Academic freedom  entails free speech

Reckless: After Professor Srila Roy made a controversial remark on X in February, she resigned from the post of head of the sociology department at the department’s request. Wits placed her on precautionary suspension pending an internal investigation. Photo: File

The controversy surrounding Professor Srila Roy’s remarks and her subsequent resignation at the University of the Witwatersrand (Wits) raises difficult questions about the boundaries, responsibilities and lived realities of academic freedom in South Africa’s charged sociopolitical environment.

At the centre of the debate is whether universities are now compelled to tighten policies governing social media use, ethical obligations and public commentary by academic staff – and what this would mean for free inquiry and public debate.

The Roy saga is not merely about what could be perceived as one academic’s ill-judged tweet. It is about how universities respond to controversial speech, who is sanctioned and why and whether institutional values are increasingly supplanting academic freedom as the final arbiter of acceptable expression.

What is academic freedom?

Academic freedom is a foundational principle of higher education. It safeguards scholars’ and students’ ability to teach, learn, debate, research and engage in public ­discourse without fear of censorship, punishment or political interference.

It underpins critical thinking, innovation and democratic engagement.

However, academic freedom is not absolute.

It does not shield hate speech, racism, discrimination, harassment or unethical professional conduct. Nor does it protect speech that breaches the law or undermines the dignity of individuals or groups. In short, academic freedom protects scholarly expression—not harmful conduct.

The difficulty lies in determining where that line is drawn, who draws it and whether the consequences are proportionate.

What the Roy case signals

The handling of Roy’s case suggests that academic freedom remains protected in principle but increasingly conditional in practice. Speech deemed discriminatory is excluded from protection, even when expressed in a personal capacity on social media.

Academics are expected to balance freedom of expression with ethical responsibility, while institutional values and transformation imperatives increasingly define what is acceptable.

Social media has fundamentally complicated academic freedom. It blurs the boundary between the personal and the professional, amplifying statements beyond their original intent and exposing academics to immediate public and political backlash.

Universities now treat an academic’s online presence as inseparable from their institutional identity.

This raises uncomfortable questions. Can difficult or unpopular ideas still be expressed without fear of sanction? Are universities fostering genuine debate or enforcing ideological conformity through codes of conduct?

The 2020 University of Cape Town controversy surrounding Professor Nicoli Nattrass’s paper—criticised by UCT’s executive as offensive despite being peer-reviewed and published—illustrates that this tension is not new. But the Roy case shows that the stakes are now higher and the consequences more severe.

Who is Roy and what did she say?

Roy is an internationally recognised scholar in feminism, gender, sexuality and social movements, with a distinguished publication record and global academic standing. She served as Professor of Sociology and Head of Department at Wits and has received multiple prestigious international awards.

On 19 February, she posted on X (formerly Twitter): “South Africans have little ambition, are complacent and have a poor work ethic.” Although she deleted the post shortly afterwards, screenshots circulated widely, triggering intense institutional, professional and political condemnation.

The statement was seen as a sweeping generalisation, offered without evidence and entirely detached from scholarly method. It could be seen as insensitive and arguably reckless, particularly in a country with deep historical inequalities and ongoing social tensions.

The consequences

The fallout was swift and severe. Roy resigned from the post of Head of the Sociology Department at the department’s request.

Wits placed her on precautionary suspension pending an internal investigation into allegations of racism, discrimination and conduct undermining university values.

Professional bodies escalated the matter. The South African Sociological Association condemned her remarks as racist, classist and xenophobic, called for her suspension from a local organising committee and said it would reconsider her membership.

Political condemnation followed. Parliament’s Portfolio Committee on Higher Education described the remarks as “deeply offensive, insulting and unacceptable” and urged Wits to act urgently.

In effect, Roy lost her leadership position, faced suspension and disciplinary proceedings, was publicly censured by professional bodies and suffered reputational damage with potentially lasting consequences. In some way, this resembled mob justice before apartheid — substance eclipsed by symbolism, punishment overtaking proportionality.

Why academic freedom still matters

Academic freedom exists to protect precisely the kind of inquiry and debate that makes society uncomfortable. Universities are meant to be spaces for independent thought, where ideas can be tested, challenged and refined, not suppressed by fear of sanction.

In South Africa, academic freedom is shaped by constitutional values, transformation imperatives and a commitment to anti-racism. This context matters.

Historically, knowledge production was used to exclude and oppress and universities cannot remain indifferent to that legacy.

Yet the danger lies in allowing institutional values to entirely override free inquiry. If academics fear that expressing unpopular or poorly framed ideas will end their careers, silence becomes the rational choice. That silence impoverishes public discourse and leaves policy debates to lawmakers — whose record, frankly, inspires little confidence.

Double standards and political hypocrisy

The irony of the Roy saga is impossible to ignore. Her comments followed the Portfolio Committee on Higher Education and Training’s own troubling rhetoric, warning universities and TVET colleges against employing foreign nationals outside scarce-skills categories and emphasising “South Africans first”.

These framing fuels xenophobic sentiment, particularly toward African academics working in South Africa.

The data shows that foreign nationals constitute a small minority of staff in universities and TVET colleges, yet politicians face no comparable scrutiny or sanction for promoting exclusionary narratives.

Roy was castigated for a personal, ill-considered generalisation. Meanwhile, lawmakers openly calling for job reservation and implicitly endorsing xenophobia continue unchallenged.

The contrast raises questions about power, accountability and who is allowed to offend with impunity.

Was she racist?

Roy’s remarks were insensitive, crass and analytically indefensible—but whether they meet the legal or constitutional threshold of racism is not self-evident. Throwing the race card at her reflects immaturity prevalent in society.

That determination is better suited to bodies such as the South African Human Rights Commission than to social media outrage or political pressure.

There is also an uncomfortable truth that complicates the narrative. Many South Africans experience poor service delivery, inefficiency, and corruption daily—from municipalities to public hospitals to traffic policing.

Critiquing work ethic in specific institutional contexts is not inherently racist. Roy’s error was collapsing complex structural failures into a sweeping national character judgment.

Where this leaves academic freedom

The lesson from the Roy case is not that academics should be free from consequences but that consequences must be proportionate, principled and consistent. Universities need clear, fair social media guidelines that protect against genuine harm without stifling debate.

As Wits itself has stated, speaking in a “personal capacity” does not exempt staff from anti-discrimination policies.

But academic freedom cannot survive if it is reduced to institutional risk management or ideological policing.

An academic’s social media presence may be inseparable from their institutional identity but academic freedom must still protect the right to err, to provoke and to engage critically — without career-ending retribution.

Roy’s contribution to this debate, despite being controversial, should prompt universities to clarify boundaries rather than entrench fear. Otherwise, academic freedom will wither — not through censorship, but through silence.

Edwin Naidu heads Higher Education Media Services, a media start-up, publishing www.ednews.africa – ©Higher Education Media Services