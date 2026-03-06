The station is the strategy

A recent brand valuation study found that 85% of Gautrain users travel to work, and the reasons they keep coming back are reliability, efficiency and safety.

The Gautrain is one of the largest Public-Private Partnerships (PPPs) ever undertaken in Africa. The PPP model is precisely what has made the Gautrain one of the most consequential pieces of economic infrastructure this province has ever built.

The concession agreement between the Gauteng Provincial Government and Bombela Concession Company (Pty) Ltd (BCC) will come to an end on 27 March 2026. As one of South Africa’s largest and most successful PPP projects, the Gautrain will continue operating under the PPP model beyond this date, ensuring stability, continuity and sustained private-sector participation.

Since 2010, the system has contributed R46 billion in economic value to Gauteng. For every rand invested, R1,72 is returned to the province. Some 245 000 jobs have been created through property development alone around its stations, and approximately 59% of all major office development in the province now clusters around Gautrain nodes. These are not coincidences of geography. They are the direct result of what reliable, high-frequency rail does to the value of land and the decisions of investors.

Why business cannot afford to ignore this

The province’s roads are approaching a crisis that no amount of resurfacing or intersection upgrades will resolve. Transport modelling projects that peak-hour highway speeds will drop to 10 kilometres per hour by 2037. A province moving at walking pace haemorrhages productivity, investment and talent. The solution is not more roads. It is rail.

For businesses specifically, the cost is already visible. A workforce that spends two hours in traffic each way arrives depleted, departs early and delivers less.

A city where suppliers cannot move goods predictably is a city where supply chains become unreliable. Infrastructure investment is often framed as a government responsibility. The productivity dividend of that investment, however, accrues directly to the private sector. The Gautrain is a subsidy to business competitiveness that does not appear on any company’s balance sheet.

Why the PPP model works

Government brings the asset, the mandate and the long-term vision. The private sector brings operational expertise, capital discipline and the performance standards that public institutions alone struggle to sustain consistently. The Gautrain Management Agency has maintained above 90% availability and punctuality for fifteen consecutive years, earned a 13th consecutive clean audit and received the 2025 Integrated Reporting Award in the Public Sector category from the Chartered Governance Institute of Southern Africa. This is what well-structured PPP governance produces, and it is the standard the incoming operator is expected to match.

Minister of Finance Enoch Godongwana made the government’s position on PPPs explicit in his recent Budget Speech, encouraging public institutions to pursue private partnerships as a viable delivery model. The Gautrain is not an outlier in that framework. It is the proof of concept.

The Gautrain has not been without cost to the public purse. But few infrastructure projects anywhere in the world reach operational maturity without subsidy support, and the economic value generated over fifteen years makes a compelling case that the investment was justified. By 27 March 2026, the capital costs of establishing the Gautrain will have been fully settled.

The province enters the next concession period with a fully paid-up asset valued at R45 billion and a mandate to refurbish, upgrade and modernise the system over the next 15 years.

Transport sector is far more than infrastructure. It forms the foundation of a well-functioning society. It facilitates trade, drives tourism, fuels small business, and connects people to each other and to opportunity. An integrated, people-focused transport network is essential to any inclusive and sustainable growth strategy.

The next chapter of value creation

Gauteng cannot build its future on roads alone. Adding lanes does not solve a problem that is fundamentally about volume and density. What solves it is moving more people through less space, faster and more reliably. Rail does that at a scale roads cannot match.

The Gautrain has proactively identified underserved customer groups and tailored its products and services to meet their specific needs, making travel more accessible for a diverse range of passengers. A key initiative is KlevaMova, which offers a 50% discount on train fares to qualifying low-income earners, learners, pensioners, and recipients of SASSA disability grants. Since its launch in May 2025, thousands of eligible passengers have already registered for KlevaMova. In addition, students under the age of 25 benefit from a 50% discount through the Student Product, introduced in 2022, reinforcing Gautrain’s dedication to supporting young commuters.

The proposed extension of the network into Soweto, Fourways, Lanseria and Mamelodi is a social imperative. Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi has announced an investment in that extension, with Phase One linking Marlboro through Sandton, Randburg and Cosmo City already gazetted. Plans provide for nearly 300km of new track reaching into suburbs and communities rather than only connecting major nodes, including some of the highest-growth residential markets in the province and communities with significant unmet commercial demand.

The proposed extensions are also, at their core, a spatial justice intervention. They connect communities that apartheid planning deliberately placed far from economic opportunity. For developers, that framing is also a market signal: where access improves, demand follows. Precincts such as Marlboro, sitting between Alexandra and the Sandton CBD, illustrate the model precisely. High-density, mixed-use development anchored by rapid rail, with feeder services reaching into surrounding communities, is not speculative. It is already happening.

The station is not just a place where trains stop. In a city that functions well, the station is the address everything else organises itself around. Gauteng is becoming that city. For the business community, the question is not whether to take the Gautrain seriously. It is whether they can afford not to.

Kedibone Diale-Tlabela is Gauteng MEC for Roads and Transport