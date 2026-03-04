Expanding the circle of dignity in South Africa and reimagining the National Democratic Revolution

The expansion of social grants has been one of the most significant redistributive measures in democratic South Africa. Grants now support millions of children, older persons, and people with disabilities. (Delwyn Verasamy/M&G)

The National Democratic Revolution (NDR) remains the guiding vision of the ANC and the foundation of South Africa’s democratic project. It is not simply a slogan from the liberation era. It is a long-term programme aimed at transforming a society shaped by centuries of colonialism and apartheid.

At its heart, the NDR seeks to build a South Africa in which race no longer determines life chances, where the economy serves the majority, and where the dignity of those who were historically oppressed is restored.

When South Africa achieved democracy in 1994, the struggle did not end. Political freedom created the opportunity to tackle deeper social and economic inequalities. The democratic state became the key instrument for this transformation. The challenge was whether the new government would merely inherit the structures of the past, or would it reshape them to serve the people?

Perhaps the most important achievement of democratic South Africa has been the expansion of what we might call the “circle of dignity.”

Under apartheid, citizenship was racialised. Rights were denied to the majority. Black South Africans were treated as subjects, not full citizens. Democracy changed this. Political rights were universalised. The Constitution guaranteed equality, freedom, and human dignity to all.

But dignity is not only about legal rights. It is also about material conditions.

Since 1994, millions of households have gained access to electricity, clean water, and sanitation. Communities that were once deliberately neglected have been connected to national infrastructure. These were not just service delivery programmes, they were acts of social inclusion and historic redemption. A home with electricity and running water represents more than convenience, it symbolises belonging in a democratic society.

South Africa has implemented one of the largest state-led housing programmes in the Global South. Millions of families have received homes. For many, an RDP house meant the first experience of secure shelter and property ownership. It was a visible sign that the state recognised their humanity and their right to stability.

The expansion of social grants has been one of the most significant redistributive measures in democratic South Africa. Grants now support millions of children, older persons, and people with disabilities. In a country facing high unemployment and deep inequality, these grants have reduced extreme poverty and helped families survive difficult economic conditions. They are part of what is often called the “social wage”, the state’s contribution to protecting the most vulnerable.

Democracy has also dramatically expanded access to education. Schools and universities that once excluded the majority have opened their doors. Student financial aid has enabled many young people from poor backgrounds to access higher education. While serious challenges remain, the demographic composition of South Africa’s professionals, academics, and public servants has changed profoundly.

The transformation of public institutions, from the judiciary to the civil service and the corporate sector, reflects a broader shift. South Africa’s public life is no longer dominated by a racial minority. The leadership and visible face of the country increasingly reflect its people.

The NDR has always understood South Africa’s struggle as part of a broader global movement for justice and equality.

Since 1994, South Africa has played an active role in continental and global affairs. Its participation in BRICS has signalled a commitment to a more balanced global order, one in which developing countries have a stronger voice. Through alliances in Africa and the Global South, South Africa has advocated for reform of global institutions, fairer economic systems, and solidarity with oppressed peoples.

This international role reflects the same values that shaped the liberation struggle, anti-colonialism, equality among nations, and the right to self-determination.

No long-term political project unfolds without difficulties. The ANC itself faces serious challenges — including internal divisions, bureaucratisation, and the corrosive effects of patronage. These problems risk weakening the movement’s connection to the people.

If the NDR is to continue advancing, organizational renewal is essential. The ANC must remain rooted in communities while also attracting capable leaders from across society. Leadership should not be confined to narrow internal processes if broader society contains individuals committed to constitutionalism, social justice, and transformation.

The central question is whether the movement can renew itself while remaining true to its historic mission.

The NDR has always been based on alliances,between workers, the poor, and sections of the middle class. In today’s economy, there are also business leaders whose interests align with national development, industrial growth, and social stability.

Engaging such individuals does not mean surrendering to private interests. It means recognising that national development requires broad cooperation under democratic political leadership. Capable and ethical business leaders who support transformation and inclusive growth should not be excluded from contributing to leadership and governance.

The goal is not to serve capital, but to ensure that economic activity supports national development and social progress.

The National Democratic Revolution is not a completed chapter, it is an ongoing process. Its achievements are visible in the expansion of rights, services, housing, education, and global influence. Yet its future depends on renewal, integrity, and the ability to adapt to changing realities.

At its core, the NDR remains about one central idea, expanding the circle of dignity so that every South African, regardless of race, class, or background can live a life of opportunity, security, and recognition.