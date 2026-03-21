Protection of human rights depends on responsible and well-functioning systems of governance

Many people lack reliable electricity, clean water and adequate housing. When the state fails to provide these services, rights such as dignity, equality and access to healthcare are undermined. (Delwyn Verasamy/M&G)

In his book Nexus, Yuval Noah Harari reasons that human beings have become extraordinarily successful in gathering information and power but less so in developing the wisdom needed to use that power responsibly.

Throughout history, many traditions have warned against this shortcoming in human nature. Myths and literary stories often illustrate, through symbolic cautions, the danger of pursuing power without the ability to effectively control it. Two well-known examples are Phaethon in Greek mythology and the poem The Sorcerer’s Apprentice by Johann Wolfgang von Goethe.

When read in connection with South Africa’s political history, these narratives provide insight into how societies gain power and why the protection of human rights — celebrated annually on Human Rights Day (21 March) — depends on responsible, well-functioning systems of governance.

The myth of Phaethon: Power without wisdom

The myth of Phaethon tells the story of a young boy who seeks proof of his divine parentage. He is described as the son of Helios, the sun god who, according to Greek mythology, drives the sun across the sky. To prove his origin, Phaethon demands to drive the sun chariot for a day. His father warns him that no human can control the celestial horses that pull the chariot, but Phaethon ignores the warning.

Once in the sky, he loses control. The chariot moves wildly, scorching vegetation, killing living beings and threatening to burn the earth. Zeus eventually intervenes, striking Phaethon with a thunderbolt to prevent further destruction. The gods regain control of the sky, saving the world.

Traditionally, this myth warns against arrogance and reckless ambition. It suggests that people who gain power without wisdom can cause serious harm, including violating human rights.

The Sorcerer’s Apprentice: Uncontrollable power

A similar warning appears in The Sorcerer’s Apprentice. Written in 1797, during the early stages of industrialisation in Britain, it tells the story of a young apprentice left in charge of a workshop. To avoid hard work, he uses one of the sorcerer’s spells.

While the sorcerer is away, the apprentice enchants a broom to fetch water from a river. At first, it works well, but he soon realises he cannot stop it. The water begins to flood the workshop.

He chops the broom in two to regain control, but this doubles the problem. When the sorcerer returns, the apprentice admits he cannot control what he has set in motion. The sorcerer restores order and emphasises a key principle: “Never summon powers you cannot control.”

This is not only a lesson for the apprentice, but for humanity.

Harari’s network problem

Both stories focus on individuals who misuse power. However, Harari, who refers to these stories in the prologue of his book, argues that the real source of human power lies in networks of cooperation. People gain influence by organising large groups through institutions such as governments, economic systems and technological infrastructure.

These networks enable societies to achieve remarkable outcomes, but they can also reinforce harmful ideologies and practices. The 20th century offers clear examples, including Nazism under Adolf Hitler and Stalinism under Joseph Stalin. These regimes were sustained not only by individual leaders but by extensive networks of state institutions, propaganda systems and loyal supporters.

Harari argues that one of humanity’s greatest challenges is to build institutional networks that manage power responsibly rather than use it for destructive or selfish ends.

Apartheid: A network of systemic oppression

South Africa’s history illustrates how powerful institutional networks can undermine human rights. Apartheid was not only the product of individual prejudice, but a political, legal and social system designed to enforce racial inequality.

State institutions created laws that controlled where people could live, work and move based on race. Political rights, education and economic opportunities were systematically restricted. Millions of black South Africans were excluded from meaningful participation in the country’s political and economic life.

In Harari’s terms, apartheid was a network of cooperation that entrenched structural injustice. Like Phaethon’s chariot, it caused widespread harm because it was rooted in flawed principles.

Democratic transition and the protection of human rights

The end of apartheid showed how networks of cooperation can also advance justice. The anti-apartheid struggle brought together activists, communities, political organisations and international supporters. One of its most prominent leaders was Nelson Mandela.

After apartheid, South Africa adopted the Constitution, widely regarded as one of the most progressive in the world. It includes a Bill of Rights guaranteeing equality, human dignity, freedom of expression and protection against discrimination.

This framework aims to prevent the abuse of state power. Independent courts, democratic elections and a free media serve as key mechanisms for accountability and the protection of citizens.

Challenges under ANC government

Despite this framework, South Africa faces challenges in realising these rights in practice. Since 1994, the country has been governed mainly by the African National Congress (ANC). Although the ANC played a central role in ending apartheid, its record in government has been criticised for corruption, weak administration and limited accountability.

Investigations into “state capture” exposed how networks of politicians, businesspeople and public servants manipulated state systems for private gain. Corruption diverts resources from essential services such as healthcare, housing and education, undermining human rights.

Another area of concern is cadre deployment, where party loyalists are appointed to key positions in state institutions. Critics argue this weakens public administration by prioritising political loyalty over competence. The consequences include failing infrastructure, poor service delivery and growing public dissatisfaction.

These structural problems directly affect human rights. Many people lack reliable electricity, clean water and adequate housing. When the state fails to provide these services, rights such as dignity, equality and access to healthcare are undermined.

Conclusion

The stories of Phaethon and The Sorcerer’s Apprentice offer enduring warnings about uncontrolled power. Harari expands this idea by arguing that power arises not from individuals but from networks of cooperation.

For human rights to be realised, these networks must be transparent, accountable and guided by the public interest. Only by combining power with wisdom can societies avoid the failures warned of in myth, history and contemporary politics.

Chris Jones is an emeritus professor in Systematic Theology and Ecclesiology at Stellenbosch University.