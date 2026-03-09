The Ekurhuleni University: An idea whose time has come

The establishment of the Ekurhuleni University of Applied Science and Innovation is long overdue, particularly given that the City of Ekurhuleni, as a key economic hub and driver of the Gauteng provincial economy, has not fully realised its potential for innovation and growth for far too long.

The call for the establishment of the university has reverberated across multiple levels of government, from the Presidency to various national ministries and the Gauteng Provincial Government. This momentum could not have come at a more opportune time, as Ekurhuleni now stands ready to receive what has long been absent, especially in light of the historic and courageous struggles championed by its townships during the 1980s.

The students of that era chose to lead the country’s transformation agenda and personified the slogan, “Liberation now, education later.” They committed themselves to ensuring that change would take place in the country for the betterment of all and advocated for an inclusive society in which future generations of students would have equal opportunities to fulfil their potential. Their burning desire was to promote a non-racial society and democratic education, making education accessible to all young people in every corner of the country.

The City of Ekurhuleni presents a unique value proposition by virtue of being a major industrial hub. This aligns well with the vision of a truly applied science, technology and innovation institution that could reshape the regional ecosystem. Designed as an innovation university, it lays the foundation for the city to become home to the first university of the future and a truly entrepreneurial university in South Africa.

The Ekurhuleni University of Applied Science and Innovation could serve as a shining symbol of hope in a modern society, inspiring greater uptake of science, technology, engineering and mathematics subjects among township and urban youth across the region. There is a desperate need to encourage today’s youth to pursue STEM courses in higher education. This will ensure that young people are empowered with the critical analytical, problem-solving, innovation and creativity skills that the country urgently needs in order to prosper.

The City of Ekurhuleni’s economy cannot flourish without STEM skills that can take advantage of the new opportunities being created by the technological advances shaping the world today. During the 2026 State of the Nation Address, the President highlighted the need for a South African skills revolution. The Ekurhuleni University of Applied Science and Innovation is a fitting initiative to give effect to those aspirations and to demonstrate that the country’s commitment to a skills revolution is real and already underway.

It is important to note that the establishment of this institution, as a key driver of Ekurhuleni’s development, should not be left to government alone. A wide range of stakeholders must be engaged to build a holistically successful institution that embodies inclusivity across the communities of the City of Ekurhuleni. It is therefore critical that government, communities and business work together to ensure strong regional alignment. The private sector, in particular, has an important role to play in building the Ekurhuleni University of Applied Science and Innovation and should be encouraged to participate actively in the planning of the university. This will help ensure that the institution remains aligned with the evolving needs of the job market and industry.

Close collaboration between government and business is highly desirable if this university is to succeed. South Africa has already demonstrated that when government and business work together through a public-private partnership model, significant results can be achieved with speed and efficiency. A case in point is Operation Vulindlela, a joint initiative between the South African Presidency, National Treasury and business, which has shown that public-private partnerships can work effectively.

There is an urgent need to preserve the current site that has been proclaimed so that it does not deteriorate further, as has already been reported on certain media platforms. The year 2027 should signal clear intent, with a firm commitment to breaking ground for the university in order to give hope to the communities of Ekurhuleni that their aspirations are indeed being realised. This would inspire confidence that this long-overdue vision is finally becoming a reality. In 2027, we should aim to break ground and transform the City of Boksburg into a vibrant construction site.

There is also a need to recommit ourselves to the call for access to high-quality education now, ensuring that future generations become productive members of society and contribute meaningfully to the growth of this country. The time is now. We must seize the moment.

Veli Mazibuko Ka Rubusana is the STI Business Forum Head of Policy