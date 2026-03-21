Democracy demands vigilance: Labour’s role in safeguarding South Africa’s future

Organised labour has long been the heartbeat of South Africa’s struggle for freedom and justice. In the darkest days of apartheid, when oppression seemed immovable, it was the collective strength of workers that shook the foundations of tyranny. Unions were more than defenders of wages and conditions, they became the rallying cry of resistance and the backbone of mass movements demanding dignity and equality.

Through strikes, boycotts, and unwavering solidarity, workers carried the torch of liberation into factories, mines, and communities. Their courage helped dismantle unjust laws and gave momentum to the broader fight for democracy. By the time South Africa reached its historic breakthrough in 1994, organized labour had already carved its place as a central pillar of change, proving that when workers rise together, they can bend the arc of history toward justice.

That breakthrough gave us a constitution often described as the most progressive in the world, enshrining rights that remain a beacon of freedom and dignity. Yet critics argue that while the constitution sets out an ambitious vision of social justice and human rights, the political and economic system has failed to make that vision real. Democracy becomes fragile when rights exist on paper but not in practice. The Constitution is not attacked for its ideals, but for the inability of the state and society to live up to them.

This fragility has forced labour to expand its role from protecting wages and working conditions to defending democracy itself against the corrosive forces of economic disparity, corruption, and stagnation.

Unions must evolve beyond wage bargaining to champion lifelong learning and advocate for training programs that equip workers with digital and technical skills. They must also adapt their organizing strategies to reach precarious and gig workers, using digital platforms and flexible representation models. By embracing technology themselves, unions can remain relevant to younger, more mobile workers.

Equally important, unions must reclaim their role as guardians of democracy and social justice. Public trust is undermined when corruption and mismanagement in state institutions are allowed to fester. Workers have often been the ones to risk livelihoods and even lives to expose the rot. Labour movements must continue to demand accountability, transparency, and the efficient use of resources to ensure that public services benefit communities.

Economic Divides as a Threat to Democracy

Persistent economic divides remain one of the greatest challenges in post-apartheid South Africa. The recently released G20 Global Inequality Report underscores how gaps between rich and poor undermine social cohesion and economic stability, warning that they create fertile ground for unrest. This is not an abstract risk, South Africa has already experienced waves of violent protest rooted in economic desperation.

Oxfam’s latest report paints an even more troubling picture. Billionaire wealth surged by 16% in 2025, reaching $18.3 trillion globally, while nearly half the world’s population lives in poverty. In South Africa, the wealth gap is among the highest in the world. The report warns that the super-rich are increasingly shaping political and economic rules to their advantage, undermining democracy itself.

The crisis is compounded by corruption, state incapacity, and mismanagement of resources. When public funds are stolen or wasted, it is not only the poor who suffer, it weakens democracy itself. The revelations at the Madlanga Commission about corruption in state institutions remind us that accountability is non-negotiable.

Collective Responsibility

Business cannot thrive in a society fractured by extreme disparities. High crime, social unrest, and weak consumer demand are bad for investment and growth. Addressing these divides is not an act of charity, but a foundation for resilience, stability, and long-term prosperity.

The promise of rights is hollow unless society remains vigilant in protecting them. Unions, civil society, business, and government must carry this spirit forward by defending workers in the age of AI, bridging the skills gap, and ensuring that democracy delivers on its promise.

Exclusion and imbalance do not remain static; they breed instability. When people are denied fairness and dignity, they lose faith in institutions, and unrest becomes inevitable. A society that turns a blind eye to inequality in one place will eventually feel its consequences everywhere. Defending the rights of all is therefore not only a moral imperative but also the strongest safeguard for peace, stability, and democracy.

Is There Hope on the Horizon?

South Africa’s story is one of resilience and overcoming extreme odds. Today, we face a new struggle against poverty, corruption, and widening divides, and labour’s role is to ensure that South Africa’s democracy endures by protecting workers, reducing disparities, and shaping a fairer future of work.

This requires us to defend our sovereign right to take decisions that advance and expand our democracy, to improve life for all, not just for a handful of billionaires. The Government of National Unity says it is committed to building an “inclusive” economy. That means no one should be left out. Everyone must benefit, not just a few.

The criticism against the Constitution and the lack of political and economic redress for the majority is justifiable, and like it or not, that must change. However, we must also guard against those who seek to exploit the failures of the system to drive a reactionary agenda designed to erode the rights we fought hard to secure.

A Call to Solidarity

Martin Luther King Jr.’s words, “Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere”, remain one of the most profound warnings to humanity. They remind us that injustice, even when it appears confined to a single community, corrodes the foundations of society. When dignity or fairness is denied to one group, the legitimacy of democracy itself is weakened for all.

At its heart, King’s statement is a call to solidarity. Our destinies are bound together, and the suffering of the marginalized or excluded diminishes the collective humanity we share. To tolerate injustice in one corner of society is to create a precedent that spreads, eroding protections and freedoms everywhere.

His words compel us to act and to refuse complacency, to confront inequality wherever it arises, and to build systems that protect the dignity of all people. This is not only a moral imperative, but the surest safeguard for peace, stability, and prosperity.

Let us rise to this challenge with the same courage that won our freedom.

Phakamile Hlubi-Majola is a Professional Communicator and Labour consultant and the CEO of Blaqstar Kreativ, a boutique PR firm.