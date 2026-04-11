Zimbabwe’s jarring, phantom reform  

Constitutional coup: Zimbabwe citizens are not being consulted, they are being coerced. Photo: Supplied

Zimbabwe’s Constitutional Amendment Bill No 3 (CAB3) is not reform but regression; it is the architecture of authoritarian permanence masquerading as progress. The bill is presented by Zanu-PF as a modernising reform, yet in truth it is a constitutional coup unfolding in slow motion.

What is being advanced is not renewal but regression — a calculated project of entrenchment, cloaked in the rhetoric of democracy but executed through violence, intimidation and exclusion.

CAB3 is less a reform package than a firewall against generational change, a flag planted defiantly in the soil of authoritarian continuity.

The hearings have been anything but participatory; they have descended into a theatre of coercion. In Chitungwiza, men were reportedly assaulted on camera simply for voicing dissent, while civil society groups and eyewitnesses allege that some individuals vanished after opposing the bill.

Police reportedly stood idle, complicit in the silencing of dissent, as known critics were denied even the microphone. This is not consultation; it is intimidation masquerading as dialogue. A constitution rewritten under duress, with cracked ribs and missing citizens as its backdrop, is illegitimate in spirit even if sanctified in law.

The legitimacy crisis is profound. A constitutional amendment ought to embody the highest expression of collective will, yet CAB3 is being forced through as a top-down imposition. Citizens are not being consulted; they are being coerced. The violence at hearings is not incidental; it is symptomatic of a broader authoritarian drift, a deliberate strategy to hollow out participatory governance and replace it with fear.

Against this backdrop of coercion, civil society and opposition leaders have mounted a resistance that is both commendable and fearless.

Figures such as Fadzai Mahere, Tendai Biti, Douglas Coltart, Jacob Ngarivhume, Jameson Timba and others have stood resolute, boycotting hearings and exposing the stage-managed charade for what it is. Their courage reminds us that constitutionalism is not defended in marble halls or sterile chambers but in the streets, in the voices of ordinary citizens who refuse to be silenced.

Civil society organisations have demanded the suspension of hearings until transparency and safety are guaranteed. Their insistence on participatory governance underscores a profound truth: democracy is not a benevolence dispensed by the state but a covenant claimed by the people.

Yet Nelson Chamisa’s absence looms large, conspicuous to the point of indictment. It speaks less of tactical restraint than of apathy or indifference to the travails and aspirations of his followers.

In moments of constitutional peril, silence is complicity. His withdrawal weakens the opposition’s moral force and leaves civil society to shoulder the burden of resistance alone, a reminder that leadership is measured not in rhetoric but in presence when the stakes are highest.

CAB3 is not an isolated aberration but part of a continental pattern of constitutional capture. It mirrors Uganda’s scrapping of term limits in 2005 and 2017, Rwanda’s 2015 referendum that extended Paul Kagame’s rule and Cameroon’s 2008 removal of limits that entrenched Paul Biya’s decades-long presidency.

Each of these cases demonstrates how legal frameworks are manipulated not to expand rights but to entrench ruling elites, bending constitutions into instruments of permanence rather than renewal.

Zimbabwe now joins this ignoble club, where the language of reform is weaponised to mask regression. This continental drift is dangerous because it signals a broader erosion of democratic norms across Africa, where authoritarianism advances not through overt coups but through the slow, deliberate rewriting of constitutions.

CAB3 is thus less a reform package than a reminder that the most enduring threats to democracy often arrive clothed in legality, eroding accountability while entrenching power under the guise of constitutional change.

CAB3 strikes at the very heart of the separation of powers enshrined in Zimbabwe’s 2013 Constitution, dismantling the delicate balance between the executive, legislature and judiciary.

Judicial appointments are to be further politicised, parliamentary independence hollowed out and presidential authority dangerously expanded. The proposed shift to parliamentary election of presidents, presided over by a chief justice already beholden to executive prerogative, is a cynical stratagem designed to strip citizens of direct electoral accountability.

What is presented as reform is in fact regression: citizens will cast their votes for MPs, who in turn will select the president in a process already compromised by ruling party dominance. The judiciary, itself compromised by decades of executive influence, will preside over this charade, lending a veneer of legality to what is essentially the erosion of democratic choice.

CAB3 is not a renewal of constitutional order but its corrosion; it is the architecture of authoritarian permanence, constructed brick by brick under the guise of reform.

The risks posed by CAB3 are neither abstract nor distant; they are immediate, visceral and corrosive to Zimbabwe’s fragile democratic order. The violent hearings have already delegitimised the bill, exposing it as a top-down imposition rather than a genuine exercise in participatory reform. Intimidation and disruption have undermined the constitutional guarantees of free expression and assembly, reducing citizens to spectators in a process that should belong to them.

Each incident of violence deepens mistrust between government and civil society, widening the fracture lines of political polarisation and eroding the possibility of consensus.

These are not isolated excesses but deliberate strategies of authoritarian consolidation. Left unchecked, they threaten to unravel the modest democratic gains of the past decade and entrench a system in which power is preserved not by consent but by coercion, ensuring that authoritarian rule is carried forward for generations to come.

CAB3’s proposals are sweeping in scope and profoundly dangerous in consequence. By eliminating direct presidential elections in 2028 and relocating them to parliamentary chambers, the bill strips citizens of their most fundamental democratic choice.

Presidential terms are to be extended to seven years, with Emerson Mnangagwa’s current tenure lengthened by two, while parliament and local government terms are similarly prolonged, consolidating the dominance of ruling elites and insulating them from accountability.

Traditional leaders, once expected to embody neutrality, are now openly politicised, further eroding the fragile balance of representation. The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission is disempowered, its authority over boundaries and the voters’ roll transferred to commissions operating at the prerogative of the presidency.

Judicial independence is hollowed out as presidential appointments go unchecked, while the military’s constitutional role is diluted from upholding the Constitution to merely “acting in accordance with” it — a subtle but perilous redefinition that weakens its obligation to defend democratic order.

Taken together, these measures do not constitute reform but regression; they are the deliberate construction of authoritarian permanence, a constitutional edifice designed to preserve power indefinitely under the guise of legality.

The corrective path is not simply the rejection of CAB3 but the reclamation of constitutionalism as a living covenant between citizens and the state.

Zimbabwe must resist the continental drift towards constitutional capture, where constitutions are manipulated into instruments of permanence and instead anchor renewal in participatory governance. This means re-establishing the Constitution as a framework of accountability, not a weapon of entrenchment and restoring it as the people’s charter rather than the ruling elite’s shield.

The best outcome is one that safeguards the democratic architecture rather than dismantles it. Term limits must be preserved as the ultimate check against indefinite incumbency.

The separation of powers must be reinforced so that the judiciary and legislature can stand as genuine counterweights to executive authority.

Consultation must be inclusive and free from violence, ensuring that every citizen and civic group can participate without fear. Above all, civic trust must be restored so that constitutional reform is seen not as a partisan project but as a collective undertaking in service of the people.

To achieve this, decisive steps must be taken. CAB3 must be challenged in the Constitutional Court, framed as a violation of the spirit of the 2013 Constitution. Evidence of violence and intimidation must be documented and exposed to regional and international bodies, ensuring that Zimbabwe’s crisis is not hidden but scrutinised.

The opposition must build a unified front, hosting alternative citizens’ hearings that reflect genuine public opinion. Grassroots dialogues must be mobilised in provinces such as the Midlands, linking constitutional critique to tangible socio-economic needs like housing and infrastructure reform.

Finally, reforms must be advanced that decentralise power and entrench civic protections, ensuring that no future amendment can be weaponised. CAB3 is not reform but a regression all Zimbabweans must resist, not only for the sake of the present but for generations to come.

Wellington Muzengeza is a political risk analyst and urban strategist offering insight on urban planning, infrastructure, leadership succession and governance reform across Africa’s evolving post-liberation urban landscapes.