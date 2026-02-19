When young people hear Sona, we hear echo of promises

President Cyril Ramaphosa delivers the state of the nation address. (GCIS)

As the State of the Nation Address approached, South Africans were once again invited to listen for vision, leadership and hope. For young people, especially those navigating unemployment and uncertainty, Sona has become something far more complicated.

When Youth Capital asked young people in KwaZulu-Natal what Sona meant to them, the responses revealed a shared tension. Hope exists but it is fragile.

Skepticism runs deep. For many, Sona feels less like a turning point and more like a reminder of how far removed political speeches are from daily life.

“For South African youth, Sona is a paradox,” one young person shared. “A spectacle of state power that feels disconnected from our lived experience.”

The contradiction is hard to ignore when youth unemployment sits at 43.7 percent.

That figure represents about 8.9 million young people not in employment, education, or training. Behind the percentage are real lives paused in waiting rooms with no clear exits.

Another young graduate described Sona as a “moment of truth”, where leaders outline plans and progress, while unemployed youth are left asking what those plans actually mean for them. “I’ve worked hard, pouring my heart into my studies, earning a degree with the hope of securing a decent job,” she said. “Yet here I am, unemployed.” Her words reflect a generation that did what was asked of them and still feels locked out of opportunity.

There is also a deep sense of emotional exhaustion. One response described Sona as “shallow pleasantries and polite conversation lacking true depth or definition”.

Another simply said, “I think corruption and comedy.” These reactions may sound flippant but they are rooted in years of unmet promises and repeated disappointments.

Older voices echoed similar concerns, often with even greater fear. One community member spoke of worrying about degrees paid for through domestic workers’ wages now hanging on walls while young people sit at home. She worried about unemployment fueling substance abuse and gender-based violence, about grandparents surviving on SASSA and about corruption that continues without consequence.

“Who is going to help us turn this ship around so that we can rebuild our country for every South African?” she asked.

Across all these reflections, one theme is clear. Young people are not asking for motivation or slogans. They are asking for action. “We want accountability, timelines and actions we can actually feel in our daily lives,” one respondent said.

Others spoke about the need for real job creation, skills development, mental health support and an education system that prepares young people for a changing economy.

Sona still trends every year on social media. It sparks debate, memes and momentary attention. But for many young South Africans, it has become an annual exercise in frustrated vigilance. We listen closely, not because we are naïve, butbecause the stakes are too high not to.

As one young person put it, Sona feels like “watching the door of possibility, wondering if this year the government will finally walk through it with a key that unlocks our future or if it will remain firmly shut, leaving us to find our own keys”.

Young people are ready to contribute, to work and to build this country. What we are waiting for is a State of the Nation that speaks honestly to our reality and responds with decisive action. Until then, Sona will remain less a celebration of progress and more a mirror reflecting promises that continue to echo without landing.

Ekta Somera is a community facilitator with Youth Capital and a recipient of the M&G 200 YSA 2022 awards.