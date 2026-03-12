Another journalist heads for the Great Blue Skies

Ufrieda Ho, a cherished journalist and writer, died of cancer at the age of 52. (Instagram)

Another journalist has passed away following the death of veteran Sowetan editor Joe Latakgomo recently.

The South African National Editors’ Forum (SANEF) had confirmed the passing of veteran award-winning journalist and author, Ufrieda Ho, who has written for publications such as the Mail & Guardian, The Star, City Press and Daily Maverick.

Ho has previously worked as a sub-editor at various publications, where her sharp eye was not only notable but also helped young reporters.

Interestingly, she had an enduring love for Johannesburg and its dynamic environment.

Over the years, Ho established herself as one of the key voices on the city’s vibrancy, what it has to offer and the positives and negatives of living in a city rich in history and complex contradictions.

Ho is the author of Paper Sons and Daughters: A Memoir: Growing Up Chinese in South Africa, published in 2012.

SANEF said in a tribute: “The South African National Editors’ Forum (SANEF) has expressed deep sadness at the passing of veteran, award-winning journalist and author Ufrieda Ho, remembering her as a courageous storyteller whose voice helped capture the complex pulse of South African society.”.

Meanwhile the comedy hour of one of South Africa’s colourful comedians struck its final gong last week: tributes have poured in from across the media and the arts and culture world for renowned comedian and storyteller Soli Philander, whose work bridged communities and illuminated the many identities that shape South Africa.

Philander will be buried on Saturday, 14 March 2026 from the New Apostolic Church, Silvertown Congregation on Durant Road in Athlone, Cape Town.

