The Motsepe moment and the ANC’s enduring ideological crisis

The appeal of Patrice Motsepe as a potential president thus reveals a deeper truth: the ANC’s structural and ideological contradictions remain unaddressed. Photo: Wikimedia Commons

The recent speculation around Patrice Motsepe as a potential ANC president has done more than spark headlines. That senior figures, including the Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula, have publicly cautioned against the notion that wealth or prominence alone can confer political legitimacy, however this in fact reveals a persistent appetite within and around the party desire for leadership that appears capable, decisive and above internal contestation.

This appetite is telling. It signals not admiration for personal accomplishment but exhaustion with the slow, contested and often messy work of movement politics. Implicit in this desire is a belief that capital credibility and managerial efficiency can substitute for political coherence, that authority grounded outside the ANC’s ideological tradition can somehow resolve the party’s internal contradictions. This belief is not merely mistaken; it is a structural hazard.

The ANC remains, in aspiration if not always in practice, a socialist and social-democratic movement. Its legitimacy has historically depended on alignment between leadership, organisation and ideology: commitments to redistribution, mass mobilisation and social upliftment define the movement’s core orientation. Even in its weakened state, this ideological orientation produces resistance, albeit disorganised and sometimes inconsistent but resistance nonetheless , to approaches that privilege market logic over collective political strategy.

Leaders whose instincts originate outside this ideological tradition cannot resolve internal contradiction; they deepen it. Authority must be continuously negotiated rather than exercised directly. Internal contestation does not remain within the party; it spills into government, shaping policy, reform, and state capacity. Leadership in such conditions is inevitably technocratic, cautious and constrained, because legitimacy cannot be assumed, it must be constantly brokered.

Cyril Ramaphosa exemplifies this structural dynamic. His political instincts, shaped by liberal capitalism, elite negotiation and technocratic governance are coherent in themselves. Within the ANC’s social-democratic framework, however, they produce friction. During his tenure, Ramaphosa has had to balance reform with rhetorical caution, mediate party factionalism and rely on institutions such as Treasury, courts and SOEs to implement policy. Authority has been derived less from political legitimacy within the movement and more from bureaucratic compliance. This is not a personal failing; it is the predictable outcome when leadership is ideologically incongruent with the party it leads.

The Motsepe speculation is a warning case. Like Ramaphosa, he is capable, respected and structurally competent. Unlike Ramaphosa, however, his worldview is even further removed from the ANC’s ideological tradition. Elevating him to leadership would not resolve the party’s contradictions. It would amplify them. The movement would be forced to negotiate his authority constantly, the same way it has had to negotiate Ramaphosa’s. Policy would again be mediated by compromise rather than conviction, governance would be cautious rather than decisive and internal contestation would continue to dominate the party’s agenda.

Factionalism is often cited as the cause of the ANC’s problems. In truth, it is a symptom, the manifestation of unresolved ideological tension. When a party lacks clarity about what it is and what it seeks to achieve, leadership contests become proxies for deeper theoretical conflicts. Replacing one leader with another, no matter how competent, does not resolve these tensions. Without ideological alignment, governance is hollowed and leadership authority is constrained.

The appeal of Motsepe as a potential president thus reveals a deeper truth: the ANC’s structural and ideological contradictions remain unaddressed. Leadership substitution without ideological coherence cannot stabilise either party or state. The temptation to elevate figures who can “manage” the party efficiently misunderstands the problem entirely. The hazard is not personal incompetence; it is structural misalignment between leadership and organisational ideology, which produces a governance system perpetually negotiating with itself rather than implementing a coherent vision.

In short, the ANC’s challenge is not a question of succession. It is a question of ideological coherence. Until the party reconciles the tension between its social-democratic aspirations and the political instincts of those it elevates, leadership debates, whether focused on Ramaphosa, Motsepe or any other figure, will remain proxy contests. They will reveal, rather than resolve, the underlying instability. Governance itself is inseparable from this tension: when internal legitimacy is unresolved, government becomes a reflection of contestation, compromise replaces direction, and authority is technocratic rather than political.

The ANC’s enduring question is therefore structural, not personal: what kind of party does it intend to be and who is capable of leading it without undermining the movement itself? Until that question is confronted, every leadership speculation, including the Motsepe moment, will remain a symptom rather than a solution.