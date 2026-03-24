Beyond mediocrity: Why South Africa’s governance crisis is structural

What appears to citizens as poor service delivery is often the visible result of deeper institutional weaknesses. (David Harrison)

Across South Africa, an increasing number of communities are confronting failing infrastructure, unreliable water supply and municipal services that no longer function as they should. Public frustration with governance is growing. The pattern is visible almost everywhere, in large cities struggling with ageing systems and in smaller towns where service delivery failures have become a recurring feature of daily life.

These conditions are often described as evidence of a culture of mediocrity in government. Many citizens feel that standards have slipped and that organisations too often avoid real accountability. That perception is understandable. Yet it may not fully explain what is happening.

Recent protests over water outages, rising municipal debt and persistent infrastructure breakdowns have sharpened the debate about whether the state still has the capacity to provide basic services. These events raise a deeper question. Are these failures simply the result of declining standards or do they reveal structural weaknesses in the institutions responsible for safeguarding constitutional rights?

South Africa’s governance crisis cannot be understood only as a problem of mediocrity. Increasingly, the systems meant to give practical effect to constitutional commitments are struggling to do so.

One way of making sense of this situation is to distinguish between three different forms of governance failure.

The first is performance failure. This occurs when institutions possess the authority and resources to fulfil their mandates but fall short because of weak leadership, ineffective management or operational inefficiency.

The second is institutional design failure. In such cases, the difficulty lies less with individuals and more with the systems within which they operate. Governance arrangements may be fragmented, oversight mechanisms may lack teeth and coordination between different spheres of government may be inadequate. Even capable officials can find themselves constrained by structures that make effective performance difficult.

The third and perhaps the most troubling, is experiential constitutional failure. This arises when the gap between constitutional rights and people’s lived experience becomes so wide that public institutions no longer restore dignity in everyday life.

Many of South Africa’s governance challenges fall into this third category. What appears to citizens as poor service delivery is often the visible result of deeper institutional weaknesses.

This perspective is consistent with South Africa’s constitutional jurisprudence. The Constitutional Court has repeatedly emphasised that socio-economic rights can only be realised through reasonable and coherent institutional programmes capable of translating constitutional commitments into practical outcomes. That reasoning was central in the landmark case of Government of the Republic of South Africa v Grootboom.

When institutions lack the capacity, coordination or accountability required to implement such programmes, the distance between constitutional promise and everyday reality inevitably widens.

Evidence of this pattern can be found across several areas of governance. Municipal infrastructure deteriorates when maintenance systems are weak or underfunded. Procurement failures emerge when oversight mechanisms fail to enforce consequences. Too often, institutions respond to crises only after they occur, rather than through sustained planning and coordination.

In circumstances like these, it is too simple to attribute poor outcomes to declining standards or individual incompetence alone.

More often, they reflect governance systems that lack the institutional coherence necessary to turn constitutional commitments into consistent public outcomes.

Addressing these challenges, therefore, requires more than calls for stronger leadership or higher standards in public administration. Leadership certainly matters but the design of institutions and the strength of accountability systems matter just as much. Procurement processes must be transparent. Oversight institutions must operate effectively. Coordination between national, provincial and local governments must enable coherent responses to complex social challenges.

Without reform at this structural level, even capable leaders may struggle to reverse institutional decline.

The real question confronting South Africa is therefore not simply whether public institutions can avoid mediocrity.

It is whether those institutions remain capable of honouring the Constitution’s promise and ensuring that dignity, safety, and reliable services are experienced not only in law but also in the daily lives of citizens.

Rebuilding institutions that can translate constitutional commitments into lived reality may be one of the most urgent governance challenges the country now faces.

Nathanael Siljeur is a legal practitioner and researcher with a background in constitutional law, social justice and ethics. His work engages questions of accountability, institutional integrity and the intersection of law, public policy and human dignity. He writes in his personal capacity.