Leveraging AI to achieve peace, justice, good governance

Peace, justice and good country governance form the foundation for sustainable national development. They create the stability, fairness and institutional integrity that societies need to thrive. Peace provides a secure environment for economic activity, social cohesion and long-term planning. Justice ensures that rights are protected, disputes are resolved fairly and citizens trust the rule of law.

Good governance — rooted in accountability, transparency, inclusiveness and effective public institutions — guarantees that resources are managed responsibly, corruption is minimised and development policies are implemented efficiently and equitably. Together, these three pillars foster an enabling environment for investment, innovation and human development, allowing a country to unlock socio-economic transformation that benefits all citizens. However, challenges such as bureaucratic inefficiency, judicial backlogs, human trafficking, cybercrime, corruption, misgovernance and election rigging pose substantial barriers to achieving these goals.

Can artificial intelligence be leveraged to achieve peace, justice and good country governance?

The answer is yes. AI technologies are increasingly used to support these three pillars. AI can process vast datasets, identify trends, predict outcomes and automate tasks, making it invaluable for addressing complex governance and justice issues. It can support law enforcement, judicial reform, anti-corruption initiatives, human rights, institutional transparency, election management, government efficiency and service delivery.

Crime prevention and law enforcement

AI can strengthen peace and justice by supporting crime prevention and law enforcement. By analysing large datasets, AI identifies crime patterns, predicts potential incidents and helps law enforcement deploy resources efficiently. Predictive policing uses machine-learning algorithms to analyse historical crime data and anticipate where future crimes may occur. AI systems such as PredPol analyse past incidents — including location, time and crime type — to provide real-time recommendations on where police should focus their efforts.

AI also supports facial recognition and video analysis, enabling more accurate identification of suspects and aiding investigations. By improving the precision and speed of investigative processes, AI can reduce crime rates and enhance public safety, supporting the creation of secure communities.

Judicial reform and access to justice

The judicial system is central to justice and peace but many countries face case backlogs, limited access to legal resources and procedural inefficiencies. AI can transform judicial processes by streamlining case management, improving access to legal information and supporting fair trial practices. Natural language processing (NLP) can analyse and summarise legal documents, helping judges, lawyers and court clerks process cases faster. AI systems can examine previous rulings, relevant statutes and case details to suggest probable outcomes or assist judges in decision-making.

AI-powered chatbots and virtual legal assistants provide legal information to the public, especially in regions with limited legal resources. These tools answer basic legal questions, guide people through court processes and help prepare legal documents, making legal assistance more accessible.

Enhancing transparency and combating corruption

Corruption undermines public trust and hinders social and economic development. AI can combat corruption by increasing transparency, identifying suspicious activities and monitoring financial transactions for illicit practices. Machine-learning algorithms analyse financial records, procurement data and transaction histories to detect bribery, embezzlement or money laundering.

AI tools can also monitor government spending and public sector activities to ensure accountability. For example, they can analyse public spending data to verify that funds are allocated according to budgetary guidelines. Effective deployment of AI requires robust data governance to safeguard integrity, privacy and accuracy. AI systems must be designed to avoid bias and false positives.

Improving election management and combating rigging

Electoral fraud, vote rigging and disputed outcomes threaten democratic processes. AI can enhance election management by improving accuracy, efficiency, accountability and transparency throughout the electoral cycle. AI systems can improve voter registration through biometric verification, detect duplicate entries and maintain clean voter rolls. Machine-learning algorithms help with logistics by predicting turnout, optimising ballot distribution and streamlining polling resources.

AI also combats election rigging by identifying irregularities before, during and after voting. Computer vision tools monitor polling stations for ballot stuffing, tampering or unauthorised access. NLP systems track social media for coordinated disinformation campaigns. Blockchain-enabled, AI-assisted audit trails secure vote transmission and results management. These tools augment human oversight, strengthen trust in elections and safeguard democracy.

Protecting human rights

Human rights violations remain widespread. AI helps monitor and document abuses, identify at-risk populations and raise awareness. Image and video analysis tools detect violence against civilians or forced labour. AI can identify vulnerable populations and prevent human trafficking by analysing social media, immigration and transport records to detect exploitation networks. This proactive approach allows authorities to intervene before harm occurs.

Strengthening institutions

Strong, transparent institutions promote trust between governments and citizens. AI improves institutional performance by enhancing public service delivery, decision-making and accountability. AI-powered analytics help policymakers identify needs and assess policy impact. AI chatbots automate routine citizen enquiries, reduce delays and improve access to information. By supporting institutional integrity, AI reinforces the structures essential for peace and justice.

Challenges and ethical considerations

AI presents ethical challenges. Algorithmic bias can reinforce prejudice and inequalities, disproportionately affecting marginalised communities. Privacy is critical, especially in surveillance, human rights monitoring and public administration. AI systems analysing personal data must comply with data protection regulations. Transparency and human oversight are essential to build trust. Mechanisms should allow people to challenge AI-driven decisions.

Way forward

To maximise AI’s potential in peace, justice and governance, governments, NGOs, multilateral institutions and the private sector must invest in ethical AI research, data-sharing initiatives and regulatory frameworks. Open-access datasets and AI tools promote transparency and innovation. International cooperation is essential to address cross-border crime, human rights abuses and uneven technology access, and to set ethical standards for AI.

Legal frameworks should ensure responsible AI use, protect data privacy and uphold human rights. Guidelines should cover ethical design, accountability and safeguards against misuse. By addressing bias, privacy and transparency, AI can serve the public good. Responsible governance and collaboration will enable AI to advance peace, justice and good country governance, contributing to a sustainable future for all.

Professor Arthur G.O. Mutambara is the director and professor of the IFK at the University of Johannesburg (UJ)