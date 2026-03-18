A revolutionary life in a time of struggle: Tribute to my father, comrade and mentor

My father was born in the 1960s, in a period marked by intensified repression in occupied Azania. His birth came just three years after the banning of liberation movements and two years before the emergence of the Black Consciousness Movement — a historic force that would profoundly shape his political outlook and revolutionary path.

He entered a world defined by dispossession, racial domination, and the violent machinery of white monopoly capital. Black people were systematically stripped of land, dignity, and humanity. A decade into his life, the apartheid regime unleashed its brutality on the youth of Soweto — an event that would become a turning point in the struggle, igniting resistance across the country. It was in this context that his political consciousness was sharpened.

He did not remain a passive observer of history. He chose to confront it.

My father became a participant in the Black Consciousness tradition, aligning himself with AZAPO and embracing its ideological commitment to Black self-liberation. He held firmly to the principle that Black people must be the primary agents of their own freedom. For him, Black solidarity and self-reliance were not abstract ideas, but necessary conditions for genuine liberation.

Yet his politics extended beyond narrow nationalism. He understood that the struggle in Azania was inseparable from the broader struggles of oppressed peoples globally. He consistently emphasised the importance of building solidarity with the poor and working class, and of developing a deep consciousness of the material conditions shaping their lives.

One of the most enduring lessons he imparted to me remains etched in my memory:

“You see Tshezi, in Azania we have a problem — capitalism and racism are killing Black people. Therefore, our thesis, boy, must be based on Black solidarity and building class consciousness amongst the poor and working people.”

This was more than advice — it was a political directive, a framework for understanding both the present and the path forward.

His passing comes at a time when the global system of imperialism continues to assert itself with devastating force. We are living in an era marked by heightened aggression, where powerful nations maintain their dominance through economic control, military intervention, and political influence. The imperialist actions of the United States remain a central feature of this global order, reinforcing inequality and destabilising regions across the world.

At the same time, we bear witness to the ongoing suffering of the Palestinian people, who continue to face displacement, bombardment, and systemic violence. Their condition stands as a stark reminder that the struggle against oppression, colonialism, and imperial domination is far from over.

That my father leaves us at such a moment is deeply significant. It is a moment that demands clarity of thought, strength of conviction, and unwavering commitment — the very qualities he embodied throughout his life.

He was more than a father. He was a mentor, a political guide, and a comrade in the broader struggle for liberation. His life reflected discipline, consciousness, and a deep love for his people — expressed through action, organisation, and unwavering belief in the possibility of a just society.

Though he is no longer physically present, his ideas endure. They continue to live in those he taught, in the movements he contributed to, and in the ongoing struggle for dignity and justice.

His legacy is not one of silence, but of continuity.

Towers don’t die — we multiply.

One Azania. One People. One Nation.

Tshezi Azania Soxujwa is the son of comrade Benj Soxujwa and Black Consciousness – Socialist activist based in Makhanda.