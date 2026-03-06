China rewires Malawi’s economic lifeline

Alliance: Malawian Minister of Finance, Economic Planning and Decentralisation Joseph Mwanamvekha and Chinese ambassador Lu Xu at Capital Hill, Lilongwe, at the signing of a grant deal. Photo: Malawi Governemnt

On 26 February 2026, the Chinese ambassador to Malawi, Lu Xu, stood beside Malawi’s finance minister, Joseph Mwanamvekha, in the capital Lilongwe and signed a protocol committing 300-million yuan (about R724m) in grant financing for development projects.

The ceremony was modest, as was the sum. But the timing makes it significant. Malawi, a landlocked country in Southern Africa, is five months into a new presidency under Peter Mutharika, who won the September 2025 election with 56.8% of the vote, ousting Lazarus Chakwera after five years of economic stagnation.

Its $175m (about R2.9 billion) loan programme with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) ended in May 2025 after 18 months without a completed review. Western bilateral aid has contracted.

Public debt stands at 88% of GDP. Inflation exceeds 30%. Foreign exchange reserves are critically low.

Into this vacuum, Beijing is stepping with a familiar instrument: grant-funded infrastructure delivered by Chinese contractors, aligned with Chinese strategic frameworks and calibrated to the political needs of a new government.

The protocol is structured around the Belt and Road Initiative and the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (Focac), the triennial summit where Beijing sets the terms of its Africa engagement.

At the 2024 Focac summit in Beijing, Chinese President Xi Jinping pledged $50.7bn to Africa over three years and announced 1 000 “small yet beautiful” livelihood projects. He also elevated every bilateral relationship with African states to at least a “strategic partnership”.

Malawi’s upgrade came at the same summit, where the two governments signed an $80m grant for a judicial complex in Lilongwe. The new protocol adds 100 million yuan to a special account holding 200 million yuan from the previous year.

The prior allocation, the Chinese side noted, remained unspent.

The acknowledgement is revealing. It points to a persistent weakness: Malawi’s limited institutional capacity to absorb and deploy external financing, even when it carries no repayment obligation.

The pooled $43m in grants contrasts with an economy where the fiscal deficit reached 10.1% of GDP in 2024-2025 and the interest bill on public debt is approaching 7% of GDP.

The flagship project is upgrading the M1 road from Kanengo, an industrial area in Lilongwe, to Kamuzu International Airport, 7km north of the city centre. A feasibility study is set to follow.

The M1 is Malawi’s arterial north-south corridor, critical to trade, mobility and regional connectivity along the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa North-South Corridor.

The European Investment Bank has separately financed the rehabilitation of 347km of the M1 further north.

The commitment extends a Chinese infrastructure lineage in the same corridor. Shandong Luqiao Group, the Chinese state-linked contractor, completed the adjacent 9.5km Crossroads-to-Kanengo dual carriageway in late 2024 under a 150m yuan grant signed in 2018.

The project upgraded the road from two to four lanes, with bicycle lanes and pavements and employed more than 600 Malawians during its three-year build.

A January 2026 academic study of the same project found that it reinforced five structural dependency mechanisms: monopoly of technology by the contractor, foreign financing, profit repatriation, foreign control of capital and externally oriented development. Local content was minimal. Technology transfer was negligible.

The pattern raises questions beyond a single road. Since diplomatic relations were established in 2007, China has built Malawi’s parliament, the Bingu International Conference Centre, the national stadium and the Karonga-Chitipa Road. It committed $80m for a judicial complex.

In February 2026, the two sides signed a 2.4 trillion Malawian kwacha ($1.37bn) agreement for a railway linking Lilongwe to Mbeya, Tanzania, with a route to the port of Dar es Salaam.

Each project is visible. Each is Chinese-built. Transparency on terms, local labour ratios and maintenance obligations remains limited.

The political economy is difficult to separate from the infrastructure.

Mwanamvekha, a Democratic Progressive Party loyalist and former banker, served in the same finance portfolio from 2016 to 2020 during Mutharika’s first presidency. His reappointment signals continuity with an era when China-Malawi relations were warm and several flagship projects advanced.

The IMF programme collapsed because of insufficient revenue mobilisation, elevated spending and an overvalued exchange rate. The World Bank downgraded Malawi’s 2025 GDP growth forecast to 2%, below the population growth rate.

Chinese grants offer something that IMF conditionality does not: visible development with no austerity requirements. They carry no repayment obligation, no structural reform benchmarks and no governance conditions. They do come with embedded preferences: Chinese contractors, Chinese materials and Chinese project management.

The “4F+M” framework referenced in the Chinese statement, shorthand for food, fuel, fertiliser, fibre and minerals, maps onto Beijing’s broader interest in securing supply chains while supporting agricultural and energy projects in recipient countries.

China’s broader Africa playbook has shifted. Lending to the continent fell to $2.1bn in 2024, down 46% from the previous year and a fraction of the $28.8bn peak in 2016, according to Boston University’s Chinese Loans to Africa Database.

Beijing favours yuan-denominated financing, on-lending through African banks and foreign direct investment over traditional dollar loans.

Grants fit the recalibrated model. They carry low financial risk, support China’s currency internationalisation goals and generate diplomatic goodwill at modest cost. But the shift raises its own risks. Grants are smaller, meaning fewer projects and less transformative impact.

Malawi’s 2063 Vision aspires to transform the country into an industrialised “upper-middle-income” economy. The MW2063 document calls for “home-grown solutions” and warns against perpetual reliance on foreign aid. A $43m grant for a road segment does not close an infrastructure deficit requiring billions.

The regional implications are real. The M1 corridor feeds into the Comesa North-South trade route. The proposed Lilongwe-Mbeya railway would reshape logistics across south-eastern Africa.

Malawi Airlines launched direct Lilongwe-Johannesburg flights in December 2025.

Each development increases the economic significance of the Kanengo-to-airport stretch. Each also deepens reliance on a single bilateral partner for critical national infrastructure, at a moment when the traditional multilateral safety net has frayed.

Over the next 12 to 24 months, the trajectory is legible. Mutharika’s government will seek a new IMF programme with a fresh mandate.



It will simultaneously deepen engagement with Beijing across agriculture, energy, digital infrastructure and minerals.

China will continue to replace large loans with smaller, strategically targeted grants, burnishing its reputation while minimising debt exposure.

The trade-offs are real. Chinese grants relieve immediate fiscal pressure but do not address the structural drivers of Malawi’s crisis: weak revenue mobilisation, an unsustainable debt trajectory, governance deficits and dependence on rain-fed agriculture.

The road from Kanengo to the airport may be built to high standards, as the adjacent completed section reportedly was. The harder question is whether the institutions governing Malawi’s economy are being built to any standard at all.

Collins Mtika is a veteran journalist and the Mail & Guardian’s special correspondent in Mzuzu, Malawi. He is also the director of Centre for Investigative Journalism Malawi.