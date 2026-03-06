Local polls call for decorum and fair debate

Civility in action: The discussion on “GNU: A curse or a blessing”, moderated by Dan Moyane, featured on eNCA last year. Photo: Screenshot

In August 2025, I was invited to participate in the eNCA TV programme called We the People, focusing on the topic “GNU: A curse or a blessing”, moderated by Dan Moyane.

The political parties were represented by Hope Papo (ANC), Mzwanele Manyi (MKP), Karabo Khakhau (DA) and Ganief Hendricks (Al Jama-ah).

Just as the show started, Manyi and Khakhau were at each other’s throats, robustly taking political jabs at each other.

After the programme was over, I shared the table and the meal with the same two politicians but now they were civil, calm and wonderful human beings who laughed, chatted nicely and disagreed far more respectfully.

The sad thing is that the majority of ordinary South Africans do not witness this kind of considerate civility among politicians. They are exposed to the performatory bickering, which does nothing to build national cohesion.

In the political arena, this is becoming akin to rage-baiting online, about who can get the most engagement from producing rage in the audience.

The issue is that politicians perceive that they will only get votes if they are vociferously for one thing or another.

Social media algorithms are fuelling the very polarisation and hatred of ‘the other’ that feeds into political public performance.

It is as if moderation and self-control are the very virtues that will lose you votes. This is something that has to change if the entire fabric of our society is to hold together.

South Africa is a powder keg ready to explode, as we saw in the July 2021 riots.

Politicians’ words can easily serve as matches to set the powder keg ablaze, especially as we approach the 2026 elections. The call for civility in political discourse has never been more urgent.

Civility – the respectful, considerate interaction that upholds mutual dignity – is foundational to a maturing but fragile democracy like South Africa.

Politicians’ conduct in parliament, media and public forums shapes not only the tone of electioneering but also the very fabric of democratic trust and social cohesion.

At its core, civility means engaging with others in a manner that is respectful, polite and mindful of shared human dignity. It does not imply avoiding conflict or difficult conversations.

Rather, it directs us to challenge ideas without demeaning individuals or disrupting social harmony.

Mistaking rudeness or inflammatory speech for revolutionary courage is a dangerous fallacy, because true leadership fosters change through persuasion and respect, not through disrespect or incitement.

The concept of rhetorical civility has deep roots in classical philosophy and political theory, where it was initially tied to the ideal of constructive public debate vital for democratic governance.

Historically, civility evolved as a means to balance vigorous argumentation with respect for interlocutors, fostering dialogue rather than division.

In democratic societies, it signals a commitment to resolving differences through reasoned discussion, not hostility or contempt.

South Africa’s political landscape has at times been marred by incivility, from heated to violent exchanges in parliament, where parliamentary security and even riot police had to intervene.

Incidents of personal attacks, hostile demonstrations and inflammatory social media posts have sometimes overshadowed substantive policy debates.

Divisive rhetoric has a big chance of amplification during election campaigns and rallies.

In the lead-up to local government elections in November, civility is paramount. It cultivates an informed electorate that can engage in democratic choice free of emotional clamour, intimidation or fear.

As South Africa gears towards the polls, fostering civility is essential to avoid the pitfalls of political fragmentation and volatility often associated with coalition politics.

Respectful discourse invites collaboration, promotes policy clarity and strengthens democratic resilience by modelling the values enshrined in the Constitution.

South African politicians can lead by example by committing to respectful language, decorum and fair debate.

Upholding civility in parliament, public statements and social media ensures political competition remains substantive rather than divisive.

Equally critical is the need to create platforms that encourage dialogue among diverse voices and reject incendiary tactics, to promote a culture of democratic engagement and reduce tensions.

The philosophy of ubuntu, meaning “I am because we are”, aligns with the ethos of civility. Ubuntu emphasises interconnectedness, mutual respect and communal harmony, reminding us that political discourse should be rooted in empathy and the collective well-being of society.

Embracing ubuntu in political communication can help bridge divides and heal fractures in South Africa’s social and political fabric. Without civility, political discourse risks deterioration into hostility, misinformation and social unrest.

South Africa’s democratic achievements could be undermined by the erosion of trust in political leaders and institutions.

Widespread incivility can discourage citizen participation, deepen divisions and even provoke violence, jeopardising the peaceful and fair conduct of elections.

As South Africa prepares for the 2026 elections, a call for civility in political discourse is not merely aspirational but essential.

Respectful dialogue rooted in ubuntu values, inclusive debate and rejection of divisive tactics will protect South Africa’s democratic trajectory.

Politicians and citizens alike bear the responsibility to ensure that this election season exemplifies leadership that unites rather than divides, building a resilient democracy worthy of South Africa’s proud legacy.

Lonwabo Patrick Kulati is the chief executive of Good Governance Africa’s Southern African regional office.