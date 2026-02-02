Standard Bank Group advances ambition to grow East Africa

Africa continues to stand out as a compelling opportunity in the global landscape. Strong GDP growth forecasts, a powerful demographic dividend, and rising economic formalisation position the continent as a key growth frontier. In an increasingly uncertain geopolitical environment, Africa’s importance is rising further – offering both rapidly growing consumer demand and essential supply‑side advantages, including critical minerals required for global industries.

Within this evolving continental landscape, East Africa is becoming an increasingly prominent focal point due to its strategic geography, dynamic economies, and growing role in regional integration. Anchored by fast‑growing markets such as Kenya, Tanzania, Ethiopia, Uganda, and Rwanda, the region has become a hub for infrastructure investment, innovation, and cross‑border trade. Its access to the Indian Ocean positions East Africa as a critical link between Africa and the Middle East, South Asia, and Indo‑Pacific economies, amplifying its relevance in emerging global supply chains. East Africa’s human capital and hard and soft infrastructure make it very well placed to be a global hub for advanced IT investment and innovation – a view that is strongly reinforced by Standard Bank’s ongoing interactions with our clients and with policymakers in the region.

Ambitious infrastructure corridors – from ports like Mombasa and Dar es Salaam to transport links into the interior – are enhancing connectivity and attracting diverse global partners. At the same time, the East African Community’s expanding membership and deepening integration are strengthening the region’s economic dynamism and collective influence. As Africa’s geopolitical weight rises, East Africa’s combination of strategic location and rapid growth is making it one of the continent’s most consequential subregions.

Given this context, as an East African Champion, Standard Bank Group remains focused on growing East Africa and bringing our African and international presence to bear on serving clients in the region. Our core strategic thrust is to deepen and scale our existing businesses. Our purpose – “Africa is our home, we drive her growth” – guides every decision we make and every partnership we pursue.

In pursuing our growth agenda for the East Africa region and the African continent, we are focused on being able to fully integrate our Africa-wide network, ensuring that prospective clients, stakeholders and the East Africa region derive the benefits that we uniquely bring. We remain excited to partner on delivering this shared vision of driving Africa’s growth for its people.