Court showdown over Malawi’s electoral commission relocation

The Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) has approached the high court to challenge a presidential order that would move its headquarters from the capital, Lilongwe, to Blantyre within three months. (Malawi Electoral Commission)

Malawi’s latest contest over the independence of its election referee is playing out not at the ballot box but in court.

The Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) has approached the high court to challenge a presidential order that would move its headquarters from the capital, Lilongwe, to Blantyre within three months.

At issue is whether President Arthur Peter Mutharika can, by decree, direct an independent commission’s operational choices. For a small, aid-dependent democracy confronting debt distress, climate shocks and shifting geopolitics, the outcome will be watched well beyond Malawi’s borders.

On 10 October 2025, Mutharika signed Executive Order No 01 of 2025, instructing several state bodies to move: MEC, the Malawi Communications Regulatory Authority (MACRA) and the Malawi Housing Corporation (MHC) to Blantyre, and the Malawi Prison Service (MPS) to Zomba. The chief secretary was told to coordinate; the treasury to fund. Most have complied: MACRA and MHC shifted, and MPS, which previously moved from Zomba to Lilongwe, is slated to return south. MEC is the outlier.

In a public notice dated 28 January 2026, MEC said it had filed for judicial review, arguing that the directive trespasses on its constitutional and statutory independence.

Malawi’s constitution requires an electoral commission “independent of any external authority” and recognises MEC as a corporate body able to own property and sue and be sued. MEC’s case hinges on section 76(4) of the constitution and section 6(1) of the Malawi Electoral Commission Act, which underpin the view that decisions such as where the commission sits cannot be dictated unilaterally by the executive.

Civil society pushed back when the order was issued. The Centre for Social Concern and Transparency (CSAT) and the National Advocacy Platform (NAP) condemned the relocations as costly and ill-timed.

CSAT executive director Willy Kambwandira said the instruction, coming as the country struggles with food insecurity and economic distress, is “not only wasteful but also insensitive. The country is facing its toughest fiscal and humanitarian periods, including widespread food shortages. In such a context, any policy that entails large administrative or infrastructure expenditures must be justified by clear economic or service delivery benefits. The relocation of these institutions is not a priority. Without proper justification, the order of relocation appears more for political symbolism than efficiency.”

NAP chairperson Benedicto Kondowe said the decision carries “significant governance, economic and political implications”. While the goal of regional balance is “commendable”, he argued, regulators such as MACRA rely on proximity to central ministries, Parliament and diplomatic missions concentrated in Lilongwe.

This is not a mere question of postcodes. MEC’s 2023–28 strategic plan moved its HQ from Blantyre to Lilongwe, closer to ministries, Parliament, the police and the justice sector clustered at Capital Hill, to cut travel and coordination costs. Reversing that shift could inflate logistics and engagement costs just as election budgets lean on external financing from the EU, UNDP and regional bodies such as Comesa and the African Union.

The presidency frames the relocations as “equitable regional development and administrative efficiency”, pointing to Blantyre’s infrastructure and commercial heft. Supporters say dispersing institutions may decongest Lilongwe and strengthen the south’s administrative presence. Critics counter that singling out MEC, the referee of political competition, inevitably raises questions about motive.

The timing is combustible. Malawi held a general election on 16 September 2025 and only recently completed the handover of polling records to Parliament, a prelude to petitions and reform debates. Any impression of renewed presidential leverage over MEC now risks eroding trust among opposition parties, civil society and donors preparing to bankroll the next cycle.

In Malawi, geography is political arithmetic. Lilongwe is the seat of government; Blantyre is the commercial hub with deep ruling-party networks; Mzuzu in the north often feels structurally short-changed. The executive order allocates no major HQ to the north, a “snub to Mzuzu”, in critics’ words, feeding wider arguments about federalism, decentralisation and equitable development that echo across Southern Africa’s centralised states.

Not all agree with MEC’s courtroom strategy. Danwood Chirwa, a professor of law at the University of Cape Town, criticised the judicial review bid, saying the directive “falls squarely within the executive’s purview”, neither affects electoral outcomes nor undermines MEC’s independence, and should be implemented through dialogue rather than litigation. He warned that the challenge risks an “unnecessary showdown” between the courts and the executive in a fraught political climate, adding that a successor commission chair could ultimately comply with the order.

Malawi’s 2019 presidential poll was famously annulled by the constitutional court over irregularities, a reminder that the perception of neutrality matters as much as procedures. This dispute does not touch vote-counting, but it does test whether presidents can use administrative tools to reshape an election body’s operating environment.

The high court’s ruling will set a marker for the limits of executive power over independent commissions in the region. MEC is seeking interim relief to keep operating from Lilongwe while the case is heard. A stay would buy time and signal that constitutional guardrails have teeth.

A final ruling for MEC could affirm that executive orders cannot override statutory mandates of independent bodies, strengthening protections for peers such as the Anti-Corruption Bureau and the Human Rights Commission. A ruling for the presidency would force MEC into accelerated planning for a Blantyre move, likely higher recurrent costs to engage Lilongwe-based stakeholders, and a communications challenge to reassure parties and voters of its neutrality. Donors would have to decide whether to offset new inefficiencies or attach governance conditions aimed at insulating MEC’s operations.

In an era of climate shocks, debt workouts and great-power jostling, the seemingly technical question of where an election commission sits — and who decides — matters more than it appears.

Collins Mtika is a veteran journalist and the Mail & Guardian’s special correspondent in Mzuzu, Malawi. He is also the director of Centre for Investigative Journalism Malawi.