his presidency has been South Africa’s stance on the Israel-Palestine conflict.

Following the Hamas attack on Israel on 7 October 2023, South Africa lodged a case with the International Court of Justice (ICJ) alleging genocide by Israel in the Gaza Strip.

This action reflects the ANC’s historical struggle against apartheid and its perspective on the treatment of Palestinians.

The ICJ case highlights South Africa’s commitment to international law and human rights. Ramaphosa’s leadership reflects the country’s values and history of struggle.

As Martin Luther King Jr, the 1964 Nobel peace prize winner, said: “Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere.” Even under the leadership of Dr Patrice Motsepe, South Africa is expected to maintain its place in the progressive global community.

Ramaphosa’s presidency has been a mixed experience for South Africans. While some view him as a beacon of hope, others expected more from a successful businessperson.

Understanding South Africa’s election model and governance structure is key: the three spheres of government — national, provincial and local — each have distinct roles under the Constitution of 1996.

As ANC candidate, Ramaphosa implements policies derived from his party’s manifesto, not an independent mandate.

Local issues such as road repairs, potholes, refuse collection and housing fall under municipal jurisdiction and are not the president’s direct responsibility.

The national government focuses on broader policy and international relations, with responsibilities divided among the legislature, executive and judiciary.

The constitution emphasises cooperative government and intergovernmental relations, preserving peace, national unity and autonomy. National intervention in municipalities is limited and occurs only via provincial mechanisms, as outlined in Chapter 3 of the Constitution.

Provincial governments manage regional affairs, implement national policies, oversee education and health and administer provincial legislatures and cabinets.

Local government, the sphere that most directly affects citizens’ daily lives, manages basic services such as water, sanitation and waste removal and promotes social and economic development.

Discussion of Motsepe’s potential candidacy comes amid concerns about the ANC’s declining popularity and challenges facing Ramaphosa’s administration under the Government of National Unity (GNU).

The GNU, established after the 2024 elections, was a response to the ANC receiving 40% of the vote, a result that risked damaging the party’s credibility.

While not ideal, the GNU has provided Ramaphosa with a framework to navigate complex issues beyond his direct control.

Dr Motsepe, a billionaire businessperson and president of the Confederation of African Football (CAF), is touted as a potential successor to Ramaphosa.

Motsepe’s success in mining, finance and sports, his strong relationships with business, civil society, traditional leadership and religious groups and his clean record make him an attractive candidate.

ANC members and South Africans from diverse backgrounds have expressed enthusiasm at the prospect of his leadership.

Supporters argue that Motsepe possesses the skills and experience to lead the ANC and South Africa. His potential presidency is expected to strengthen relations with the United States, create jobs and reduce unemployment.

His business acumen could drive economic growth and address persistent inequality.

They anticipate his focus will include radical economic rights, the right to life and security, elimination of unfair labour practices and laws protecting migrants’ and refugees.

Many believe his leadership could bring a fresh perspective, prioritising citizens’ needs and promoting a more equitable society.

There is confidence that under a potential Motsepe presidency, the ANC could continue to advance the national democratic revolution, aiming for full emancipation and a thriving democratic society.

Motsepe could emerge as a transformative figure in South Africa’s political landscape.

Sello Shai-Morule is the national convenor of PM27, writing in his personal capacity