Barbie Kyagulanyi Ordeal: How love is animating the struggle for meaningful democracy and good Governance

Barbie Kyagulanyi’s ordeal reveals how love can become a powerful, non-violent force driving resistance, courage and conviction in Uganda’s struggle for meaningful democracy and good governance

As a creation carried in a woman’s womb for nine months, I have never felt a heavier heart than when I saw viral images of heavily armed men frog-marching, humiliating and assaulting an innocent civilian mother at gunpoint, at night, in her own home.

On the night of 25 January, the world was shocked by videos and images of Barbara Itungo Kyagulanyi being raided and assaulted into unconsciousness by heavily armed security officers, sparking public outrage, international media attention and reactions from US senators on foreign affairs.

These injustices and atrocities that denigrate human beings cause physical injury and leave permanent emotional scars, while exposing a profound lack of respect for human life.

Despite the horrifying assault that undermined human dignity and fundamental rights, I was struck by the resilient and defiant response of a bruised Barbara Itungo Kyagulanyi, the wife of Robert Kyagulanyi, speaking from her sickbed at Nsambya Hospital.

“I think the intention was to break Bobi’s spirit so that he comes out of hiding but I encourage him to stay strong. He should not come out until it is safe,” Barbara Kyagulanyi stated.

After every presidential election in Uganda, the main opposition challenger to Yoweri Museveni faces house arrest, trumped-up charges and assassination threats.

These conditions forced Robert Kyagulanyi, popularly known as Bobi Wine, to flee for safety, leaving his wife alone and exposed to the brutality of authoritarianism.

Yet, out of unwavering love, Barbara refused to reveal her husband’s whereabouts. Ordinarily, not every wife or partner would do so, especially when confronted at gunpoint.

This ordeal led me to reflect on how love can be a driving force in the struggle for meaningful democracy and good governance.

Barbara Itungo’s unconditional love and courage, defying intimidation and fear, remind me of Winnie Mandela, who endured similar repressive ordeals alongside Nelson Mandela during the struggle against apartheid.

In my reflections, love emerges as a radical moral force, guiding Barbara’s conviction and support for Robert Kyagulanyi’s political resolve, encouraging him to continue using his voice to awaken political conscience and civic responsibility among Ugandans.

Love nurtures an enduring ethic of care, enabling people to live in a harmonious society that respects women’s rights, fundamental rights, civil liberties and meaningful democracy.

Bobi Wine’s journey was first shaped by his love for marginalised ghetto communities, which compelled him to compose songs demanding social justice in his early career as a pop star, before contesting as a legislator in the 10th parliament and later vying for the presidency in 2021 and 2026.

Similarly, it was love that inspired Barbara Kyagulanyi to support orphans, vulnerable communities and teenage mothers with basic necessities, access to healthcare, education and safe shelters through her charitable organisation.

Too often, love is dismissed as an abstract concept confined to intimacy and procreation. Yet love animates ideals, perspectives and noble causes that shape society.

Love is interwoven with the ideals of fundamental rights and egalitarianism, grounded in humility and equality, upon which meaningful democracy and good governance flourish.

As a form of soft power, love strengthens democracy through its foundational principle of ‘we the people’, structuring society in a manner that leaves no one behind.

Unlike street demonstrations, love is a non-violent force that civil movement leaders have historically leveraged to achieve change without loss of life or destruction of infrastructure.

History shows that Martin Luther King Jr, Nelson Mandela and Mahatma Gandhi were driven by love as the animating force behind their struggles. Love therefore remains central to the pursuit of a free, fair, just and equitable society.

Without love for his country, Bobi Wine would not have abandoned his music career and stardom to risk his life in the struggle for meaningful democracy and good governance in Uganda.

Love has also become the binding force of the people power movement in Uganda, evident in the growing ranks of concerned citizens, parliamentarians, activists, local council leaders and university guild leaders.

Through love, it becomes easier to mobilise collective effort towards shared goals.

Conversely, imagine if the NRM government embraced love as a guiding principle in governance. The world would not have witnessed images of security officers assaulting a woman.

If love were central to governance, why would well-paid officials embezzle public funds meant for roads, hospitals, medicines and other essential services?

Without love, it becomes easier for judicial systems to deny justice to the poor, undermine opposition victories and shield prejudice, atrocities and injustice.

Now, more than ever, it is clear that love is a cornerstone of safeguarding meaningful democracy and good governance.

Cultivating love requires prudence, resilience, honesty, humility, kindness and conviction, alongside leaders undertaking deep soul-searching to assess whether their governing style is rooted in love.

I implore leaders and governments to act out of love to deliver justice, free and fair elections, social upliftment programmes, quality healthcare and an end to oppressive practices that erode human dignity.

Therefore, Barbara Kyagulanyi’s ordeal stands as a powerful reminder of how love can serve as the animating force in the struggle for meaningful democracy and good governance.

Robert Kigongo is a sustainable development analyst and social and political pundit.