‘Two Sessions’ reveals a China eyeing global dominance

Bold: Beijing has laid out its map at the “Two Sessions” and it is one of a nation determined to lead. Photo: Supplied

The Great Hall of the People in Beijing often feels like a theatre of the predictable but the “Two Sessions” on 4 March carry a structural weight that traditional headlines are missing.

If you listen to the chatter in Washington or London, the story is one of a Chinese dragon losing its fire — a property slump here, a demographic dip there and a youth unemployment rate that refuses to budge.

But the 2026 Government Work Report and the unveiling of the 15th five-year plan suggest that Beijing is not just trying to manage a slowdown.

It is attempting a fundamental, high-stakes pivot that will reshape the global economic landscape for the next decade. This is not a retreat; it is a retooling for a more hostile, technologically driven century.

The standout number from Premier Li Qiang’s address on 5 March is the GDP growth target of 4.5% to 5%. For a country that once viewed anything below 8% as a national crisis, this looks like a concession to gravity.

However, looking at it through that old lens is a profound mistake. Beijing has effectively signalled that the era of growth at any cost is over.

The leadership has realised that chasing high percentages through the old playbook of massive infrastructure and speculative real estate only builds a mountain of debt that threatens the foundation of the state. By setting a more modest target, Beijing is seeking a high-quality, sustainable normal.

This signals to global markets that China is no longer the world’s ‘swing producer’ of growth but rather an economy looking to solidify its floor.

What is truly fascinating is the redirection of capital. Although the West often discusses China in terms of its manufacturing exports, the 15th five-year plan reveals an ambition to become the world’s primary laboratory.

Beijing is pouring billions into what it calls “new productive forces” — a phrase that has become the mantra of the 2026 sessions. By boosting central science and technology spending by 10% this year alone, China is making a strategic play to lead the next industrial revolution.

This is not just a buzzword; the plan specifically earmarks funding for quantum computing to move beyond experimental phases into practical encryption, 6G telecommunications to establish global standards before the West can coalesce and brain-machine interfaces as a new frontier to bypass traditional Silicon Valley leads.

In a world defined by “de-risking” and trade barriers, Beijing is betting on a new form of leverage. If it controls the patents for the next generation of AI and the green supply chain, it becomes indispensable regardless of geopolitical friction.

For the global economy, this means the race for technological supremacy is about to enter its most intense phase yet. There is also a profound shift in how China views its own security.

The defence budget, rising by a steady 7%, is being carefully calibrated to avoid the “Soviet trap” of overspending. At roughly 1.3% of GDP, it remains a fraction of US spending in nominal terms.

However, the composition of that spending has moved sharply towards maritime dominance and ‘intelligentised’ warfare, focusing heavily on drones, AI-integrated command systems and electronic warfare.

China’s real defence strategy might actually be its green transition. The new 15th five-year plan marks a historic shift from controlling energy consumption to controlling carbon emissions.

This is a subtle but vital distinction that allows the economy to use more energy, provided that energy is clean. By aiming for 25% non-fossil energy by 2030, China is attempting to solve its greatest strategic vulnerability: its reliance on the “Malacca dilemma”.

This refers to imported oil and gas that must pass through narrow, US-patrolled naval chokepoints.

If China can power its future through its own wind, solar and nuclear fusion breakthroughs, the geopolitical leverage currently held by energy-exporting nations will evaporate.

This is green development as a hard-power strategy, designed to make the Chinese economy an island of energy self-sufficiency.

Of course, the road is not without significant potholes. The domestic reality remains tough. Consumption is lagging and the property market — once the primary vehicle for middle-class wealth — remains a weight around the neck of the economy. The government’s decision to issue 250 billion yuan in consumer rebates for trade-ins shows it knows it needs to get people spending again.

However, the refusal to launch a massive, old-school stimulus package is telling. Beijing is prioritising industrial self-reliance over a quick fix for household spending. This is a monumental gamble.

It assumes that the technological leap will eventually create enough high-paying jobs to settle the social contract and appease a restive younger generation. It is a bet that the supply side can eventually fix the demand side.

For the rest of the world, the message from the 2026 ‘Two Sessions’ is one of disciplined persistence. China is signalling that it will not be knocked off its course by external pressure or internal headwinds.

The global consequence is a more bifurcated world in which we see the emergence of a China that is less interested in being a low-cost manufacturer and more interested in being a high-tech superpower that sets the standards for the 21st century.

This has significant implications for Western economies, particularly in Europe and the US, where the debate over decoupling versus de-risking continues.

The story of the coming years will not be the binary of whether China “collapses” or “surpasses”. It will be about how the rest of the world adapts to a China that has successfully moved from being a follower to a standard-setter.

Whether it is in the chips in our pockets, the AI in our cars or the energy powering our homes, the decisions made in Beijing this week will be felt in every corner of the globe.

Ultimately, the 2026 “Two Sessions” represent a moment of strategic clarity. Beijing has laid out its map. It is a map of a nation determined to lead — not by imitating the past but by inventing a future in which it is no longer dependent on the West.

The challenge for the rest of the world is not just to watch this transition but to decide how to respond to this new, more technologically advanced China.

Dr Imran Khalid is a freelance columnist on international affairs based in Karachi, Pakistan. He qualified as a physician from Dow Medical University in 1991 and has a master’s degree in international relations from Karachi University.