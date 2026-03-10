Mosiuoa “Terror” Lekota, the family man

COPE co-founder Mosiuoa “Terror” Lekota has died at age 77.

Mosiuoa Lekota, the first born son of Mapiloko Meshack Lekota and Mamosiuoa Aphaphia Lekota (nee Setai) was born and brought up in an extended family. He embraced the structure, culture and family value system that raised him. To his paternal and maternal family Mosiuoa was a very loving, kind, bubbly personality who had a great sense of humour. He displayed his leadership qualities very early on in his life and was very intelligent and committed to his studies, which earned him a bursary to study at Mariazell High School His maternal uncle Moramang David Setai, only brother to his mother, had a great influence on him growing up.

The day Mosioua resolved to commit and dedicate his life to a cause greater than his life, to contribute to the fight against the brutal apartheid system and emancipate the marginalised and oppressed masses of his people, marked a turning point in his life. He responded to the clarion call to fulfil a generational mission to achieve political freedom in his lifetime, a mission in which he dared not fail. The unwavering conviction came at a great sacrifice to both him and his family. He was fully cognisant of the possibility of never seeing his family ever again and, like Kalushi Solomon Mahlangu, Mosiuoa believed that fighting for this just cause, even if he were to die, his blood would one day nourish the roots of a free and democratic South Africa.

While incarcerated on Robben Island, he asked his uncle Moramang Setai to lead a delegation to the Shange family in KwaZulu Natal Province to ask for Cynthia Shange’s hand in marriage. Despite his grim reality of a possible lifelong imprisonment, this did not deter him to commit his love to Cynthia and their first-born daughter, now late, Masechaba. He remained determined to fulfil his role as a husband and father, with the hope of one day reuniting with them and starting a new chapter in his life.

While in prison, he penned numerous letters to his new bride and daughter. Over the years he compiled the letters to his daughter into a book titled “Letters to my daughter”. In the book he poured out his love for baby Masechaba, assuring her that he had chosen a path less travelled so that she could live and experience life in a free , non-racial, non-sexist and democratic South Africa.

Mosiuoa also encouraged his family to pursue education as he believed that it was the key to a better life. While imprisoned, he facilitated scholarships for his family, both immediate and extended family members. Masechaba was sent to study at Waterford KaMhlaba International High School in eSwatini, an institution which became a safe haven for many children of liberation struggle stalwarts. He also arranged ANC funded scholarships for his sibling Poki Lekota and myself, his uncle Moramang’s first-born daughter.

We were to go abroad and join his uncle, the late Dr Bethuel Setai, who lectured at Vermont University, in the USA. He wanted to ensure that the generation that came after him in the family were well educated and could contribute to society. Unfortunately, this opportunity was missed as it coincided with the unbanning of the ANC and our uncle, Dr Setai, returning home in 1991 after many years in exile.

Like many of our struggle heroes, the many years he spent serving prison terms denied him a stable family life. This left his wife Cynthia, to raise their children largely alone as a single parent. He often expressed regret about not being present during his children’s upbringing and missing many of their important developmental milestones. Another deeply painful moment occurred when the apartheid system denied him the opportunity to bury his younger brother, Buti Lekota, who passed away in 1988.

When he was released from prison, he remained heavily involved in political work in various roles which required extensive travel across the length and breadth of South Africa and abroad, mobilising political support to overthrow the racist apartheid system.

At the dawn of democracy in 1994 when he was appointed the first Premier of the Free State, he invited me to join him and live together at the official residence “Free State House” as part of the first family of the Free State. He had already secured a student bursary for me to study at the University of the Free State in 1993.

This period afforded us a unique opportunity to get to know each other better and established a special bond as first cousins, especially after my dad’s passing two years later. He took it upon himself to celebrate many milestones in my life and those of my daughter, Teboho.

In 1995 his wife Cynthia and their four children joined him in the Free State Province. For the first time in many decades, he had a semblance of a normal family life notwithstanding the numerous travels, both domestically and internationally, that continued to take him away from his family.

In 1996 he was once again separated from his family when he was deployed to take up the role of the first Chairperson of the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) based in Cape Town. He left his wife and children in Bloemfontein, once again leaving Cynthia to carry the responsibility of single parenthood. After serving at the NCOP, he was deployed to the Cabinet of former President Thabo Mbeki as Minister of Defence, while also serving as the National Chairperson of the ANC. Both these roles demanded a significant amount of his time, requiring him to live between Cape Town and Pretoria.

Mosiuoa was intentional about spending quality time with members of his immediate and extended family whom he loved dearly. Every opportunity he got, he always shared nuggets of wisdom with the younger generation in the family.

After leaving the Cabinet in 2008 and co-founding the Congress of the People (COPE) he embarked on another chapter in his political journey. This new political home came with its own demands, once again taking him away from his family as he spent much of his time between Gauteng and Cape Town, in his role as a Member of Parliament. That was until his health deteriorated and he eventually succumbed to death.

The life of a freedom fighter, who paid the ultimate price by sacrificing his personal life for the liberation of his people, was Mosiuoa Lekota’s albatross, which he carried with conviction to his final day.

Today his illustrious journey is being celebrated and recognised through a State funeral that honours his lifelong dedication to a just cause. The annals of history shall certainly not leave any blank pages when recording his remarkable contribution.

As a family we bid farewell to a dear son, husband, father, grandfather, brother, cousin, uncle.

“Robala ka kgotso mosia motubatsi, setloholo sa matsibolo sa bafokeng ba tshele baha Setai.”

Till we meet again.

Matshediso Setai is a cousin of Mosiuoa Lekota. She is broadcast media commentator, developmental communications specialist and an integrated communications and media marketing professional