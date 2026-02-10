It’s tee-off time for Durban’s global sports tourism stripes

DURBAN READY FOR SPORTS TOURISM TEE-OFF: The Jonsson Workwear Durban Open is back with a swing to tee-off at the landmark Durban Country Club from February 19 to 22. Pictured at the high-end launch on the 18-hole golf course were Sunshine Tour Commissioner Robert Abt, Jonsson Workwear CEO Nick Jonsson, and eThekwini Municipality City Manager Dr Musa Mbhele. Photo: Marlan Padayachee.

Durban stands at a defining moment in its long and layered history. Strategically positioned at the foot of the Indian Ocean Rim and serving as a gateway to Africa, the city is poised to re-emerge as a global tourism powerhouse over the next five years.

By 2030, the eThekwini municipality’s leadership envisions a multicultural, ocean-facing metropolis where sports tourism, conferencing, heritage and culture converge to drive economic renewal and global competitiveness.

This ambition is not new. Durban has long been a stage for world-shaping events. The Durban International Convention Centre — the city’s crown jewel — has hosted milestones that echo across continents. It was here that Queen Elizabeth II opened the first Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting on African soil. It was here that Reverend Jesse Jackson channelled the spirit of Martin Luther King Jr’s ‘I Have a Dream’ during the World Conference Against Racism.

King Goodwill Zwelithini kaBhekuzulu and businessman Vivian Reddy celebrated milestone birthdays under its lights. Fifa drew the 24 teams for Africa’s first World Cup in 2010 in the same precinct. And Carlos Santana once filled the arena with the haunting strains of ‘Black Magic Woman’.

Durban is not just a city of memory — it is a city of momentum.

A week that signalled a turning point

This past week, two major developments converged to remind the world that Durban is more than its challenges. On the fairways of the 100-year-old Durban Country Club, the Sunshine Tour will attract 78 international and local golfers. More than a sporting event, it signals the return of sports tourism as a serious economic driver for a city of three million diverse citizens.

The eThekwini municipality’s partnership with sponsors Jonsson Workwear and Hotel Planner for the tournament reflects a growing recognition that tourism is not a soft sector or a seasonal indulgence. It is a strategic lever for jobs, investment and city branding.

The golf tournament, which will take place from 19 to 22 February, marks a significant milestone in Durban’s growing reputation as a premier global sporting destination.

Just a few kilometres away, the award-winning Durban ICC secured another five-year contract to host Africa Tourism Indaba, the continent’s premier tourism showcase, in May this year. This means the world’s tourism leaders, investors and storytellers will continue gathering in Durban until 2031. In an era where cities compete fiercely for global events, this is a significant victory — and a vote of confidence in Durban’s ability to deliver.

These local wins landed in the same week that Tourism Minister Patricia de Lille took South Africa’s tourism pitch to the World Economic Forum in Davos. Her message was crisp: tourism is a strategic pillar of economic recovery, job creation and global competitiveness. By positioning South Africa as an investment-ready destination — with Durban as a key coastal gateway — de Lille aligned national ambition with city-level momentum.

Her Davos intervention underscored what Durban’s events were already demonstrating: tourism is one of the few sectors capable of delivering inclusive growth at scale. For the past few years, de Lille has graced Africa Tourism Indaba by ringing the opening bell.

Durban’s sports tourism revival gained fresh momentum at the launch of the Jonsson Workwear Durban Open, where company CEO Nick Jonsson framed the tournament as both a homecoming and a statement of intent. For Jonsson, bringing a global-calibre event back to the city where the business was born is part of a broader commitment to Durban’s renewal.

He spoke of the newly revitalised Durban Country Club as a symbol of resilience and reinvestment — proof that the city can host world-class events while nurturing local pride and economic activity. His message was unmistakable: Durban is not merely a backdrop — or a backwater — for sport, but an active partner in shaping its future.

Sunshine Tour commissioner Thomas Abt reinforced that message by situating the Durban Open within the global golf ecosystem. He highlighted how co-sanctioned events on South African soil have become critical pathways for local professionals seeking to break into the DP World Tour.

Durban’s inclusion in the SA Swing, he argued, is more than a scheduling decision — it is a strategic investment in local talent and a vote of confidence in the city’s ability to deliver events that meet international standards. Abt’s remarks underscored Durban’s growing relevance as a competitive hub where careers can be launched and sporting legacies forged.

For Dr Musa Mbhele, the city manager of eThekwini, the tournament’s significance extends beyond fairways and leaderboards. He positioned the Durban Open as a catalyst for community upliftment, youth development and tourism growth — an example of how major events can stimulate the local economy while inspiring the next generation.

Mbhele emphasised that Durban’s sports tourism strategy is rooted in inclusivity: golf clinics, school outreach and public engagement are as important as the championship itself. His vision is of a city where global events translate into local opportunity, strengthening Durban’s identity as a vibrant, welcoming and globally connected sporting destination.

Durban’s resurgence is not accidental. It rests on a set of enduring strengths that few cities can match. It is a multicultural coastal city where Zulu, Indian, African and global cultures intersect in ways that are impossible to replicate. It is a city with a warm ocean, a subtropical climate and a storied history that stretches from colonial encounters to democratic transformation.

In a global tourism economy increasingly shaped by authenticity, cultural depth and experiential travel, Durban’s offering is distinctive.

But Durban’s tourism story has always been bigger than its beaches. It is a gateway to KwaZulu-Natal’s natural and cultural assets — from the Drakensberg to the Midlands to the Mandela Capture Site, from heritage routes to wildlife reserves. It is a city whose sporting pedigree spans a century and whose convention centre has shaped South Africa’s global identity.

These strengths form the foundation of Durban’s tourism revival. But they also highlight what the city must protect, nurture and modernise.

From the Durban Country Club to Moses Mabhida Stadium, the city offers world-class sporting infrastructure that attracts international tournaments and drives sports tourism.

The Durban ICC consistently ranks among the continent’s top convention centres, and securing Tourism Indaba for another five years cements its global relevance.

Durban’s blend of Zulu, Indian, African and global cultures — alongside its warm ocean and subtropical climate — creates a tourism identity that is authentic and unique.

Durban anchors a province rich in heritage routes, wildlife reserves and scenic landscapes that global travellers increasingly seek.

With de Lille pitching South Africa in Davos, Durban stands as a key coastal gateway in a national strategy that positions tourism as a driver of jobs and investment.

For all its strengths, Durban’s tourism potential cannot be unlocked by events alone. The Sunshine Tour and Tourism Indaba are powerful signals, but they cannot carry the city on their own. Tourists — whether golfers, investors or conference delegates — need a city that works.

Water security, waste management, transport efficiency and urban safety are not side issues; they are the foundation on which tourism success is built.

Durban must ensure that its beachfront remains clean and safe, that its hospitality sector is supported and that township and cultural tourism are integrated into the broader tourism economy. The city’s unique heritage — from the Inanda Heritage Route to its Indian Ocean culinary traditions — remains underleveraged.

Tourism cannot be confined to the Golden Mile; it must radiate into residents’ lives and communities where economic opportunity is most needed.

Durban’s tourism revival also requires a shift in mindset. The city must move from crisis management to long-term planning, from reactive governance to proactive investment. It must recognise that global tourists have choices — and that Durban’s competitors are not only Cape Town and Johannesburg, but also Nairobi, Kigali, Accra, and Dubai. These cities have invested heavily in safety, cleanliness, digital infrastructure, and service excellence. Durban cannot afford complacency.

Infrastructure Reliability: Predictable water, sanitation, and service delivery are essential for visitor confidence.

Urban Safety and Cleanliness: Tourists choose cities where they feel safe and welcome.

Transport Efficiency: A modern, integrated transport network is vital for connecting tourism nodes.

Environmental Stewardship: Durban’s coastline must be protected through consistent environmental management.

Service Excellence and Skills Development: Tourism thrives on human interaction; Durban needs sustained investment in hospitality skills and township tourism.

Still, this past week’s developments offer something Durban has not had in a while: momentum. The city is not waiting to be rescued. It is actively shaping its next chapter — one tournament, one expo, one global pitch at a time.

The Sunshine Tour reminds the world of Durban’s sporting pedigree. The ICC’s Africa Tourism Indaba contract reaffirms its global relevance. And de Lille’s Davos message positions Durban within a national tourism strategy that speaks the language of investment, competitiveness and long-term growth.

Durban’s story is far from finished. If anything, it is entering a new phase — one that demands bold leadership, honest reflection and a commitment to excellence. The world is watching. And for the first time in a long time, Durban looks ready to step back into the spotlight.

Marlan Padayachee, formerly a political, diplomatic and foreign correspondent, is a freelance journalist, photographer and researcher.