Agroecology Awareness Day draws strong turnout, strengthening the future of food systems in the Eastern Cape

The recent Agroecology Awareness Day was held at Phawu Agri Park in Mazikhanye Location, where over 400 farmers, youth, community members and institutional partners gathered to promote the National Agroecology Framework and strengthen grassroots participation in sustainable food systems

More than 400 farmers, youth, community members and institutional partners gathered at Phawu Agri Park on 26 February 2026 for a powerful Agroecology Awareness Day that translated national policy into practical, community action.

Seriti Institute, in partnership with civil society agroecology networks and organisations in the Eastern Cape (including Zingisa Educational Project, the Agroecology Action Collective, the Eastern Cape Agroecology Farmers Association, Abanebhongo People with Disabilities, the South African Organic Sector Organisation, Food and Trees for Africa and Phawu Agri Park), as well as the Agricultural Research Council and the national department of agriculture, supported the event. It celebrated collective action while promoting the National Agroecology Framework for South Africa and strengthening grassroots participation in sustainable food systems.

The strong turnout reflected growing interest in agroecology as a viable response to climate change, food insecurity and rural economic vulnerability across the province and demonstrated what becomes possible when institutions and grassroots movements work together.

Throughout the day, the grounds of Phawu Agri Park became a vibrant space of learning and exchange. Farmers proudly exhibited vegetables, herbs, seeds and seedlings grown using agroecological principles. Live demonstrations showcased soil regeneration practices, biodiversity restoration techniques and sustainable farming methods rooted in indigenous knowledge.

At seed-sharing tables, rare and locally adapted varieties changed hands, strengthening biodiversity and reinforcing community seed sovereignty. Farmer-to-farmer exchanges created space for practical learning, while networking spaces buzzed with discussions about markets, training opportunities and collaborative projects.

These conversations pointed to a broader transformation under way. Communities are moving from dependency towards self-reliance and from isolation towards cooperation. Local production for local consumption emerged as a central theme, reinforcing both food security and food sovereignty. For many participants, the day represented more than a gathering. It marked a visible shift towards community-led solutions. They described the day as deeply encouraging, noting how farmers eagerly exchanged ideas, asked questions and shared their own experiences.

“The day filled our hearts with hope,” said young farmers Samkelisiwe Ncedo and Snawe Mpisane. “Sharing what we grow with our own hands and seeing other farmers excited about our seeds reminds us that we are not alone. People are hungry not only for healthy food but also for knowledge and connection.”

“This platform promotes the practical implementation of the National Agroecology Framework,” said Bakhusele Mathupha, founder of Phawu Agri Park and chairperson of the South African Organic Sector Organisation. “What we witnessed here is a remarkable example of the impact of collaboration.”

He added that the scale of participation demonstrated that agroecology is gaining real traction in the Eastern Cape. “When knowledge institutions, community networks and grassroots farmers share the same space, innovation happens. The demonstrations, seed exchanges and farmer-to-farmer learning sessions show that solutions already exist within our communities. Collaboration strengthens those solutions and allows them to grow.”

What became unmistakably clear throughout the day was the power of collectivism. No single farmer or organisation could create this momentum alone but together they are cultivating a resilient ecosystem of support from seed to soil to table.

The Agroecology Awareness and Exhibition Day at Phawu Agri Park is therefore not simply an event. It is a living demonstration that another food system is already taking root — one grounded in cooperation, sustainability and community leadership. The harvest being cultivated here is not only vegetables but resilience, empowerment and a future in which people feed themselves with dignity.

Getrude Mamabolo is a communications and content officer at Seriti Institute and Maxabandile Mlauli is a PGS co-pollinator and agroecology farmer in the Eastern Cape.